TrendLine PRO MT4

4.83

The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection.
Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices.

The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy.

Robots using Trend Line PRO and real Signals can be found here:  https://robomarket.org/product-category/signals/

At the moment, the Trend Line PRO indicator is distributed for $75. The price after the promotion is $149.


Advantages of Trend Line PRO

  • Never redraws its signals
  • The possibility of using it as an independent strategy
  • It has three automatic levels Take Profit and Stop Loss level 
  • The indicator has iCustom signal buffers, which allows you to create trading robots based on it
  • Has a notification function
  • The indicator has proven its effectiveness in trading on real accounts


How to set up and optimize the Trend Line PRO indicator:

  • By changing the Amplitude parameter and the TP and SL levels, focus on the Profit value  on the indicator dashboard
  • You can automatically optimize the indicator parameters using: Optimizer Utility
  • Detailed instructions (ENG): here


How the Trend Line PRO indicator works:

  • After the indicator signal appears in the form of an up or down arrow, wait for the end of the current candle on which the signal was formed
  • Open a position in the same direction (you can open up to 3 orders simultaneously with different levels of Take Profit protection)
  • Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels suggested by the indicator
  • After the price reaches the first protection level TP1, close the first order and move the Stop Loss at the level of the entry price (breakeven),
  • Fix the profit partially or completely on TP2 or TP3


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
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5 (5)
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Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
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5 (31)
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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
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The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
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Danh Nguyễn
60
Danh Nguyễn 2025.12.26 18:58 
 

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Evgenii Aksenov
232586
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.12.27 05:38
Hello. I'm a regular MQL5 user and have no control over the number of activations. You can ask the MQL5 support or register a new account. If you purchase the program directly on my website https://robomarket.org, you receive an unlimited number of licenses.
Thruline
229
Thruline 2025.08.04 12:34 
 

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binye
40
binye 2025.04.16 13:19 
 

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Evgenii Aksenov
232586
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.04.16 13:23
Hello. Yes. You can use the Notification function in the indicator settings
Manual guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722749
Feel free to ask me any questions directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/neurofx
pekle
24
pekle 2025.02.20 16:37 
 

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Vlad_76
44
Vlad_76 2025.02.12 07:46 
 

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Eddie Oak
104
Eddie Oak 2024.12.27 05:30 
 

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Evgenii Aksenov
232586
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2025.01.20 08:40
Hello. Thanks for your review. You can optimise the indicator settings manually or use the Optimiser utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011
Ariel Agnoletto
999
Ariel Agnoletto 2024.12.17 17:21 
 

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Evgenii Aksenov
232586
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.12.22 08:19
Hi. You should use TrendLine Optimiser to find best settings for any symbol: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/53011
de-al
26
de-al 2024.11.12 14:52 
 

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Maz
167
Maz 2024.11.02 23:29 
 

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[Deleted] 2024.11.02 19:47 
 

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Evgenii Aksenov
232586
Reply from developer Evgenii Aksenov 2024.11.06 12:44
Hello. Yes. You can find the guideline here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/722749
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