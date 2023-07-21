FX Power MT4 NG

4.95

FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions

Overview
FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade smart with FX Power.

1. Why FX Power Is Extremely Beneficial for Traders

Real-Time Currency and Gold Strength Analysis
FX Power calculates and displays the relative strength of major currencies and Gold, giving you clear insights into market dynamics.
• Monitor which assets are leading or lagging, enabling smarter decisions about which pairs to trade.

Comprehensive Multi-Timeframe View
• Track currency and Gold strength across short, medium, and long-term timeframes to align your trading strategy with market trends.
• Whether you’re scalping for quick profits or swing trading, FX Power provides the insights you need.

Delta Dynamics for Reversals and Trends
• Extreme delta values often signal opportunities for reversals, while gradual changes confirm trends.
• Use delta analysis to identify strong currencies against weak ones for straightforward trend-following trades.


2. Learn More at Stein Investments

At Stein Investments, we provide:

• Advanced tools and indicators tailored for different market conditions.

• Tutorials, videos, and guides to accelerate your learning curve.

• Community support with exclusive chat access to share strategies and insights.

Visit our Stein Investments page for the latest updates, tips, and resources to make the most of FX Power and elevate your trading experience.


3. How to Get Started with FX Power

Add FX Power to Your Chart
• Launch MetaTrader and drag FX Power onto any chart (forex pairs or Gold).
FX Power immediately begins analyzing real-time strength data without requiring additional configurations.

Customize the Timeframes
• Select the timeframes that suit your strategy: short-term for quick trades, or long-term for more extended moves.
• Adjust the display to focus on the insights you need, whether for scalping or swing trading.


4. How FX Power Works (Simple Explanation)

Focused on Currencies and Gold
FX Power specializes in analyzing the strength of major currencies and Gold only. For indices, commodities, or cryptos, check out IX Power, our dedicated tool for broader market analysis.

Delta Analysis for Precision
• Track the difference between two currencies’ strengths using delta values. Sharp changes in delta often highlight potential reversals, while consistent trends signal continuity.
• This feature allows you to identify trading opportunities with precision and confidence.

Adapts to Your Strategy
• Whether you prefer trend-following or reversal trading, FX Power provides the insights you need to execute effectively.
• Strong versus weak currency pairs often offer the highest probability trades.


5. Practical Ways to Use FX Power

Follow Trends
• Buy strong currencies and sell weak ones to align with prevailing market trends.
• Pair selection becomes easier and more logical with clear strength values at your fingertips.

Anticipate Reversals
• Monitor extreme delta values to identify when trends are losing momentum.
• Position yourself for reversals and capitalize on shifts in market sentiment.

Optimize Risk Management
• Use multi-timeframe strength analysis to avoid trades with conflicting trends.
• Focus on pairs with a clear directional bias for increased confidence in your entries.

Adapt to Market Volatility
• Delta changes can reveal volatility in specific pairs. Adjust trade size and stop-loss levels accordingly to manage risk effectively.


6. FX Power Indicator Settings

Customize FX Power to match your trading preferences:

Custom Timeframes
• Choose up to three timeframes to analyze simultaneously, offering insights into short, medium, and long-term trends.

Delta Threshold Alerts
• Set alerts for significant delta changes to stay ahead of sudden market movements.

Graphical Customization
• Adjust colors, line styles, and display options to personalize the tool and align it with your chart's design.


7. Further Information & Help

FX Power FAQ: For more insights and tips, visit our FX Power FAQ page.

Community Chat: Join our exclusive group to share strategies, ask questions, and learn from other FX Power users.

Support: Have questions or need assistance? Contact us. We're here to help.


Ready to Elevate Your Currency Trading?
Leverage Reliable Insights: Identify strong and weak currencies with precision.
Trade with Confidence: Use delta analysis to confirm trends and spot reversals.
Join the Stein Investments Community: Access tools, guides, and a network of like-minded traders to enhance your trading experience.


Don’t wait! Install FX Power today and unlock the true potential of currency strength analysis.


FX Power – The Ultimate Currency Strength Meter for MT4 & MT5

Analyze Forex strength vs. weakness across multiple timeframes. Trade with confidence using real-time currency power, smart pair selection, and professional-grade trend confirmation. Ideal for top-down analysis, breakout systems, and strong-vs-weak currency strategies.


Happy Trading!
Daniel & Alain

MP_mpap
569
MP_mpap 2025.10.24 11:03 
 

Another outstanding indicator by Daniel! In this category, it’s the best I’ve seen. Well done!

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.10.24 12:51
Thank you very much, Michail! I really appreciate your support and your great feedback. I’m glad to hear FX Power impressed you as well. 🙏🙂
sikaram
33
sikaram 2025.08.06 08:24 
 

I recently bought the FX Power indicator , It's good. Instant visibility, need Ascending to Descending order pairs strength, in this option is available?, if not kindly update. Kindly send all detailed usage method in additional.

stormcombat
352
stormcombat 2025.02.20 01:53 
 

I recently bought the FX Power indicator . A near perfect product. It would be excellent if you can add an option to sort the currency pair strength in order from strongest to weakest or vise versa. Would make selection way more faster and convenient. Regards

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.02.20 08:28
Thank you for your review! Sorting currency strengths from strongest to weakest is already on our to-do list and will be released soon. Stay tuned for the upcoming updates! 🚀
Adrian White
128
Adrian White 2025.02.04 16:50 
 

I have been using FX Power for many years now, it remains the go to for me. Adding Custom Alerts for this is the icing on the cake.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.02.04 17:11
Thank you, Adrian! I really appreciate your long-term trust in FX Power. Adding Custom Alerts was all about making things even easier and more efficient, so I’m glad to hear it’s the perfect addition for you! 🙏🙂
XANKEEZ
889
XANKEEZ 2025.01.27 01:15 
 

I've been using FX Power NG for a while now, and it has become the core of my trading system. Actually, my system now serves as a backup for FX Power NG. I use 12-hour Delta for trend analysis and 1-hour Delta for entry and exit points. If my additional system (Kalman, Smoothed RCI, Support and Resistance) confirms the signal, I enter the trade. Very simple and clean.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.27 08:01
Thank you so much for your thoughtful review! I’m thrilled to hear that FX Power NG has become the core of your trading system. Your approach with the 12-hour and 1-hour Delta for trend analysis and precise entries/exits sounds fantastic, especially when combined with your additional tools. It’s great to know that FX Power NG is simplifying and enhancing your trading—thank you for sharing your experience and for your support! 🙏🙂
richj4best
39
richj4best 2025.01.23 08:38 
 

I purchased FX power some few days ago and since then my trade skill has exponentially increased. The fx power gives you the most accurate information and confidence to remain in the trade and make a reasonable profit. Thank you Daniel stein for this wonderful 5 star indicator

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2025.01.23 09:20
Thank you so much for your amazing review! I’m thrilled to hear how FX Power has boosted your trading skills and confidence, helping you achieve better results. Your kind words and support mean a lot to me—thank you for trusting in our work!🙏🙂
Larrydeelf
586
Larrydeelf 2024.11.12 18:54 
 

thank you for a great indicator Daniel it helps me fine more precise entries and stay in the trade a lot longer this is one of the best indicators that i have every purchase .

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.11.12 19:44
Dear Larry, thank you very much for your positive feedback. It’s highly appreciated 🙏🙂
Yusuf Hamzah
871
Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.27 12:58 
 

Sleek User Interface and "reflective" overall presentation. It is another well-done product.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.09.27 13:03
Thank you very much, Yusuf. 🙏 Your feedback is highly appreciated 🙂
Mzwakhe Dela
312
Mzwakhe Dela 2024.08.24 15:21 
 

I’ve utilized a lot of currency strength meters before, but they proved to be worthless repainting indicators. Then I was later introduced to Stein’s indicators, more specifically the older version of his power indicator. I utilized it for some time, and it complemented my strategy extremely well. I’ve now upgraded to the FXPower NG, which is phenomenal, to say the least. It’s evidently clear that a lot of work has gone into improving the design and other aspects of the indicator, which I find extremely helpful. I simply can’t wait to see what other indicators Stein Investments is cooking up, as the company produces quality products at affordable prices.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.08.24 16:42
Thank you very much for this wonderful feedback 🙏 It’s highly appreciated 🙂
mgl5fjn
640
mgl5fjn 2024.07.18 15:50 
 

Hallo Danie, das ist ein super vielseitiger und präziser Volumen Indikator. Bitte füge mich zu deinem Chat hinzu. Wie kann ich eine private Nachricht schicken?

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.07.18 16:10
Hallo mql5fjn, ich habe dir eine private Nachricht via mql5 geschickt. Klick einfach auf der linken Seite deines mql5 Profils auf "Nachrichten" und dann siehst du sie.
Levi Christian
68
Levi Christian 2024.06.21 01:59 
 

The FX POWER indicator tool significantly reduces my analysis time, narrowing the landscape to focus on pairs with highest potential for profit. After 3mos. Of trading with FX POWER my accuracy has improved to 80%. Thanks Stein team & keep up the great work!

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.06.21 08:20
Dear Levi, thank you very much for your outstanding feedback. 🙏
Janya1958
997
Janya1958 2024.05.17 15:25 
 

Selbst nach längerem Gebrauch dieses Indikators gibt es noch positive Überraschungen. Die Zeiteinstellung, die Kombination div. Timeframes, usw.....Alles in Allem ist das wirklich mal ein sehr sinnvolles und zuverlässiges Werkzeug und in jeder Hinsicht zu empfehlen!!! Daniel ist ein zuverlässiger Partner, der Fragen zu jeder Zeit beantwortet und hilft. Danke!

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.05.17 15:36
Wow, das nenne ich mal ein außergewöhnlich positives Feedback. Vielen herzlichen Dank dafür. Das bedeutet uns wirklich viel. 🙏🙂
Kabelo
121
Kabelo 2024.05.01 21:01 
 

Super accurate so far. During FOMC and news today showed clear entry opportunities no repaints like other indicators. Impressive tool

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.05.01 21:04
Dear Kabelo, thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
David T
303
David T 2024.04.16 04:05 
 

I rented this for 3 months...after about a week or so I simply love it...read the tips and blogs...and I can see that it is a VERY good indicator. Can't monitor it for too long as I work full-time but the history shows some very good entries...patience is always the key...have to wait for a setup. Multi-time frame length is the best option in my opinion. Still study the finer points but after this short time of seeing it I am very impressed.

Update..just closing off my 2nd week with this indicator...simply love it...I think it is THE BEST currency strength indicator there is period. But you have to observe how price reacts and how the lines of the indicator are telling you. The secret of this indicator in my opinion is using multiple TFs. So many options available in the settings simply well done.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.04.16 15:57
Dear David, thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
MatyasK2
564
MatyasK2 2024.03.02 18:06 
 

Since using this tool I finally see more profits in blue :) Very well calculated currency strength, especially the possibility to choose from many calculation timeframes. After some practising it's really possible to pick up good opportunities to trade. As a bonus you receive superb & fast support from Daniel. Thanks !

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.03.02 19:40
Dear Matyas, thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
jozec
117
jozec 2024.02.29 13:30 
 

Fx Power was a game changer for me and will recommend it to anyone that is serious about trading. It is very reliable if you know what you are doing and would advise that people apply the strategies suggested by Daniel for Fx Power, sometimes we want to re-invent the wheel which can be counterproductive.

On support, Daniel has been very supportive to me even on issues beyond Fx Power and would like to say a big thank you to him here.

Thanks Daniel and keep the good work going.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.02.29 13:40
Dear jozec, thank you so much for this wonderful feedback. It's highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
mzambrano2020
105
mzambrano2020 2024.02.15 01:55 
 

Good day Traders. Initially I bought IX Power because I have always worked mostly with indices, Nasdaq, US30, SP500, surprised with the effectiveness of that tool, I decided to buy Fx Power for everything related to forex, this is how I started trading major and minor pairs with a success rate very high. Clear, precise tools, with good documentation and excellent developer support.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.02.15 08:28
Thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
redneedle
493
redneedle 2023.12.23 18:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2024.02.15 08:36
Thank you very much for your positive feedback. 🙏
Ingo Reimann
295
Ingo Reimann 2023.12.21 16:11 
 

The best and most precise product that I have had the pleasure of getting to know in my trading career. I can recommend it to everybody. Since I started using these products, trading has also been working. The support from the developers and the community are also in a class of their own.

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.12.21 16:32
Dear Ingo, thank you very much for your outstanding feedback. It's highly appreciated, and we're more than happy having members like you in our trading group. 🙂
bjoern2811
419
bjoern2811 2023.11.26 17:23 
 

The indicator:

No matter what time period you trade in, it immediately gives you a precise overview of which currency is currently weak and which is strong. There are various setting options for all time frames as well as a notification when a currency experiences a strength/weakness range has been reached or when the lines of a currency pair cross, everything can be freely adjusted.

The service:

Daniel & Alan offer great support in the Telegram group, if you have any problems or questions, they answer them in no time. The members themselves also provide help and insights into their trading. In addition, there is the daily market analysis that Daniel provides.

The conclusion:

For me, FX Power NG is the best currency strength tool on the market. Add to that the great service that Daniel & Alan provide.

Thank you for everything

Daniel Stein
105704
Reply from developer Daniel Stein 2023.11.26 18:10
Thank you very much for this wonderful feedback. It’s highly appreciated. 🙏🙂
12
