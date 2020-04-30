Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4

5

Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner

Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabilty. Your ability to measure the turning point probabilty and trend probabilty for each price action can boost your trading accuracy marginally.


Breakout Trading and Reversal Trading

Fractal Pattern Scanner can provide both breakout and reversal trading opportunity. Firstly, you can use the Fractal Pattern Scanner as the pure probability machine to measure the turning point probability. This turning point probability quantifies the price action at every wave in your chart. While you are using the Fractal Pattern Scanner as the pure probability machine, you can access both reversal and breakout trading. You can look for the breakout trading opportunity when the turning point probability is relative low whereas you can look for reversal trading opportunity when the turning point probability is relative high. Secondly, you can ask the Fractal Pattern Scanner to detect the mother wave pattern. Mother wave pattern detection can be considered as the statistical representation of the Elliott Wave Theory. For example, Mother wave pattern detect the pattern inside pattern structure, where small patterns are jagged inside big pattern like the Elliott Wave pattern. With mother wave pattern, you can also perform both breakout and reversal trading.

 

Main Features

1. Provide the automatic turning point probability measurement in multiple cycles.

2. Provide breakout trading and reversal Trading with wave pattern detection. 

3. Provide the Multiple Timeframe Panel for Turning Point Probability

4. Fibonacci Probability Graph helps to detect the accurate trading opportunity with support and resistance.

5. Automated Gann's Angles (Gann's Fan), the advanced Gann Angles tuned with probability (Bonus and optional feature only).

6. Automated Andrew's Pitchfork (Bonus and optional feature only).


Trading Strategy Guide

As long as you understand where to search breakout trading and reversal trading opportunity, you can combine the Fractal Pattern Scanner with any other technical analysis for reversal and breakout trading. Especially, you can use any horizontal support and resistance with the turning point probability and trend probability. Altough it is possible to use Fractal Pattern Scanner with diagonal support resistance as well as triangle pattern, rising wedge pattern and falling wedge patterns, we recommend to start with the horizontal support resistance. Simply, it is easy to start with horizontal support resistance. For example, you can use any horizontal support resistance with Fractal Pattern Scanner. 

  • horizontal support resistance
  • supply demand analysis 
  • fibonacci analysis
  • pivot point analysis 
  • round number 
  • and so on

With some hands on experience, you will soon learn how to control your success rate and to do risk management with the turning point probability. In another words, you are transforming your trading into the quantiative trading like the expert does.

Trading Strategy Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750345


Buit-in Breakout Trading System

From above trading strategy guide, we have provided the ways to improve the accuracy of the support and resistance analysis with the Fractal Pattern Scanner. However, Fractal Pattern Scanner provides its own breakout trading signal too. It does it by detecting the mother wave and child waves. Especially, we provide this signal across multiple timeframe. Hence, you need to have one Fractal Pattern Scanner for each symbol. Therefor there are multple ways to use the Fractal Pattern Scanner for your trading. 


Important Note

This is the off the shelf product. Therefore, we do not accept any modification or customization request on this product. In addition, we do not provide any code library or any support for your coding for this product.


Reviews 2
Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.12.24 11:44 
 

Awesome indicator! Really tells you the strength of the move so that you can be prepared for a reversal or a breakout. That was the bit I was missing, and now, I found my trading to have reached the next level! Use over 65% trigger for a reversal, before/after resistance/support repectively: this is a killer strategy!

swarren777
1053
swarren777 2021.09.28 20:49 
 

Fractal Scanner. Is very powerful tool. It brings a 3rd dimension. To pattern prediction. Young Ho Seo teaches that using various algorithms in conjunction increases the ability to predict global turning point. To bring together we collect alerts. In emails. To build data base for confluence idea.. The systematic process of generating ideas with automation this allows us to deploy what ever tactic.. Reversals or momentum.. I read all of his books which i reccomend. He makes it plain and clear. Fractal scanner and x3 pattern scanner. Supply demand is great frame work. Put together a correlated list of instruments.. With these tools. U will see the market talk to u.. Good luck and great trading

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MagicTrigger — Multi-Timeframe HD/RD Divergence Confirmation Indicator MagicTrigger is a multi-timeframe divergence engine that looks for a structural divergence on a higher timeframe (HD) and waits for it to be confirmed by matching divergences on lower timeframes (RD) inside the same price zone. Only when the higher-timeframe swing structure and the lower-timeframe confirmations align does the indicator mark a signal, together with a suggested entry trigger, stop loss, and two target levels. H
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
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Ace Supply Demand Zone MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.75 (4)
Indicators
Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator The concept of supply demand relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Supply and demand zone can provide the good entry and exit. A zone is easier to trade than a line. The supply demand zone can provide the detailed trading plan and the risk management. Its ability to predict market direction is high. There are two distinctive points about Ace Supply Demand Zone Indicator. Ace Supply Demand Zone indicator was
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.9 (10)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.44 (18)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (6)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (12)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Mean Reversion Supply Demand MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Mean Reversion Supply Demand Indicator Mean Reversion Supply Demand is the indicator to detect the important supply demand zone in your chart. The concept of supply demand trading relies on the quantity mismatching between buying and selling volumes in the financial market. Typically, supply demand zone serves to predict the turning point. The wave pattern, for any supply demand zone to work as an successful trade, looks like the price must touch the base zone, move away and then return to zone
Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
Harmonic Pattern Plus MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict potential turning point. Traditionally, Harmonic Pattern was identified manually connecting peaks and troughs points in the chart. Manual harmonic pattern detection is painfully tedious and not suitable for everyone. You are often exposed under subjective pattern identification with manual pattern detection. To avoid these limitations, Harmonic Pattern Plus was designed to automate your harmonic pattern detection process. The functionality
Time Box Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit ou
FREE
Auto Chart Alert MT5
Young Ho Seo
3.83 (6)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Pair Trading Station MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Time Box Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Introduction To Time Box Indicator Time Box Indicator is a must have indicator for any trader. It will display daily, weekly and Monthly box according to your preferences. Yet, you can extend any important price levels in your chart automatically. You can use them as the significant support and resistance levels. It is very simple but effective tool for your trading. Graphic Setting Use White Chart Line Style for Current Open price Daily Setting Update Timeframe for daily box Number of days to
FREE
Volume Spread Pattern Detector MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (4)
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
FREE
Fractal Moving Average Indicator MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Moving Average Fractal Moving Average indicator was designed as part of Fractal Pattern Scanner. Inside Fractal Pattern Scanner, Fractal Moving Average Indicator was implemented as multiple of chart objects. With over thousands of chart object, we find that it was not the best and efficient ways to operate the indicator. It was computationally too heavy for the indicator. Hence, we decide to implement the indicator version of Fractal Moving Average indicator to benefit o
FREE
Peak Trough Analysis Tool MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.33 (9)
Indicators
Peak Trough Analysis is the great tool to detect peaks and troughs in your chart. Peak Trough Analysis tool can use three different peaks and troughs detection algorithm. The three algorithm include the orignal Fractals Indicator by Bill Williams, the Modified Fractals indicator and ZigZag indicator. You can use this peak and trough analysis tool to detect the price pattern made up from Equilibrium Fractal-Wave process. For further usage, there are good guide line on how to use this peak trough
FREE
Equilibrium Fractal Wave Analytics MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to EFW Analytics EFW Analytics was designed to accomplish the statement "We trade because there are regularities in the financial market". EFW Analytics is a set of tools designed to maximize your trading performance by capturing the repeating fractal geometry, known as the fifth regularity in the financial market. The functionality of EFW Analytics consists of three parts. Firstly, Equilibrium Fractal Wave Index is an exploratory tool to support your trading logic to choose which r
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Auto Chart Alert MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Utilities
Introduction Auto Chart Alert is a convenient tool to set alert for your trading in your chart. With Auto Chart Alert, you can set the alert line in one click in your desired location in your chart. You can even set alert over the sloped lines in your chart. Auto Chart Alert is a great tool when you have to watch out importnat support and resistance levels for your trading. You can receive the sound alert, email and push notification when the price hit the alert line at you desired location. Au
FREE
Order Risk Management EA MT5
Young Ho Seo
2 (2)
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
Order Risk Management EA MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (5)
Utilities
Introduction to Order Risk Management EA ORM EA is specially designed for fast and accurate market order execution to be used with our Price Action and Econometric Trading strategies listed below. ORM EA is fully automatic and ORM EA is also very easy to use. ORM EA is totally free of charge. You can also use this robust order execution feature of this ORM EA for any other your own trading strategy. Trading Strategy Guide Order Risk Management EA provides the guide for the risk management for y
FREE
GARCH Improved Nelder Mead MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (2)
Indicators
Introduction to GARCH Indicator GARCH is the short initial for Generalized Autoregressive Conditional Heteroskedasticity and it is the volatility prediction model commonly used in financial industry. GARCH model was first appeared in the work by Danish Economist, Tim Peter Bollerslev in 1986. The 2003 Nobel Prize winner, Robert F Engle also added much contribution for the refinement of GARCH model with Tim’s work. Our GARCH INM predictor took the original method of Nelder Mead for GARCH model bu
FREE
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
Price Breakout Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.55 (11)
Indicators
Price Breakout pattern Scanner is the automatic scanner for traders and investors. It can detect following patterns automatically from your chart. Head and Shoulder - Common tradable pattern. Reverse Head and Shoulder - This pattern is the reverse formation of the Head and Shoulder. Double Top - When the price hits resistance level twice and decline toward the support level, the trader can anticipate sudden bearish breakout through the support level. Double Bottom - The double bottom pattern is
Sideways Market Statistical Analyzer MT4
Young Ho Seo
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Introduction to Sideways Market Analyzer Notable period of Low volatility and non-trending movements in the financial market is considered as Sideways Market. Sooner or later, the low volatility will increase and the price will pick up a trend after Sideways Market. In terms of trading point of view, Sideways Market can serve as the very good entry timing for traders. Sideways Market is also quite often the representation of accumulation of large orders from big investors. Therefore, knowing the
Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Indicators
Introduction to Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner The present state of Forex market can go through many different possible price paths to reach its future destination. Future is dynamic. Therefore, planning your trade with possible future scenario is an important step for your success. To meet such a powerful concept, we introduce the Harmonic Pattern Scenario Planner, the first predictive Harmonic Pattern Tool in the world among its kind. Main Features Predicting future patterns for scenario
Smart Renko MT4
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction to Smart Renko The main characteristics of Renko Charting concern price movement. To give you some idea on its working principle, Renko chart is constructed by placing a brick over or below when the price make the movement beyond a predefined range, called brick height. Therefore, naturally one can see clear price movement with less noise than other charting type. Renko charting can provide much clearer trend direction and it helps to identify important support and resistance level
Precision Support Resistance MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Introduction to Support Resistance Indicator Support and Resistance are the important price levels to watch out during intraday market. These price levels are often tested before development of new trend or often stop the existing trend causing trend reversal at this point. Highly precise support and resistance are indispensable for experienced traders. Many typical trading strategies like breakout or trend reversal can be played well around these support and resistance levels. The Precision Sup
Market Activity Index MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (1)
Indicators
This innovative technical indicator was created to detect quiet market period before the beginning of the high volatile market. Like many good technical indicators, this Market Activity Index is very stable and it is widely applicable to many financial and non financial instruments without too much restriction. The Market Activity Index can be used best to visualize the alternating form of low and high volatile market. It is very useful tool to pick up the quiet market but ironically this is the
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Vincent Paul Colombe
683
Vincent Paul Colombe 2021.12.24 11:44 
 

Awesome indicator! Really tells you the strength of the move so that you can be prepared for a reversal or a breakout. That was the bit I was missing, and now, I found my trading to have reached the next level! Use over 65% trigger for a reversal, before/after resistance/support repectively: this is a killer strategy!

Young Ho Seo
99819
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.12.24 11:52
You have the point exactly. Use the Risk Management together with the turning point probabilty. You will be on the right way to success. Aim to trade when the reward is more than two times greater than risk. Then you only need 50% or slightly more success rate to get profits. if you know this principle, trading is fun after. Use the turning point probabilty, to controll your success rate. There are many places I wrote the money making principle in our trading eduction books. Hope these trading education books found more Forex trader to guide in the right direction. https://algotrading-investment.com/2019/07/23/trading-education/
swarren777
1053
swarren777 2021.09.28 20:49 
 

Fractal Scanner. Is very powerful tool. It brings a 3rd dimension. To pattern prediction. Young Ho Seo teaches that using various algorithms in conjunction increases the ability to predict global turning point. To bring together we collect alerts. In emails. To build data base for confluence idea.. The systematic process of generating ideas with automation this allows us to deploy what ever tactic.. Reversals or momentum.. I read all of his books which i reccomend. He makes it plain and clear. Fractal scanner and x3 pattern scanner. Supply demand is great frame work. Put together a correlated list of instruments.. With these tools. U will see the market talk to u.. Good luck and great trading

Young Ho Seo
99819
Reply from developer Young Ho Seo 2021.12.24 11:59
My favourite trading strategy becomes to use the turning point probability (or trend probability) togheter with supply demand analysis or other horizontal support and resistance. It is easy to trade plus I have the full control over the success rate as well as the risk management. But as I mentioned in my book, Harmonic Pattern and X3 Chart Pattern combined with supply demand analysis is pretty good too. Just let you know I not have the full description over the supply demand analysis in terms of fractal wave in my latest book: Technical Analysis in Forex and Stock Market (Supply Demand Analysis and Support Resistance)
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