Trend Viewer Pro

5

SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND.

This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator, reads trend in real-time so you always know the trends of the markets you want to trade. 


​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of every time frame and every market, simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with time frame correlation, so you can focus on the best markets.
  • See the trend on all time frames
  • Makes market analysis mush easier and faster than ever before
  • Choose the time frames you want to trade
  • Build a watch-list of all correlated markets


Trading requires the knowledge and understanding of trends on multiple time frames. This takes time and is often overlooked as a result, but even when carried out it can also be misread, leading to trading errors. Using Trend-Viewer Pro means you will always know what the trends are on all the relevant time frames around your trade, meaning you can trade the right conditions and best markets, every time.


How to use the indicator

When you view a market on your chart, the indicator will automatically display the trends of all the time frames you want to see for that market. If that market has the trend agreement you want to trade, you can simply click 'Add' and that market will be added to the watch-list. When the trends of a market on the watch-list break down and no longer show agreement, hover your cursor over that market and 'Del' will appear beside it, so you can delete that market from your list. FOCUS ON THE BEST MARKETS FOR EVERY TRADE. All the markets displayed on your MT4 Market Watch can also be accessed from within the indicator settings and added to your display list. You can choose up to 9 time frames to follow, from the 1 minute to the 1 month time frames. 

  • We recommend you add up to 12 markets at any one time and only add the markets you want to trade. 
  • We recommend using 4 time frames. 2 time frames above your entry time frame to confirm the trend, 1 time frame below your entry time frame to help time your entry, and the time frame you want to trade.


Indicator Parameters

  • Timer Interval: This is the frequency with which the indicator reads and refreshes the trend arrows for each market and time frame. The value is shown in milliseconds, meaning the default setting of 5000ms is 5 seconds. If you have a slower machine, you may wish to increase this value to 7 or 10 seconds.
  • ATR multiplier for over-sized detection: This has been added to eliminate over-sized bars from the chart (over-sized bars greater than chosen ATR will not be counted in cycles analysis), so that the indicator can still focus on the true cycles for trend identification. The default ATR is 3 but this can be amended to take into account larger or smaller candles if preferred. We recommend 3 as a starting point for all users.
  • Bar limit: This is the number of candles the indicator reads to determine what the current trend is for a market or time frame. Can be reduced to speed up calculation time but we recommend not going lower than 100. 
  • Trend Up Color: The color displayed for up-trending arrows.
  • Trend Down Color: The color displayed for down-trending arrows
  • Trend Sideways Color: The color displayed for sideways/no trend arrows
  • Trend Text Color: The color displayed for all market and time frame text
  • Trend Font & Arrow Size: Size of text and arrows displayed in the indicator
  • Trend Corner: This allows you to set where you would like to position the indicator inside your chart window. By default it will be displayed on the lower right hand corner but you can choose to move it to which ever corner best meets your needs. 



Reviews 6
ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:22 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are currency matrix, cycle finder and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

tdisciplinedt
34
tdisciplinedt 2021.05.20 14:41 
 

Game changer!!!!! I really love how this indicator makes my analysis faster and more importantly allows me to be even more disciplined when looking at the markets. Wish I had it earlier in my trading career but glad I've got it now. Thanks for making such a cool indicator :-)

Jake Xin
43
Jake Xin 2021.01.13 20:55 
 

I have been with MMC for over 3 years, my trading and investing has improved Dramatically! I have bought this Trend viewer pro indicator to work alongside my ABC- timeframe agreement trend trading system. My weekly plan is to be a short term usd seller as the selling trend is still in place! I joined MMC Monday webinar and Ray said to be wary of dollar reversal, so I was conservative of my target. 12th jan 2021,I took a winning trade on NZDUSD long , As you can see from picture - the trend viewer pro indicated d1 is up and 4hr is down and 1hr is up, so this confirm my analyse that day p2 could go back into p1 as 1hr already changed of trend and made a double bottom! Set target at 1/1 and profit taken! Another great tool from MMC and highly recommended to any traders! See picture form the link below! https://fb.watch/2-2meAOuGE/

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Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Trend Viewer Pro MT5
Raymond Gilmour
Indicators
SEE THE TREND ON EVERY TIME FRAME. INTELLIGENT INDICATOR READS PRICE ACTION TO SPOT TRUE MARKET CYCLES AND TREND. This advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator,   reads trend in real-time   so you always know the trends of the markets   you want to trade.  ​Trend-Viewer Pro has been specifically designed to read the trend of   every time frame   and   every market , simultaneously, making it much easier for you to find markets with   time frame correlation , so you can focus on th
CycleFinderPro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (1)
Indicators
Update - Version 6.0 brings the popular MT4 version over to MT5, with all the same features still available.  Cycle Finder Pro   is a chart reading indicator and is designed for   trend and pattern traders . Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of   price action ,   cyclicity,  and   time frame correlation .   Cycle Finder Pro   reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and chart patterns much easier and much faster.  To know if a trend exists on
Cycle Finder Pro
Raymond Gilmour
5 (11)
Indicators
Update - Version 4.0 now includes trend change signal. Indicator will tell you the current trend on all charts. Update - Version 5.0 now includes alerts for mt4, push and email notifications.  Cycle Finder Pro is a chart reading indicator and is designed for trend and pattern traders . Chart reading is time consuming and complex and requires knowledge of price action , cyclicity,  and time frame correlation . Cycle Finder Pro reads all this in one simple indicator so you can spot trend and char
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ibzwelfare
346
ibzwelfare 2023.02.05 17:22 
 

Absolutely amazing. This Indicator and the other 3 that I also got which are currency matrix, cycle finder and easy draw are all so useful and beneficial. It by far has helped me with my decision making and supported me in understanding market structure for sure. All these indicators have made my trading more than ever easier. I am indeed grateful to Ray for such indicators. I also got the seasonality course on Udemy by Ray last year which was awesome and informative and has for sure changed my approach to the financial markets. My request is that Ray does a course on COT, as combination of seasonality with COT is extra confirmation. Highly recommend as I am hard to please.

tdisciplinedt
34
tdisciplinedt 2021.05.20 14:41 
 

Game changer!!!!! I really love how this indicator makes my analysis faster and more importantly allows me to be even more disciplined when looking at the markets. Wish I had it earlier in my trading career but glad I've got it now. Thanks for making such a cool indicator :-)

luis1511
34
luis1511 2021.02.13 18:08 
 

Great indicator it makes my trading so much simpler look at my higher time frames trend and get entry on my lower time frame without having to switch time frames back and forth.

Jake Xin
43
Jake Xin 2021.01.13 20:55 
 

I have been with MMC for over 3 years, my trading and investing has improved Dramatically! I have bought this Trend viewer pro indicator to work alongside my ABC- timeframe agreement trend trading system. My weekly plan is to be a short term usd seller as the selling trend is still in place! I joined MMC Monday webinar and Ray said to be wary of dollar reversal, so I was conservative of my target. 12th jan 2021,I took a winning trade on NZDUSD long , As you can see from picture - the trend viewer pro indicated d1 is up and 4hr is down and 1hr is up, so this confirm my analyse that day p2 could go back into p1 as 1hr already changed of trend and made a double bottom! Set target at 1/1 and profit taken! Another great tool from MMC and highly recommended to any traders! See picture form the link below! https://fb.watch/2-2meAOuGE/

Pips King
48
Pips King 2021.01.08 17:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Carolyn_
90
Carolyn_ 2020.12.31 20:05 
 

Another great new indicator, it's wonderful to know the cyclicity for the upper and lower timeframes when I'm looking for my favourite patterns on the 30 minute chart.

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