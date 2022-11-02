Italo Volume Indicator

4.92

BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different, the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market is going to trend or consolidate and candle volume, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Volume Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and filter out all consolidation. The Italo Volume Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Volume Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows an upper colored line green or red that is the wave volume and a grey horizontal line, above grey horizontal line we have a trend, bellow we have consolidation. The histogram bellow is the candle volume green or red, serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect volume indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best volume tool to enter the market, wave volume and candle volume at the same time, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88582

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Volume Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm 
  • Predict Trends
  • Filter Consolidation
  • Show wave and candle volume at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on charts when the wave or candle volume appears
  • Full customization: Color, styles and size of wave volume
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Trend Period and Force Period: Volume Wave Number
  • Line Level: Horizontal Line Position (Above: Trend, Bellow: Consolidation)
  • History Candles Count: how many candles on the past chart you want to see the indicator in
  • Line Neon: If "Off" would be a simple colored line.
  • Show Volumes: Histogram Candle Volume "On" or "Off"
  • Volume level: Candle Volume Position
  • Alerts_On: if "On" you will have 2 alerts on your chart, the alert when the Upper line green or red goes above the horizontal grey line, indicating wave trend. And the alert when you have a candle volume on histogram.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr








Reviews 107
WSISTUD
182
WSISTUD 2025.11.26 15:38 
 

I bought this volume indicator yesterday and it has already paid for itself. It kept me out of a trade that I would have normally entered.....and lost. Haha.... Seems to be solid so far and a great addition to my trading algo. I used WAE for my volume indicator in the past but backing testing this indi I have seen better results. Hope it continues.

UMESH NAIR
392
UMESH NAIR 2025.10.26 14:20 
 

Very good and precise indicator. Can be used for Currency pairs ,XAUUSD pairs etc. Very reliable and precise. Excellent tool that i have added in my strategy. This is my Fourth indicator from ITALO sir. Very supportive seller and helpful.

Jayce6942
141
Jayce6942 2024.02.28 20:11 
 

This indicator works perfectly. This is the second indicator I take from this seller. As like the first one, it is very easy to understand and use. The seller is always available and very responsive. Very good professional and very good indicators !

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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pooch6428
20
pooch6428 2026.06.23 08:30 
 

Hi I have just purchased the Italo volume, It stopped working after 4 days. please can anyone help me restart the indicater

WSISTUD
182
WSISTUD 2025.11.26 15:38 
 

I bought this volume indicator yesterday and it has already paid for itself. It kept me out of a trade that I would have normally entered.....and lost. Haha.... Seems to be solid so far and a great addition to my trading algo. I used WAE for my volume indicator in the past but backing testing this indi I have seen better results. Hope it continues.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.11.26 18:22
Thank you for the review, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
UMESH NAIR
392
UMESH NAIR 2025.10.26 14:20 
 

Very good and precise indicator. Can be used for Currency pairs ,XAUUSD pairs etc. Very reliable and precise. Excellent tool that i have added in my strategy. This is my Fourth indicator from ITALO sir. Very supportive seller and helpful.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.10.26 17:40
Thank you for the review, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
bakhri62
110
bakhri62 2025.02.06 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.02.06 19:20
Thank you for your purchase, Best regards.
Jayce6942
141
Jayce6942 2024.02.28 20:11 
 

This indicator works perfectly. This is the second indicator I take from this seller. As like the first one, it is very easy to understand and use. The seller is always available and very responsive. Very good professional and very good indicators !

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.28 21:00
Thanks for the review Jayce, I appreciate your trust on my work and I'm happy that the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
Samir Jha
128
Samir Jha 2024.02.28 11:35 
 

Great indicator. Could be slightly better if there was also a scanner dashboard along with

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.28 13:03
I'm glad that you liked the indicator, thank you for the feedback Samir, Best regards.
Gleisson Gabriel
281
Gleisson Gabriel 2024.02.18 14:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.18 19:31
Obrigado pela compra, te enviei todas as informações no privado.
Arthit Fx
198
Arthit Fx 2024.01.30 02:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.30 13:13
Thank you for your purchase, check your private messages.
Xavier Brummer
366
Xavier Brummer 2023.12.13 21:27 
 

I've been observing this indicator for a while now, I must say one of the best indicator currently in the market simple and easy but the work that the author put into this indicator is awesome.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:20
Thanks for the feedback Xavier, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, Best regards.
Demetrius Lavaughn Bush
133
Demetrius Lavaughn Bush 2023.12.13 17:44 
 

I LOVE using this Italo Volume Indicator. I have been using it for months now to get confirmations on my trades and it works great. I have learned to adjust some of the settings to match up with the specific pairs I like to trade and the results are very good. I highly recommend it if you want to get better confirmations before you hit that buy or sell button! Customer support is great also, as Italo has been quick to get back to me when I had questions.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:25
Thanks for the feedback Demetrius, I appreciate your trust on my work and I'm happy that the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
ThePhenix
35
ThePhenix 2023.12.03 22:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.03 22:36
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2023.11.19 07:56 
 

It comes with some great useful indicators. The indicator also has a good presentation. Two suggestions for improvement. One, it would be great if there is a statistic panel like Italo Trend indicator. Second, a MTF version of the indicator is needed. The reason is because once it is detected on let say H1 timeframe, the trend could be near the end (from a lower time frame perspective) and bounds for a reversal. My experience is neutral as sometimes it can be caught in a bull or a bear trap.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.19 12:36
Thanks for the feedback, Indeed your suggestions makes sense, however I already tried to make an MTF version, but Its impossible to make It run smoothly in any metatrader, usually MTF indicators here in mql5 does not run smoothly because they need too much computer power unfortunately.
Wnoman
541
Wnoman 2023.11.18 23:16 
 

Useful and reliable indicator

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.19 12:29
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
11572746
91
11572746 2023.09.01 13:49 
 

I bought this indicator. It gives a good idea when to buy or sell. This way you also avoid false signals

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.09.01 14:25
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, and indeed, my idea was to create the best volume indicator on the market, an indicator who gives the best signals of buy and sell trades and also avoiding false signals, thanks for the trust on my work.
Charles Calleja
44
Charles Calleja 2023.08.13 23:02 
 

Hello just getting to try the volume indicator, Will need to use for a while to see how it works. When I do some trading with it I wiil see what it is all about, Will let you know soon.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.13 23:41
Hi Charles, that's fine, thanks for your purchase, if you have any question or news let me know on the private messages.
Hoang Lam
61
Hoang Lam 2023.08.12 03:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.08.12 13:41
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
tomaszroman26
161
tomaszroman26 2023.07.16 16:43 
 

Very Solid indicator, who can help you detect right movements in the market. I recommend for those, who search for trend confirmations.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.16 17:01
Hi, I'm happy to see the indicator is helping you in your trading journey, Best regards.
bungee0321
20
bungee0321 2023.07.05 07:46 
 

great indicator, combined with master pattern and you have a brutal strategy.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.07.05 18:33
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback and advice.
nyklon
31
nyklon 2023.06.27 11:06 
 

By far the best, and most reliable volume indicator I’ve used. Highly recommend it! You can add it alongside other indicators or use it on its own and still make profit.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.27 11:29
Hi, I'm glad that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, yes, indeed you can use the indicator alongside with other indicators or use it on its own to make profit.
John Bonfardeci
30
John Bonfardeci 2023.06.17 15:44 
 

Excellent and deadly accurate indicator to track main chart price action!! So Glad that I purchased it!! Purchase includes a very generous bonus of an free EA and many special indicators!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.06.18 16:27
Hello John, thanks for the feedback and the trust on my work, Best regards.
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