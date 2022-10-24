All Divergence Scanner MT4

4.94

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for pullback the market and also finds hidden Divergences to show continuing trend.

This indicator shows divergences on the oscillators (RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Awesome, Accelerator, Williams Percent Range, Relative Vigor Index, On Balance Volume)

That is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits based on Fibonacci levels and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.

Main Features

  • Detect the best and most successful point of trend or reversal trend : RSI, CCI, MACD, OSMA, Stochastic, Awesome, Accelerator, Williams Percent Range, Relative Vigor Index, On Balance Volume.
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan All charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities )
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Editable ceiling and floor value
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

How to test:

You can find tester version here. It is free on USDCHF and AUDCHF real charts.


Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Enable
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Rescan Timer – Rescan all charts in all time frames after passing time

=======Pattern Feature============

  • Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
  • Low sensitive –  Divergence algorithm checks when it is lower than this number
  • High sensitive – Divergence algorithm checks when it is upper than this number

=============Oscillators Feature===============

  • RSI/CCI/.. Period - Settings indicators/oscillators parameter
  • MACD/osMA/.. Fast EMA - Settings indicators/oscillators parameter

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display_Options – Display or do not  TP&SL levels
    • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

      ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

      • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
      • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
      • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
      • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm


      Reviews 18
      sudarno62 .
      73
      sudarno62 . 2024.11.13 08:28 
       

      I really like it and I always use it in my trading plan. Since using this indicator, my trading is much more structured and disciplined in looking for good setups. The results are more profitable. The author is very responsive.

      esifford
      556
      esifford 2024.07.14 22:31 
       

      Excellent product and good support. I am including it in my trading plan. Thank you!

      Nguyen Do Anh Quang
      288
      Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.05.25 08:54 
       

      Thank you for the enthusiastic support from the author! I sold gold at 2418. The price was very good with a divergence signal last week. This is great. Made me 800 pips

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      5 (6)
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      4.33 (6)
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      Reza Aghajanpour
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      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicators
      Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
      FREE
      Harmonic Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.75 (20)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
      Filter:
      sudarno62 .
      73
      sudarno62 . 2024.11.13 08:28 
       

      I really like it and I always use it in my trading plan. Since using this indicator, my trading is much more structured and disciplined in looking for good setups. The results are more profitable. The author is very responsive.

      esifford
      556
      esifford 2024.07.14 22:31 
       

      Excellent product and good support. I am including it in my trading plan. Thank you!

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.07.14 23:26
      It is my pride, Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
      Nguyen Do Anh Quang
      288
      Nguyen Do Anh Quang 2024.05.25 08:54 
       

      Thank you for the enthusiastic support from the author! I sold gold at 2418. The price was very good with a divergence signal last week. This is great. Made me 800 pips

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2024.05.25 15:26
      It is my pride, Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
      ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Giulio Franceschini
      722
      Giulio Franceschini 2024.03.17 10:12 
       

      An excellent indicator, but I believe the addition of statistics is essential.

      Anderson Santana Oliveira
      123
      Anderson Santana Oliveira 2024.03.05 22:15 
       

      Boa tarde, comprei o indicador, pode me adicionar no grupo para mais informações, agradeço!

      harshad1692
      77
      harshad1692 2024.01.04 13:39 
       

      Very good indicator specially M15 and above timframe i love it. Thanks for creating this one.

      pornchai_p
      1070
      pornchai_p 2023.12.27 18:39 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      George Heck
      516
      George Heck 2023.11.02 18:09 
       

      Absolutely amazing divergence scanner. I like to have it scan h1-h4-daily-weekly than scale in on the smaller timeframes for entry. Or honestly just take the signals blindly. It’s a great tool. Thanks Reza!

      Ted NO FX
      1833
      Ted NO FX 2023.09.25 13:08 
       

      Very good indicator, from h1 and higher TF is best. Author answer very fast on questions! Thanks.

      Ck.
      1046
      Ck. 2023.09.01 16:14 
       

      Great work and support by author.

      Nguyen Van Hung
      534
      Nguyen Van Hung 2023.08.24 01:25 
       

      tôi đã mua. Thật sự rất ấn tượng. Tôi mong muốn có tính năng báo về điện thoại. Hãy thêm tôi vào nhóm riêng tư của bạn. Cảm ơn bạn rất nhiều. Chúc bạn thật nhiều sức khỏe và làm tốt công việc của mình.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      93879
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2023.08.24 11:22
      It is my pride, Thank you for your positive feedback. Enjoy your trading.😍🌹🌹🙏
      ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Dominic Fernandez
      175
      Dominic Fernandez 2023.03.07 10:50 
       

      This is an excellent indicator. Hope the developer can incorporate a moving average filter. Been using this scanner on demo. Good win rate.

      Tiểu Cường
      94
      Tiểu Cường 2023.03.02 17:22 
       

      Really great indicator and support from author, help me alot in trading !

      Yaakub Bin Abd Latip
      535
      Yaakub Bin Abd Latip 2023.02.27 02:12 
       

      Accurate signal

      magen6
      238
      magen6 2023.01.06 15:08 
       

      Awesome indicators.help me alot.bro but I have to feedback,for stochastic alert showing wrong message.for stotch the alert message still comeout stotch.so I confused that

      fxgeezer
      256
      fxgeezer 2022.12.20 18:27 
       

      Good indicator

      Morteza Rahmani
      85
      Morteza Rahmani 2022.11.07 16:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Hozifa Berti
      409
      Hozifa Berti 2022.10.27 05:03 
       

      Highly recommend this indicator

      Reply to review