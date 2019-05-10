Chart Patterns Analyser
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 14 May 2019
- Activations: 5
Chart Patterns
- Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom)
- Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success)
- gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and the target of patterns to help for placing orders
- recognize the state of the patterns that can be: in construction, neck line broke out, failed before the breaking out of neckline, failed after the braking out of neckline, target reached)
- Send notification when the states of a pattern change for letting the user aware instantly about trading opportunity, the success or the fail of patterns with the possibility of filter the notification according to the probability of success of the patterns
Input Parameters
The setting that are by default are well optimized so users don't need to change them
Patterns
- Ascending_Triangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Ascending Triangle pattern
- Descending_Triangle:Disable/enable the detection of the Descending Triangle pattern
- Rising_Wedge : Disable/enable the detection of the Rising Wedge pattern
- Falling_Wedge : Disable/enable the detection of the Falling Wedge pattern
- Bullish_Flag : Disable/enable the detection of the Bullish Flag pattern
- Bearish_Flag : Disable/enable the detection of the Bearish Flag pattern
- Bullish_Rectangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Bullish Rectangle pattern
- Bearish_Rectangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Bearish Rectangle pattern
- Symmetrical_triangle : Disable/enable the detection of the Symmetrical triangle pattern
- Head_and_Shoulders : Disable/enable the detection of the Head and Shoulders pattern
- Inverted_Head_and_Shoulders : Disable/enable the detection of the Inverted Head and Shoulders pattern
- Triple_top : Disable/enable the detection of the Triple top pattern
- Triple_Bottom : Disable/enable the detection the of TripleBottom pattern
- Double_Top : Disable/enable the detection of the Double_Top pattern
- Double_Bottom : Disable/enable the detection the of Double_Bottom pattern
Alert (notification)
- Sound_Alert : Disable/enable the Sound_Alert
- Email_Alert : Disable/enable the Email_Alert
- Push_Alert : Disable/enable the Push_Alert (alert by mobile phone)
- PatternDetected : Disable/enable the notification of new pattern detection
- BreakOut : Disable/enable the notification of breaking out of the neckline's pattern
- FailedBeforBreakOut : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when a patterns failed before the neckline's break out
- FailedAfterBreakOut : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when a patterns failed after the neckline's break out
- TargetReached : Disable/enable the notification which is sent when the target of a pattern is reached
- MinPers : Set the less tolerated percentage of success of a pattern for sending notification (less than this percentage the indicator will not send notification by default it is 50%)
Graphics
- BullishPatern_Color : Set the color of bullish patterns
- BearishPatern_Color : Set the color of bearish patterns
- OtherPatern_Color : Set the color of others patterns
Accuracy
- OnlyPerfectPaterns : Disable/enable the detection of inaccurate patterns
- ScanHowMuchBar : Set the number of bars that will be scanned (big number will improve the calculation of the chance of reaching the target after break out but will increase the loading time by default it's 5000)
- This indicator has been developed for traders who know what the chart patterns are.
- A high percentage of «chance of hitting the target» does not necessarily mean that the pattern will succeed, it simply means that it has more chance than others.
- This indicator has been developed for complementing your trading strategy not for replacing it.
more than great