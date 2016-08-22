Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator

4.91

Trading Special –40% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity?

User manual: click here

That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone.

The Special
  1. Arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP will guide your trading!
  2. Warning signs in the main window of the individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone (outer market Fibonacci levels).
  3. Pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from the outer range.
  4. Special alert of a cross pattern

Available with multi time frame choice to see quickly the TREND! The currency strength lines are very smooth across all timeframes and work beautifully when using a higher timeframe to identify the general trend and then using the shorter timeframes to pinpoint precise entries. You can choose any time frame as you wish. Every time frame is optimized by its own.

Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify and confirm potential trades. This is because it graphically shows whether the strength or weakness of a currency is increasing or not and how it performed in the past. These features were designed to help make it easier for you to not only identify which are the strong and weak currencies but to also show you when to trade, when not to trade and when to take profits.

Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator works on all THE 28 currency pairs. It is a new formula, and the very new features are Market Momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels which adapt to current market activity! Market Momentum is the 9th line. This is a great advantage and new in Forex trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the market momentum and dynamic Market Fibonacci you will be able to tell whether you want to trade with the trend, look for a trend continuation or a pullback.

All the graphics are based on the new buffers which represents historical dynamic Market Fibonacci levels.


Indicator parameters

To see the full list click here.

=== Currency Strength TF settings

  • use higher TF
  • higher time frame (You can add indicator twice on a chart.)

==== Chart settings

  • use currency specific characteristics (each currency will be handled by its own)
  • draw GAP (arrows in sub-window to show strong currency momentum GAP)
  • GAP Market Fib (23) slope (currency angle to draw arrow)
  • draw Outer MFib stop (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)
  • Outer MFib stop (100-161) (warning signs in the main window for individual chart when the base or quote currency is in oversold/overbought zone outer market Fibonacci levels. For M1 use at least 161 or more.)
  • quick chart open in new window (To change the pair on the chart just click the currency names. Click two names to build a pair. Simple: click GBP and JPY to change the chart to GBPJPY. Set to false: change pair on a chart. Set to true: Open the pair in new window)

=== Alert settings

  • alert outer MFib Trigger HIT (alert when currency strength reach outer Market Fib levels)
  • alert outer MFib Trigger HOOK (pullback/reversal alert when currency strength drops back from outer range)
  • outer MFib Trigger level (161) (Alert level)
  • minimum hook GAP (28) (inside GAP slope value)

=== Alert settings CS cross

  • cross market Fib slope
  • use 4 bars cross pattern (false = 3 bars)
  • alert currency cross
  • show triangle on subwindow
  • show vertical line for chart symbol


Tips
  1. Use my template. See manual
  2. Use “open chart in new window” if you do not want to interrupt the indicator.
  3. Stay within the trend (currency GAP) of the higher time frame.
  4. Look for the currency double-GAP as trade setup.
  5. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history 7 support charts will be opened (see manual)! This function can be deactivated.
  6. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard

Reviews 706
StephenStocker
69
StephenStocker 2026.07.23 16:45 
 

A really great indicator which provides a reliable tool to confirm trend direction.

Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2026.07.07 19:26 
 

Very good and fast reply from the seller. I definitely need more time to make it more practical.

mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2025.12.10 12:35 
 

This has truly helped me on trading edge

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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StephenStocker
69
StephenStocker 2026.07.23 16:45 
 

A really great indicator which provides a reliable tool to confirm trend direction.

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2026.07.23 20:38
Thank you very much for your review, friend! Wish you more success in your trading. 💖
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2026.07.07 19:26 
 

Very good and fast reply from the seller. I definitely need more time to make it more practical.

mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2025.12.10 12:35 
 

This has truly helped me on trading edge

kleinerbroker
42
kleinerbroker 2025.06.28 16:06 
 

After few days already owning the Supply and Demand Dashboard , I became more familiar with the other products Bernhard is offering and the multiple publically available information he is sharing to support his clients . So with his thread https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/586711-28pairs-currency-strength-trading-system-trades-and-questions and his youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/@currencystrength28 I found out about the trading system "28pairs" and his approach of "buy the strong currency and sell it against the weak currency" and it was a very short decision making for me to rent this indicator as well . And its really an eye catcher, I am again so enthusiastic about this product that I wish to share with the community . It really is the FX world all in one chart .... but there is so much functionality available , that I am certain , I received much more value than what I am aware about at the moment . Clear recommendation, just for what I learned and successfully could apply allready after few hours of studys ( but I am not new to FX trading ) Best regards :-)

Obinna Nwaneri
302
Obinna Nwaneri 2025.06.18 13:44 
 

The best indicator i have even seen

Daniel Diez
59
Daniel Diez 2025.05.06 21:49 
 

I don't like this indicator, I love it. Advanced currency strength help me to identify the best pairs to trade. Impressive work from Bernhard and his team.

David Hinz
1080
David Hinz 2025.04.19 17:08 
 

Very good indicator, perfect to get a complete overview of the Forex market. The author is helpful, I can definitely recommend it

James Liu
82
James Liu 2025.02.03 23:21 
 

It is a very reliable indicator showing the trading strength in Forex market. Bernhard provides details information for trading. User need to follow his suggestions and do the right way to earn money. A promising indicator will bring user benefit, I trust it and suggest using it.

Joko Liauw
113
Joko Liauw 2024.10.11 09:34 
 

The indicator helps to find good entries, very accurate. Bernhard is very helpful.

richard lindstrom
249
richard lindstrom 2024.10.02 13:18 
 

Love this indicator.

yakiniking
40
yakiniking 2024.09.21 14:50 
 

This is a great tool alone, but when combined with Impulse, it's an even more powerful ally.

Sebastián Arias
84
Sebastián Arias 2024.09.02 17:34 
 

i have tried it for a few times and the trades are safe and hitting the take profit amazing help support and fantastic indicators. 5 stars and recommended for everyone

Sami
142
Sami 2024.08.08 08:11 
 

Very useful indicator, I made 256$ in one day. Good support good indicator, and nice price

Randy H
46
Randy H 2024.07.19 18:03 
 

Just recently purchased the ACS28 & Impulse. I am anxiously looking forward to testing both to see how much they improve my trading. I will do a follow up comment in the near future.

LorneReid
69
LorneReid 2024.06.26 14:51 
 

I have had ACS28 for a couple of weeks now and the more I use it the more I love it. It’s extremely accurate and when paired with Impulse it’s not only easy to find a winning trade but also easy to time your entry/exit to maximize profits from each trade. From a technical point of view the software is well designed and built. I will sometimes have multiple charts open and in multiple timeframes with zero lag. Thank you Bernhard for this brilliant tool!

Sanji Group
119
Sanji Group 2024.06.17 18:11 
 

Good indicator

Jose Prado
216
Jose Prado 2024.04.26 14:45 
 

Best indicator that I tried so far that shows all the currencies strength in 1 chart

Bernhard Schweigert
86928
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.05.29 12:33
Thanks a lot for your review! I'm pleased that you find the indicator the best for showing currency strengths on a single chart. 💖
Matri-x Team
86
Matri-x Team 2024.04.15 13:15 
 

appena acquistato, moltissimo materiale su cui studiare, supporto ottimo

morney77
141
morney77 2024.03.28 16:41 
 

I'm a SMC concept trader, Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT has been a great addition to my original trading strategy, purchased around November 2023, so this year I purchased the Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator, which is a basic filter for trends and retracements, and so far it's been great so I'm giving it 5 stars! 我是SMC concept 交易者,Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT對我原有的交易策略有了很好的補充，大約2023年11月購入，所以今年又再購入Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator,對於趨勢還是回調多了一個基礎的過濾方式，目前為止很不錯，所以我給5顆星

mgl5fjn
752
mgl5fjn 2024.03.26 08:42 
 

Sehr guter Indikator. Ich nutze ihn besonders gerne in M5 mit der Darstellung in H1. Super.

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