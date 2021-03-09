Dark Absolute Trend

4.6

Dark Absolute Trend is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.

Installation and Update Guide Troubleshooting guide - FAQ MT5 Version


Recommendations

  • An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading
  • The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades


If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me


Parameters

  • Dark Absolute Trend Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate
  • Dark Absolute Trend Shift: Shift of the indicator
  • Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform
  • Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)
  • Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal
  • Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal
  • Show arrow: if true, show arrows on the chart
  • Show trend text: if true, show lower right text
  • Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors


For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.

Reviews 52
dvfill
46
dvfill 2026.07.24 12:32 
 

Dark Absolute Trend indicator in combination with Dark Moon is absolute a winning team for me on the indices i trade.

LRD
86
LRD 2026.02.10 14:46 
 

Very good in combination with dark point!

traderwolf
319
traderwolf 2024.12.18 15:11 
 

I am trading Dark Absolute Trend Indicator together with Dark Pint. Very good. @Marco, please send Dark Oscillator Indicator.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Marco Solito
4.89 (9)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs
Dark Breakout MT5
Marco Solito
3.83 (6)
Indicators
Dark Breakout   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on Trend Following  strategy, providing an entry signal on the breakout. The signal is provided by the arrow, which confirms the breaking of the level. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers.    Recommended Brokers This Indicator does Not repaint and N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. R
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Marco Solito
4.66 (82)
Experts
Dark Rea is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Impulse Trading. Dark Rea is based on Dark Sprint indicator, these Trades can be managed with some strategies. (Write a review at market to receive my best settings for free!) My tests were performed with the real tick data with 99.90% accuracy, actual spread, additional slippage and high commission. Optimization experience is required to download the robot. In fact I recommend that you carefully study all the functions and then create your own cu
FREE
Filter:
dvfill
46
dvfill 2026.07.24 12:32 
 

Dark Absolute Trend indicator in combination with Dark Moon is absolute a winning team for me on the indices i trade.

LRD
86
LRD 2026.02.10 14:46 
 

Very good in combination with dark point!

traderwolf
319
traderwolf 2024.12.18 15:11 
 

I am trading Dark Absolute Trend Indicator together with Dark Pint. Very good. @Marco, please send Dark Oscillator Indicator.

Jakob Jan Van Ommen
838
Jakob Jan Van Ommen 2024.10.02 18:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

said ali
213
said ali 2024.09.23 21:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Turan Yanik
642
Turan Yanik 2024.06.22 13:44 
 

very good and successful indicator. May i get MT5 version free?

MONGOLDESIGN
81
MONGOLDESIGN 2024.05.20 20:15 
 

The combination with dark moon is very good.

ayyappan arimuthu
114
ayyappan arimuthu 2024.05.14 20:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 21:04 
 

This indicator has alarm function, really good to use, can let you change the channel in advance, thank the author, you are very good!!

Dave L
51
Dave L 2023.12.21 10:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

JUN T
116
JUN T 2023.08.17 09:58 
 

This indicator work fine accompanied with Dark Moon with suggested pair EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF, but need observe approriate setting with other pair. Can I get the Dark Sprint indicator please. Thank you

Isac_one
29
Isac_one 2023.08.11 00:34 
 

Super nice idicator have been using it for a while now on my MT4 accound Can i please get the inducator for MT5 ?

hanzooo
97
hanzooo 2023.08.07 10:39 
 

Good indicator, can i get dark oscillator indicator ? thank you

jeremy Slay
88
jeremy Slay 2023.06.14 22:43 
 

Good indicator, now I want to try your Dark Breakout. Thank you for your work.

Oleg Moiseyenko
195
Oleg Moiseyenko 2023.04.16 02:51 
 

I’ve been using Marco soft since 2022.Indicator runs with conjunction EA Dark Gold. It is pretty good. Plus minus 75% WR.To my mind, it deserves 5 stars

smartforex786
29
smartforex786 2023.03.30 01:07 
 

Does not work > Just wasted $50 >>> Do not recommend>>

Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya
6462
Mr Thadanai Chulasamaya 2022.11.01 04:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrick J Fraser
68
Rodrick J Fraser 2022.10.18 10:30 
 

so im still setting it up but doing its job nicely ,,could you send me Dark TiTan pls

Lim Boon Keng
287
Lim Boon Keng 2022.10.17 01:19 
 

A Very clear cut indicator comes with high accurate calculations

BrittainE
77
BrittainE 2022.10.15 02:38 
 

Works great, using with Dark Moon and has been profitable, highly recommend.

123
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