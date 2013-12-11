PZ Harmonacci Patterns

Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns

This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels.

Inspired by Scott M. Carney's book, this indicator has been designed to fulfill the needs of the most purist and exigent traders. However, it implements a twist to make it easier to trade: it waits for a Donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade, making its signals very reliable.

Important: Some pattern names have been renamed to self-explanatory alternatives to comply with a trademark complaint from Mr. Scott M. Carney, who owns the following trademarks in the USA: Harmonics, Harmonic Trading, Bat Pattern, Butterfly Pattern, Shark Pattern, Crab Pattern and Five-O Pattern.





Supported Harmonic Price Formations



Name Min XB Max XB Min AC Max AC Min DB Max BD Min XD Max XD Flying Fox 0.382 0.5 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 0.886 0.886 Gartley 0.618 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 1.618 0.786 0.786 Lobster 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 2.24 3.618 1.618 1.618 Dragonfly 0.718 0.718 0.382 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.272 1.618 Cypher 0.382 0.618 1.13 1.414 1.272 2.0 0.786 0.786 Barracuda - - 1.13 1.618 1.618 2.24 0.886 1.13 Alt Flying Fox 0.382 0.382 0.382 0.886 2.0 3.618 1.13 1.13 Deep Lobster 0.886 0.886 0.382 0.886 2.618 3.618 1.618 1.618 White Swan 1.382 2.618 0.236 0.5 1.128 2.0 1.126 2.618 Black Swan 0.382 0.724 2.0 4.237 0.5 0.886 0.382 0.886 Max Bat 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 0.886 0.886 Max Gartley 0.382 0.618 0.382 0.886 1.128 2.236 0.618 0.786 Max Dragonfly 0.618 0.886 0.382 0.886 1.272 2.618 1.272 1.618 Alt Barracuda 0.446 0.618 0.618 0.886 1.618 2.618 1.128 1.128 A Lobster 0.276 0.446 1.128 2.618 1.618 2.618 0.618 0.618 A Dragonfly 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 1.272 1.272 0.618 0.786 A Flying Fox 0.382 0.618 1.128 2.618 2 2.618 1.128 1.128 A Gartley 0.618 0.786 1.128 2.618 1.618 1.618 1.272 1.272 Sea Pony 0.128 3.618 0.382 0.5 1.618 2.618 0.618 3.618





Input Parameters

Amplitude - This parameter controls the size of the patterns to be found in the chart.



Deviation - Algorithmic wiggle room for pattern recognition. Increase it to find more patterns.



Breakout Period - Donchian breakout period for the trading signals.

Max History Bars - Amount of history bars to evaluate when the indicator loads.

Display Stats - Enable or disable performance screen stats.

Display Points - Display price point labels (X, A, B, C, D labels).

Display Ratios - Display pattern ratios.

Display Projections - Display the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ)

Display SL/TP Levels - Display suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels.



Pattern Settings - Choose what patterns to scan for: disable all those you do not use.

Drawing Settings - Configure the colors of bullish and bearish patterns, as well as font sizes.

Ratios - Enable or disable ratios and choose your own ratio colors.

Projections - Display or hide the Fibonacci projections on the chart.

Breakouts - Enable or disable breakouts, and set your desired arrow sizes and colors.

Alerts - Enable display/email/push/sound alerts for breakouts, patterns or both

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading.