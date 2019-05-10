Chart Patterns Analyser

5

Chart Patterns

  • Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom)
  • Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success)
  • gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and the target of patterns to help for placing orders
  • recognize the state of the patterns that can be: in construction, neck line broke out, failed before the breaking out of neckline, failed after the braking out of neckline, target reached)
  • Send notification when the states of a pattern change for letting the user aware instantly about trading opportunity, the success or the fail of patterns with the possibility of filter the notification according to the probability of success of the patterns


Input Parameters

The setting that are by default are well optimized so users don't need to change them

Patterns

  1. Ascending_Triangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Ascending Triangle pattern
  2. Descending_Triangle:Disable/enable the detection of the Descending Triangle pattern
  3. Rising_Wedge : Disable/enable the detection of the Rising Wedge pattern
  4. Falling_Wedge : Disable/enable the detection of the Falling Wedge pattern
  5. Bullish_Flag : Disable/enable the detection of the Bullish Flag pattern
  6. Bearish_Flag : Disable/enable the detection of the Bearish Flag pattern
  7. Bullish_Rectangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Bullish Rectangle pattern
  8. Bearish_Rectangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Bearish Rectangle pattern
  9. Symmetrical_triangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Symmetrical triangle pattern
  10. Head_and_Shoulders : Disable/enable the detection of the Head and Shoulders pattern
  11. Inverted_Head_and_Shoulders : Disable/enable the detection of the Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern
  12. Triple_top : Disable/enable the detection of the Triple top pattern
  13. Triple_Bottom : Disable/enable the detection the of TripleBottom pattern
  14. Double_Top : Disable/enable the detection of the Double_Top pattern
  15. Double_Bottom : Disable/enable the detection the of Double_Bottom pattern

Alert (notification)

  1. Sound_Alert : Disable/enable the Sound_Alert
  2. Email_Alert : Disable/enable the Email_Alert
  3. Push_Alert : Disable/enable the Push_Alert (alert by mobile phone)
  4. PatternDetected : Disable/enable the notification of new pattern detection
  5. BreakOut : Disable/enable the notification of breaking out of the neckline's pattern
  6. FailedBeforBreakOut : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when a patterns failed before the neckline's break out
  7. FailedAfterBreakOut : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when a patterns failed after the neckline's break out
  8. TargetReached : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when the target of a pattern is reached
  9. MinPers : Set the less tolerated percentage of success of a pattern for sending notification (less than this percentage the indicator will not send notification by default it is 50%)

Graphics

  1. BullishPatern_Color : Set the color of bullish patterns
  2. BearishPatern_Color : Set the color of bearish patterns
  3. OtherPatern_Color : Set the color of others patterns

Accuracy

  1. OnlyPerfectPaterns : Disable/enable the detection of inaccurate patterns
  2. ScanHowMuchBar : Set the number of bars that will be scanned (big number will improve the calculation of the chance of reaching the target after break out but will increase the loading time by default it's 5000)
Note
  • This indicator has been developed for traders who know what the chart patterns are.
  • A high percentage of «chance of hitting the target» does not necessarily mean that the pattern will succeed, it simply means that it has more chance than others.
  • This indicator has been developed for complementing your trading strategy not for replacing it.
Video Chart Patterns Analyser
Reviews 4
sweethomeboy2
619
sweethomeboy2 2025.12.18 10:53 
 

more than great

Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Dashti
557
Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Dashti 2025.03.14 18:02 
 

Excellent indicator.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.09.23 05:14 
 

Best chart pattern scanner, great display. presentation and fast performance as well.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Legacy of Gann
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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sweethomeboy2
619
sweethomeboy2 2025.12.18 10:53 
 

more than great

Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Dashti
557
Mohammad Abbas Mohammad Dashti 2025.03.14 18:02 
 

Excellent indicator.

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2023.09.23 05:14 
 

Best chart pattern scanner, great display. presentation and fast performance as well.

DarknezzGR
240
DarknezzGR 2020.07.03 01:38 
 

Although a bit expensive, I rent this indicator to test it. I found it interesting. It gives many information. It recognize various pattern in the chart as the video show. Although I tried to understand how it works I m not sure I fully understand. Bullish and bearish pattern where developed sometimes in the same series of candles. The indicator gives some estimation of how possible is a specific pattern to reach the target in percentage which is very nice. Looks very sophisticated but it misses a good manual and explanation. The video is a good start. Definitely watch it. I found that the developer has tried to make a whole autonomy patter recognize system. Hope there is a new video with more examples especially when various patterns created at almost the same series of candles. I would also say that this indicator has some unique features like percentage of success, target and sl zones etc, that never seen in other similar indicatos. Nice indicator with many features and parameters. Need a manual and a more analytical video. A bit expensive for renting. 5 stars from me.

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