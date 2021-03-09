Dark Absolute Trend is an Indicator for intraday trading.

This Indicator is based on Trend Following strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility.

We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument.

It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. ► Recommended Brokers

This Indicator does Not repaint and Not lag.

Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1.

Recommended working pairs: All.





Recommendations



An Ecn broker is always recommended for your manual trading

broker is always recommended for your manual trading The indicator is very intuitive, follow the arrows to open the trades





If you Buy 1 Indicator you can write a feedback at market and get a Second Indicator for Free, for More info contact me





Parameters

Dark Absolute Trend Period: Period of the Indicator to calculate

Dark Absolute Trend Shift: Shift of the indicator

Use Signal Alert: The indicator will send an alert on your platform

Push send notification to your phone: Send a Push notification on your mobile (metatrader app)

Push notification by email: Receive an email when there is a signal

Use Beep Sound: Uses a custom sound for the signal

Show arrow: if true, show arrows on the chart

Show trend text: if true, show lower right text

Custom chart: if true, color the chart with my favorite colors





For other questions, settings or support for this tool, contact me.