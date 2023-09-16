Forex Breath System

5

Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task.

The indicator is very easy to use as it does not require dealing with any hard to understand settings at all. You just need to attach it to your chart and you're ready to trade. No matter what trading style you prefer, the system will help you see the direction of the market and possible entry points in the direction of the trend.

The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you Happy and Profitable Trading!

Reviews 7
mila
257
mila 2024.10.06 14:37 
 

As always, excellent work by the author. I use several indicators from Oleg and all of them give good results. Thanks, Oleg!!!

DanyLbc747
1227
DanyLbc747 2023.10.25 19:28 
 

In order, these are already several products that I bought from Oleg. I tested it before Oleg sent me the instructions, because I know what to expect from Oleg, so at the same time the instructions confirmed my functionality tests. This current works fantastically without additional indicators. Just choose the appropriate timeframe and wait for the signal.

Denni Muliadi
152
Denni Muliadi 2023.10.19 14:12 
 

This is my 2nd purchase from Mr.Rodin indicators n i always satisfied with his support n off course a lot of bonus for many years finally i can fined the best system for scalping by using several indicators from Mr.Rodin,i start to make money consistently day by day n i always interested to wait a new indicators from Mr.Rodin

