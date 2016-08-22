Trading Special –40% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

User manual: click here

That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone.

Arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP will guide your trading! Warning signs in the main window of the individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone (outer market Fibonacci levels). Pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from the outer range. Special alert of a cross pattern

The Special

Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performed in the past. These features were designed to help make it easier for you to not only identify which are the strong and weak currencies but to also show you when to trade, when not to trade and when to take profits.

Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is a great advantage and new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the trend, look for a trend continuation or a pullback.

All the graphics are based on the new buffers which represents historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels.





Indicator parameters

To see the full list click here.

=== Currency Strength TF settings

use higher TF

higher time frame (You can add indicator twice on a chart.)

==== Chart settings

use currency specific characteristics (each currency will be handled by its own)

draw GAP (arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP)

GAP Market Fib (23) slope (currency angle to draw arrow)

draw Outer MFib stop (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)

Outer MFib stop (100-161) (warning signs in the main window for individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone outer market Fibonacci levels. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)

quick chart open in new window (To change the pair on the chart just click the currency names. Click two names to build a pair. Simple: click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY. Set to false: change pair on a chart. Set to true: Open the pair in new window)

=== Alert settings

alert outer MFib Trigger HIT (alert when currency strength reach outer Market Fib levels)

alert outer MFib Trigger HOOK (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range)

outer MFib Trigger level (161) (Alert level)

minimum hook GAP (28) (inside GAP slope value)

=== Alert settings CS cross

cross market Fib slope

use 4 bars cross pattern (false = 3 bars)

alert currency cross

show triangle on subwindow

show vertical line for chart symbol





Use my template. See manual Use “open chart in new window” if you do not want to interrupt the indicator. Stay within the trend (currency GAP) of the higher time frame. Look for the currency double-GAP as trade setup. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history 7 support charts will be opened (see manual)! This function can be deactivated. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

Tips

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard