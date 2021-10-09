PRO Renko System

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (499)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.3
  • Updated: 6 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts.

The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals.

The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar.

I am always ready to provide extra support to help you trade profitably with my software!

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE! I WILL SHARE MY RENKO CHART GENERATOR WITH YOU INCLUDING MY SETTINGS AND SOME OTHER INDICATORS FOR FREE SO YOU WILL HAVE A COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM.

I wish you Happy and Profitable Trading!
Reviews 41
sweethomeboy2
594
sweethomeboy2 2026.07.02 09:04 
 

solid, professional, built with great attention to detail. Oleg’s support has been outstanding — thank you so much!

Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.12.10 01:43 
 

Extreme excellence! very good instructions to set up and very generous with bonuses. Just the renko arrows without the renko bars are reliable! I'm up 3% already this week on testing on the JPY. I'm a happy repeat customer. Peace!

mcemce
170
mcemce 2025.09.30 22:45 
 

Excellent indicator! is possible to have an alert when the renko chart changes color?

Recommended products
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Market Secret
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
In the world of binary options trading, where precise market analysis and strategic decision-making are paramount, the quest for an exceptional trading indicator that can unlock profitable opportunities is never-ending. Enter the Secret Indicator – a remarkable MT4 binary option trading tool that has earned its reputation as the best and strongest in its class. The Secret Indicator is the result of years of meticulous research, development, and testing by a team of seasoned traders and expe
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Bollinger Trend Lines MT4
Mario Jemic
Indicators
Bollinger Trend Lines – MT4 & MT5 Bollinger Trend Lines   is a professional volatility-based trend indicator designed to clearly identify trend direction and dynamic stop levels using Bollinger Bands. Fuses on one core principle: follow the trend, ignore noise, and let volatility define the stop. How it works The indicator builds   trailing trend lines   using Bollinger Bands: In an   uptrend , the   lower band trails price and can only rise In a   downtrend , the   upper band trails pri
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Time Price SQ9 Degree
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The Time_Price_SQ9_Degree indicator is based on the 9 Gann square. Using this indicator, you can identify strong time and price zones. The indicator displays the levels as a degree value. The degrees can be set in the settings. After launching, the MENU button appears. If it is highlighted, it can be moved to any point on the graph, and after double-clicking on it, it stops being highlighted and menu buttons appear. To hide the menu, just double-click on the button, it will become highlighted a
Over Arrow
Svyatoslav Kucher
Indicators
Over Arrow  - уникальный авторский индикатор, имеющий возможность отображения сигналов в направлении основной тенденции, или против нее. Over Arrow  подходит для любого таймфрейма, валютной пары, но лучше всего использовать его на средних временных периодах, таких как М30, Н1, Н4. Сигналы индикатора не пропадают ни при каких условиях. Отличительной особенностью является наличие фильтра тенденции, при активации которого, сигналы будут появляться только в направлении основного движения. Параметры
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Major Trend Histogram ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Major_Trend_Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - Major_Trend_Histogram indicator designed to catch really huge trends. - Indicator can be in 2 colors: Pink for bearish trend and Green for bullish one (colors can be changed). - It detects trends on the beginning stages - way more efficient than any standard MA. - Major_Trend_Histogram can be combined with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators. - Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Click he
Two Candles to Glory
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
This is a Binary Options signal indicator. Extremely powerful for the 1 min chart. The signals are based on my personal tweak (based on real trial and error & backtested) of the RSI, ADX and Ichimoku and my observation on how price moves. It turns out, 2 candles expiry is the most consistent with this set up. How to use: 1. Wait for arrow signal to show. 2. Place a 2 candle expiry right after the close of the signal candle. So if you are trading a 1 min chart, place an expiry for 2 mins... if yo
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Binary Fx System
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This tool was developed and designed for binary options trading It has been noticed that it can also be used in stock markets and forex. There are 2 options for trading binary options using this indicator Option 1 We open a deal on the next candle after a signal for one cut of the current period Buy or Sell depending on the signal The blue up arrow is Buy The red down arrow is Sell / We enter only on the first signal on the next candle and ignore the rest / Option 2 We enter on a signal for the
Urgently
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
SuperRSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The SuperRSI indicator is an advanced index of internal strength. The indicator shows not the relative strength of the trading instruments being compared, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore, it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an advanced form of the SuperRSI indicator. It converts the signal so that low-frequency components are delayed much more than high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar have more weight than previous data, like an exp
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicators
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Indicators
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Scalping instant
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Skalping instant indicator. The signal to purchase or sale of the basement in conjunction with the value of the indicator arrow. A strong signal is considered when the arrow and the basement indicator that displays four timeframes coincide in the forecast. This indicator contains many algorithms and tasks that have been reduced to one result, which the Skalping instant indicator gives, namely, informs the trader about the direction of the market. Thus, he gives 1. Scalping signal (Figure 1)
Trend reversal Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
An indicator that will help you trade. This indicator will show trend reversals as well as pullbacks. When the arrow appears, it will mean that now the trend will either change its direction, or there will be a rollback from the main movement. In any of the cases, if the trader knows about it in advance, it is possible to open trades effectively. This indicator does not redraw its values. The arrow appears at the beginning of the candle and stays there. How to trade with this indicator: When
Support resistance based on cycles
Aleksey Usachev
Indicators
Indicator is based on cycles and moving averages and scans different periods. Better on timeframes started from 15 minutes. The parameters are clear: maximum bars to scan in history and alert settings (sound, email and notifications). Any question please answer in comments. Later MT5 version will be posted. And optimized version to use in the Expert advisors.
Shark Trading
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed to trade binary options on small time frames up to m 30 Signals The blue up arrow is a buy signal. The red dn arrow is a sell signal. The signal will appear together with the advent of a new candle  and during formation Signals on the current candle Expiration time one candle from the timeframe on which you are trading You can use moving average to filter out false signals. Or escort support levels. This tool is reliable in trading.
TT Arrows
Tomislav Turcin
Indicators
TT Arrows is a trend based indicator that very succesfully predicts the start of the new trend.  The indicator is working with all trading instruments and in M5, M15, H1 and H4 timeframes. Up arrow signals a good time to enter a bullish trade while down arrow signals a good time to enter a bearish trade. The trade should be taken when the candle that has the arrow is closed. Following this strategy you will have have a high percentage of winning trades. Enjoy!
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Indicators
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
More from author
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
Binary Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors s
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Pips Generator MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Forex Breath System MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Breath System   is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The in
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame. THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and dra
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even c
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all typ
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend   is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all
FX Gunslinger
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gunslinger  is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode.  When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal.   Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Filter:
KUMARAN cs
23
KUMARAN cs 2026.07.23 10:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.24 15:36
Thank you for your high appreciation of my work! Knowing that you are satisfied is the best reward for my work. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life! Thank you once again!
sweethomeboy2
594
sweethomeboy2 2026.07.02 09:04 
 

solid, professional, built with great attention to detail. Oleg’s support has been outstanding — thank you so much!

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.07.04 17:33
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! This is the trading system which I use a lot in trading myself as one of my main tools. The more you trade using this method, the better you start understanding the ways how to work with it actually. I hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading and help you achieve your trading goals. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
Bigluke1981
119
Bigluke1981 2025.12.10 01:43 
 

Extreme excellence! very good instructions to set up and very generous with bonuses. Just the renko arrows without the renko bars are reliable! I'm up 3% already this week on testing on the JPY. I'm a happy repeat customer. Peace!

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.11 15:22
Thank You Very Much for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am happy to know the Pro Renko System has been helpful to you. And I wish you even greater success in trading using the methods and tools I provided to you! May SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading!
gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2025.12.06 11:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.06 19:27
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! Thank You very much! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading system has been helpful to you. I am sure it will help you make your trading more profitable and enjoyable! I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
mcemce
170
mcemce 2025.09.30 22:45 
 

Excellent indicator! is possible to have an alert when the renko chart changes color?

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.05 14:20
Thank you for your kind words! As for the color change alert, you can do this if you use a specific version of the indicator like renko arrow 2 (you also have it), for example. It is more sensitive to renko bar changes and thus it can catch changing of the renko bar color signals.
nicom55
230
nicom55 2025.07.16 02:19 
 

I am already blown away by this system! Not only is Oleg easily the most helpful, kind, and thorough seller on MQL5 (going way above and beyond with his support, guides, giving extra indicators that compliment the one you bought) and giving advice and tips for profitable use of his indicators. But also this tool is simply amazing. I have never used Renko charts before, but after setting up the charts and indicator and following Oleg's guides and settings, WOW!! I have never been able to see the markets more clearly. The indicator (and complimentary indicators) provide clear, valid entry signals, and Oleg shares advice on where to put your SL and TP. When I look at my chart, you see nothing but quality signals with a very favorable RR. Simply put, the ProRenko system as a whole is CLEAR, straightforward to follow and already makes a huge difference in my confidence because for once, my charts look crystal clear (with perfect entry/exit signals!) Thank you Oleg!

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.16 19:05
Thank You very much for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am happy to know this trading system has been helpful to you. And I am sure it will help you achieve even greater success in the future. I wish you green pips all the way! Thank you for being among my valued return customers! May SUCCESS in trading always be with you!
Cristiano Carvalho
552
Cristiano Carvalho 2025.06.05 21:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.06.06 18:57
I highly appreciate your feedback, my dear friend! You know it is always an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! Also I am very happy to know my indicators have been helpful to you. I wish you the greatest success in trading!
Blazej Ornatowski
75
Blazej Ornatowski 2025.06.02 07:09 
 

Amazing, up to every detail, solid and complete trading systems. Fantastic support from Oleg. Thank you so much :-)

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.06.02 07:43
Thank You very much for sharing your experience with other traders! It is a great pleasure for me to see your valuable feedback. I am happy to know you like the trading system and the service I provide. May SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading!
Volodymyr Dromov
1012
Volodymyr Dromov 2024.11.18 20:22 
 

Отличный индикатор , супер поддержка продавца , однозначно 5 звезд .

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.11.18 21:55
Благодарю за добрые слова! Я очень рад, что Вы довольны индикатором и моей поддержкой. Очень приятно. Я желаю Вам всего самого наилучшего! Пусть успех всегда сопутствует Вам в торговле! А мои индикаторы пусть Вам всегда будут хорошими помощниками на пути к успеху!
Borja Dominguez
394
Borja Dominguez 2024.09.12 13:15 
 

Today is my first day with Mr. OLED's RENKO System. I have achieved very good results following the trend and making reversals at supports and resistances.. Of course I give it 5 stars. Many thanks and congratulations

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.09.12 13:51
I am very grateful to you for your kind words and sharing your experience with other traders! I am glad the renko system has been helpful to you in trading. And I hope it will help you achieve all your trading goals. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
luchangbin
26
luchangbin 2024.09.11 13:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.09.11 18:17
我很高兴在我尊贵的客户中见到您！我很高兴与您分享我的交易知识和经验！非常感谢您选择我的服务！
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.08.20 12:41 
 

Good indicator, does what it's supposed to.

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.21 09:50
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! I wish you great success in trading! May the Forex Market always be at your side!
Micah
231
Micah 2023.11.22 17:48 
 

I just bought the indicator and have received very good support, explanation and advice from the author, Oleg. The indicator looks promising, and I'm still testing it.

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.11.22 19:39
I am happy to see you among my valued customers! I will do my best to help you succeed in trading! I truly believe this system will help you achieve your trading goals whatever they are. Thank you very much for your trust and choosing my services!
Freddy Amado Soto Javier
364
Freddy Amado Soto Javier 2023.10.10 16:30 
 

World CLass!! Indicator: Hi dear traders, one more time I'm very Happy with another great System by Mr. Oleg Rodin, This Renko System is really incredible!!, for me Oleg is the unique Trader Developer that work hard to make really good and helping indicator here!! Big Thanks Mr. Oleg Rodin!!

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.10.10 20:18
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! I truly believe you will be able to reach all your trading goals with the help of my trading indicators. It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
小田孝二
232
小田孝二 2023.09.30 00:21 
 

I am able to profit from trend following by utilising it on candle charts instead of renko charts. I am very satisfied. Thank you.

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.09.30 12:54
Thank You very much for your feedback! Yes, the system can be used with standard charts too and this makes it a truly universal system both for standard and any non-standard type of charts. I am very grateful to you for being my valued customer. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
tecnoartista
76
tecnoartista 2023.08.27 02:37 
 

Thank a Mr Rodin for fantastic indicators . Alaways available with great patience helps overcome any doubt any ignora or our ignorance.

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.28 18:23
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! I wish you the greatest success ever!
camilosc
25
camilosc 2023.08.24 10:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.24 13:59
It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my new customers! I will do my best to help you succeed in trading!
Michael Kyburz
289
Michael Kyburz 2023.08.22 14:55 
 

A fantastic product !! After I purchased this indicator from Oleg, he also provided me with at least 4 additional indicators which are a part of his complete Renko trading system. Oleg's support is world-class, we can maybe even say that his support is in a class of it's own, here on MQL5.com. This is my opinion based on the fact that I have purchased and/or rented quite a few indicators here on MQL5.com. There are a few very responsible and customer service oriented sellers on MQL5.com, and I definitely count Oleg among them. Personally, I have taken elements from two of Oleg's trading systems, and I've created my own robust trading system. Many thanks to you Oleg for your excellent products, which make my trading much, much easier and even enjoyable.

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.08.22 15:36
I am very grateful to you for your kind words, Michael! It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!
indo sa
146
indo sa 2023.07.28 09:16 
 

Very good indicator and resposible seller. Nice to have!

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.07.30 21:26
Thank You very much for your kind words! I wish you great success with your trading! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!
L1576
306
L1576 2023.07.20 00:11 
 

Amazing indicator! Been searching for a robust non repaint renko arrow for awhile now, and Oleg's product is just the one! Highly recommend it! Support and guidance received has been top notch and phenomenal, by far probably the best I've received on here! Thanks for creating such an amazing and poweful tool! Looking forward to upping my trading game with this : )

Oleg Rodin
32549
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.07.22 18:35
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you the greatest success ever!
123
Reply to review