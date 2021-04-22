NAM Order Blocks

MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator.

Features

- Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction.

- Hide and show control panel wherever you want.

- Detect OBs on multiple timeframes.

- Select OBs quantity to display.

- Different OBs user interface.

- Different filters on OBs.

- OB proximity alert.

- ADR High and Low lines.

- Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications).

Summary

Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection from financial institutions and banks. Prominent financial institutes and central banks drive the forex market. Therefore, traders must know what they are doing in the market. When the market builds the order block, it moves like a range where most of the investing decisions happen.

The market makes a sharp move towards both upside and downsize once the order building is completed. The key term of the order block trading strategy is that it includes what the institutional traders are doing. As they are the key price driver, any strategy that includes institutional trading might.

You will see at real time order blocks on any timeframe, with the use of our control panel you'll be able to detect regular, rejection and uncapitalized order blocks on the history period of choice.

Now you can receive order blocks proximity alerts, we have on-screen notifications on MT4 and push notifications to your mobile phone!



