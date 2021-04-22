NAM Order Blocks

3.67

MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator.

Features

- Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction.

- Hide and show control panel wherever you want.

- Detect OBs on multiple timeframes.

- Select OBs quantity to display.

- Different OBs user interface.

- Different filters on OBs.

- OB proximity alert.

- ADR High and Low lines.

- Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications).

Summary

Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection from financial institutions and banks. Prominent financial institutes and central banks drive the forex market. Therefore, traders must know what they are doing in the market. When the market builds the order block, it moves like a range where most of the investing decisions happen.

The market makes a sharp move towards both upside and downsize once the order building is completed. The key term of the order block trading strategy is that it includes what the institutional traders are doing. As they are the key price driver, any strategy that includes institutional trading might.

You will see at real time order blocks on any timeframe, with the use of our control panel you'll be able to detect regular, rejection and uncapitalized order blocks on the history period of choice.

Now you can receive order blocks proximity alerts, we have on-screen notifications on MT4 and push notifications to your mobile phone!


Reviews 4
Louis Wetzel
776
Louis Wetzel 2025.06.28 21:53 
 

The best I've ever seen for order blocks why not have mt5 nam order blocks? Thank you for the order blocks indicator ever made.

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:41 
 

Buen Indicador... buen soporte

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Manage your risk and trades with the greatest precision, its trading capabilitys are not only limited to any type of asset in real time, but it can also be used in the Strategy Tester to Backtest any strategy along with the indicators of your interest! practice your strategies now without running any kind of risk, then print the results reports to carry out a performance log of them! Our trading assistant has an interactive control panel that will allow you to manage the risk of your trades, se
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Louis Wetzel
776
Louis Wetzel 2025.06.28 21:53 
 

The best I've ever seen for order blocks why not have mt5 nam order blocks? Thank you for the order blocks indicator ever made.

NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
1316
Reply from developer Jean Carlo Trombetta Herrera 2025.08.11 19:35
Hello LouisB, Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback, it truly means a lot to us to know that our NAM Order Blocks has been the best you’ve ever seen. We’re happy to share that a version for MT5 is indeed in our future plans. While we can’t provide an exact release date yet, as we’re currently focused on the Kuantick Project, you will be able to find it, along with many other upcoming products on our official website once released. We’ll make sure to announce all new releases there first, so you can always stay up to date. Thanks again for your trust and support, it’s what keeps us motivated to deliver the very best. Best regards,
Customer Support Team
razvangeorgescu
1011
razvangeorgescu 2025.04.06 10:56 
 

Hello, I don't know what to say about the indicator except that on 08/21/2025 I bought it and it worked until 04/04/2025 when it didn't work. At the same time I rented it for 35 USD but unfortunately I paid for nothing because it still doesn't work.

zia afzal
246
zia afzal 2022.09.02 12:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
1316
Reply from developer Jean Carlo Trombetta Herrera 2022.09.02 13:39
Hello Zia, It will be a pleasure to help you solve any problems you have with your indicator:
- Clear out boxes with timeframe change: You can select from the inputs OB DETECTION CONFIGURATION --> Default timeframe OB activation = true. This option will allow you to automatically see OBs in the same timeframe, clearing all OBs you were looking on other timeframe.
- Orders lines: the indicator doesn't have the ability to change order lines, the only lines it displays are inside the OBs so you can easily see begining, open and half of them. You can always configure all lines type and size in the inputs GENERAL UI CONFIGURATION --> there you will find all of the lines configuration. We hope we have been able to help you, if you need further information please let us know, it will be a pleasure tu assist you. Regards.
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.01.11 18:41 
 

Buen Indicador... buen soporte

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