Scalper Inside PRO

4.74

Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick assets that fit current market conditions. Use it as a standalone scalping tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your own EAs. Works on the MetaTrader 4 platform.

The indicator marks the entry, three profit levels - TP1, TP2, TP3 and an optional stop-loss right on the chart. You can even plug in your own arrow indicators and check their statistics and profitability the same way.

After purchase, message me directly to receive special bonus add-ons for the indicator, extra guidance on using it in trading, and help connecting it correctly to your own trading systems and EAs.

Key features

  • Three built-in exclusive trading strategies with instant switching.
  • Instant level calculation after an arrow signal: the entry and multi-level targets TP1, TP2, TP3 appear at once, so you can plan the trade in advance. The stop-loss level is shown when manual or automatic calculation is enabled.
  • Built-in optimization module for all three strategies: it automatically tunes settings to the current symbol and timeframe and helps you screen assets quickly (available in real time only).
  • HTF Impulse Filter: shows the higher timeframe background (bullish and bearish blocks) to confirm signals and filter entries.
  • HTF Trailing Advice System (HTF TAS): suggests strong higher timeframe levels for trailing the stop and managing the trade.
  • Reject Filter (RJ): cuts out signals against the higher timeframe trend and keeps trades aligned with the dominant direction (for Strategies 1-2).
  • Detailed performance statistics per instrument and strategy on historical data.
  • Connect your own arrow indicators and calculate statistics for their signals.
  • EA-ready signal buffers and preset saving for building your own systems.
  • Does not repaint signals: they are confirmed on candle close.
  • Control panel with a minimized mode, flexible color themes and adjustable panel scale.
  • Works on forex, metals, indices, stocks, commodities, futures and crypto, on any timeframe (M5 recommended).

How it works

Scalper Inside PRO analyzes the market state, identifies the current trend, then looks for an entry point and plots an arrow signal. At the same time it calculates the potential target levels for taking profit. Every signal is fixed strictly on candle close, so signals do not repaint in history. The position is closed partially or fully at TP1, TP2, TP3, and when an opposite signal appears you can exit on the reversal. If a manual stop-loss is set, a stop exit option is added. You can fine-tune the stop-loss for your strategy and instrument and instantly see on the panel how it affects the overall results. HTF Impulse Filter and HTF TAS help you tell when a move is running out of steam and when it is time to tighten the stop or lock in profit.

Built-in optimization module

With one click, the optimization module analyzes the current symbol and timeframe and picks suitable parameters for the selected strategy. Its main value is speed: you can quickly judge whether an instrument is worth trading right now or better left aside. Optimized settings are saved and restored after the terminal restarts. The module is fully optional and lets you adjust its sensitivity. The indicator works fine on default settings, but the optimization module helps you tune its internal parameters more precisely. Try to avoid instruments that show very weak numbers from the start.

HTF Impulse Filter

The HTF Impulse Filter adds higher timeframe context to your signals and shows the overall background as colored blocks:

  • Green blocks: bullish background, bulls in control of the market.
  • Red blocks: bearish background, bears in control.

When the background matches your signal (for example, green blocks under a Buy signal), it makes sense to hold the position longer and aim for the farther levels. When opposite blocks start appearing against the position, it is an early warning that price is weakening in the current direction and a hint that you can lock in part of the profit, move the stop to breakeven, or tuck it under the last local extreme.

Settings overview

The indicator parameters are grouped into logical blocks: strategy selection and its sensitivity, entry modes (Next Candle Entry / Delta Entry) and position closing, manual or automatic stop-loss and take-profit levels, HTF and Reject filters, custom indicator connection, alerts and visual settings. Each strategy's sensitivity is controlled by a single parameter that packs complex internal calculation logic: a higher value means fewer signals and stronger filtering, a lower value means more signals but weaker filtering of market noise.

Alerts

  • Pop-up Alerts. Pop-up windows in the terminal.
  • Sound Alerts. Sound notification.
  • Push Notifications. Push notifications (requires MetaQuotes ID setup).
  • Email Alerts. Email (requires additional setup in the MetaTrader 4 terminal).

Support

Before the first run, load enough historical data (around 10,000 bars is recommended for M5) so the indicator has the full picture for its calculations. Choose instruments with a high WR%, trade during key sessions (London, New York) and on volatile assets to avoid a ranging market. Do not enter right before major news to avoid unpredictable price moves.

Important: Scalper Inside PRO is an analytical tool to support your decisions. Exit signals, trailing levels and the panel statistics are references calculated on historical data, not a promise of future results and not automatic orders. The indicator is not an automated trading system or a signal service. The final outcome depends on your decisions, discipline and risk management. Before buying, download the demo from the Market and check in the tester whether the indicator fits your trading style. For any questions, message me directly.

Reviews 80
Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2025.08.18 11:20 
 

It's crazy the possibilities offered by this indicator, I think it's one of the most complete on mql5

samisheikh1981
56
samisheikh1981 2025.07.24 09:56 
 

The best indicator that I have ever seen in my life. Well done

Donlysaviour
26
Donlysaviour 2025.04.25 00:33 
 

Alex is superb, he’s the most honest seller on here and he truly wants to see you win with his product, I’ve never experienced this level of support from any platform in my life!! Kudos to you for an outstanding product and best customer service.

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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
ON Trade Elliot Wave Manual
Abdullah Alrai
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator has been designed to integrate with the Elliott Wave theory, providing two distinct methods of operation: Automatic Work: In this mode, the indicator operates autonomously by detecting all five motive waves on the chart according to Elliott Wave theory. It offers predictions and identifies potential reversal zones. Additionally, it has the capability to generate alerts and push messages to notify traders of significant developments. This automated functionality streamlines the pro
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
More from author
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.81 (16)
Indicators
Reversal Master helps you read the current direction of price movement and spot potential reversal points on the chart. It is built for traders who want a clearer view of the market situation before making a decision. You can use it as a standalone tool, as an add-on to a ready-made trading system, or as a building block for developing your own strategies. To locate reversal points, Reversal Master evaluates several market conditions at once, since combined analysis gives a more complete picture
Filter:
ebivoss
19
ebivoss 2026.06.12 13:50 
 

Leider bin ich auf die Bewertungen reingefallen. 30 Pip- 82% TP. 200 Pip SL. Damit kann man kein Geld verdienen. Auch mit anderen Einstellungen lässt sich kein Geld verdienen. Oder welche Einstellung funktioniert? Unfortunately, I fell for the reviews. 30 pips - 82% TP. 200 pip SL. You can't make any money with that. It's impossible to make money with other settings either. Or what settings actually work?

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2026.06.12 14:42
Good day. Scalper Inside Pro has been on the MQL5 Market since 2020 and has been constantly updated and improved to adapt to current market conditions, while many other products here on the Market are simply abandoned. I honestly did not expect my work, with several years of development and support behind it, to be rated with 1 star, but thank you for sharing your opinion. Indicators in general are not automated trading systems, so the final result depends largely on the trader, their practice and their money management. No indicator is a “holy grail” that can completely replace a human. I am always available for support, and you can see from other reviews that I try to help every customer and explain important points whenever there are questions. Unfortunately, leaving a negative review without first trying to contact the developer or to understand all the features is much easier. Nevertheless, I strongly recommend that you carefully study the user manual, where everything is described in detail: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758968
I sincerely hope that with a better understanding of how to use the indicator, you will be able to achieve good results and maybe reconsider your opinion in the future.
David
45
David 2025.10.04 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Maehrel
733
Thomas Maehrel 2025.08.18 11:20 
 

It's crazy the possibilities offered by this indicator, I think it's one of the most complete on mql5

samisheikh1981
56
samisheikh1981 2025.07.24 09:56 
 

The best indicator that I have ever seen in my life. Well done

Donlysaviour
26
Donlysaviour 2025.04.25 00:33 
 

Alex is superb, he’s the most honest seller on here and he truly wants to see you win with his product, I’ve never experienced this level of support from any platform in my life!! Kudos to you for an outstanding product and best customer service.

Antonio Serna Cerda
1016
Antonio Serna Cerda 2025.03.05 00:15 
 

By far the best indicator I have ever tried, from any platform. It is advisable to visit their website, and read absolutely all the material there, and your trading will go up a level. The service provided by Alexey is incredible.

Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo
193
Maria Carla Cabrera Lobo 2025.02.24 14:22 
 

For a newbie like me with just one year of a trading course and passing my first FTMO account is very important and this tool has helped me a lot. If you control your money management and don´t overtrade, it is very profitable!! Always follow the instructions, download the database of each asset as much as you can, study the trend and follow the instructions, if you trade with the recommended settings above 80% you are safe, it takes a while sometimes,but it works!!! Happy trading!

Dmitry Ivanov
244
Dmitry Ivanov 2025.02.11 15:33 
 

Отличный индикатор. Советую.

OMAR KHATAB
495
OMAR KHATAB 2025.02.06 08:15 
 

Great Indicator. Thank you

Laurentiu2024
25
Laurentiu2024 2025.02.04 16:47 
 

Excellent user support thanks to Alexey, terrible experience in terms of win rate. I have been using the indicator for over a year and a half, today for the last time. After a considerable financial loss, it's time to move on. It's all just an illusion. In the long run, users of such indicators have no chance against automated trading systems.

Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2025.01.05 00:28 
 

I use it for scalping on 5-minute bars. It is very accurate and customizable. Full-scale operation is yet to come, but I think it is promising

liu zhang
25
liu zhang 2024.12.04 00:35 
 

I have been involved in forex trading for a short time, mostly learning the techniques on my own, thinking I would find a strategy that belongs to me. Later, I realized I was wrong because I overlooked human nature. Whenever I thought I had found something and put it into practice in a live account, I would discover it was wrong. However, those EAs in the market, while they may seem profitable in the short term, ultimately lead to blow-ups. Meeting you has truly been my luck, and I am very grateful.

Alexander Dubenskiy
2334
Alexander Dubenskiy 2024.07.23 15:20 
 

This review is long overdue as now have approximately 6 months experience with Scalper Inside PRO. Firstly for non automated/semiautomated/manual trading this indicator I use the most and it is in... I'd say right now top 5 indicators I use and out of hundreds and hundreds of indicators owned it is not easy to get to top 5 ;) As someone I believe has stated in one of Alexey's reviews that they haven't seen similar indicator since a very long time (was it 10-15 years?) I feel exactly same way. Indicator is exceptionally flexible and even tho there are now 3 strategies (when started there were 2), per experimentation/research with this indicator there are many, many paths to profit. Depends of course on personal preferences/psychology of the trader. With that being said and being honest I don't use this indicator solo but in combination with few other things. When it comes to support.. In the last I'd say.. 15 or so years (be it indicator or EA) Alexey's support is top notch and on a personal/human level Alexey genuinely wants for you to succeed in trading (which is very very challenging industry to succeed in, doesn't matter country) and will do all in his power and will work with you as/if needed to assist you so you'll be successful. In.. I'd say all my years using metatrader I rate Alexey's support in top 3 I've ever seen. One note, prepare to experiment/research and do your homework. As many indicators this is not set and forget but with proper amount of time and effort vested combining with huge flexibility of this indicator in my opinion success is assured. Purchase with confidence!! Alex.

Malcolm Campbell
248
Malcolm Campbell 2024.07.10 08:38 
 

So far it works great for me. Thank you

weslley144
36
weslley144 2024.06.12 22:42 
 

Hello! First of all, I would like to congratulate you on creating such a robust indicator. However, I would like to make an observation. I’ve noticed that, at times, the indicator does not automatically update to display the next entry. This can lead the trader to stay on the previous signal, even when there is already a new one. Unfortunately, the new signal is not displayed on the indicator, and I have to click ‘update’ on MetaTrader to check if the signal is still valid or if there is a new signal that was not shown.

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.06.13 05:48
Hello, thank you for your review. I am glad that my indicator is useful and reliable for you. Regarding your comment, I have not encountered this issue before, as all modules of the indicator work correctly. Perhaps the problem is due to too little historical data for calculation. In any case, do not worry; if this situation is present, we will resolve it soon. It could be related to an exotic financial asset, which is why we have not observed this effect before. Please provide me with more details about the financial assets where you encountered this issue, as well as other specifics, so that I can recreate the effect on my side and correct it.
Jorge Barba
135
Jorge Barba 2024.05.06 02:04 
 

An exceptional indicator and the hit percentage is pretty good. Still, one needs to do proper risk management to ensure positive profits. Some Intruments provide higher win rate so for any beginner, this is the best way to avoid losses and win big.

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.06.13 05:47
Hi, and many thanks for your review! ❤️ Good luck in trading!
vincenzo1964
1215
vincenzo1964 2024.05.03 18:42 
 

Buongiorno, mmi permetto di rettificare la mia recensione, il supporto e super ricco di spunti e strategie operative, competente e completo. Grazie infinite per il supporto e mi terro sempre aggiornato sui tuoi prodotti.

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.05.04 12:38
Hi, and many thanks for your review! ❤️ I'm glad you like my product. And I'm always glad to help. You're very welcome!
Alexey Shapovalenko
430
Alexey Shapovalenko 2024.03.31 18:10 
 

Отличный индикатор!

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.05.04 12:36
Thank you for your review and your kind words! ❤️ I'm glad you like my product.
Alexandru Mihai Fogarasi
167
Alexandru Mihai Fogarasi 2024.01.23 23:13 
 

Hi, I bought this indicator but need some instructions on how to use it. can you help me please Email myke2007myke@gmail.com. thanks in advance

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.05.04 12:34
Thank you so much for the review! ❤️ I recommend the articles in my blog, which not only include practical examples but also provide detailed explanations and tips to help you effectively use the indicator. I have also sent you additional information by personal message and email.
trigonum
74
trigonum 2024.01.23 14:45 
 

Индикатор потрясающий. Впервые такой встречаю за мой опыт в трейдинге с 2005го года. Поражает гибкость и возможность настройки под себя и индивидуально под каждый инструмент. Деньги отторговал в первый же день. Еще разбираюсь. Вопрос к автору - есть ли мануал на русском? и второй вопрос - не получилось подгрузить кастомный индикатор Эсам - это подвальный индикатор. Метатрейдер при его подключении повис. Буду дальше изучать и экспериментировать. Но уже нравится, хотя вот только купил. Спасибо!

ПС: допишу. Пользовательский индикатор отлично подгрузился (внимательнее нужно было самому быть). Добавлю к отзыву что автор очень отзывчивый и снабжает всеми необходимыми материалами для анализа и торговли. И делится своим опытом! Еще раз благодарю!

Alexey Minkov
14165
Reply from developer Alexey Minkov 2024.05.04 12:35
Thank you so much for the review! ❤️ As a developer, I am very pleased to hear such feedback about my product! Good luck and success in your business!
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