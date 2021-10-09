PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts.

The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals.

The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar.

I am always ready to provide extra support to help you trade profitably with my software!

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE! I WILL SHARE MY RENKO CHART GENERATOR WITH YOU INCLUDING MY SETTINGS AND SOME OTHER INDICATORS FOR FREE SO YOU WILL HAVE A COMPLETE TRADING SYSTEM .

I wish you Happy and Profitable Trading!