Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR

4.85

Current event: https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif

A. What is A2SR
 * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging).

-- Guidance :
-- at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516
-- and https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog

  1. A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support (demand) and Resistance (supply).
  2. Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
  3. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it has never been published on the internet either.
  4. A2SR will auto select the SR level according to your trading style.
  5. Even though you are changing the time frame but the SR level will remain on its position.
  6. Because the actual SR is not obtained from the time frame you use.

    A2SR has complete instruments for trading.

    1. Genuine concept for Actual Support (demand) & Resistance (supply).
    2. Market Sentiment for news event and central banks speech.
    3. Genuine concept for Major Currency Strength (MCS) for news event and trend.
    4. Current Trend today, including a suggestion for placing positions.
    5. Auto level trend lines for SR, Breakout and Breakdown. You'll find it easier to analyze charts.
    6. Genuine concept for Daily price jump and fall in average and maximum range (news events).
    7. Overbought and Oversold, displayed at the same time for scale H1, H4, Daily, Weekly and Monthly.

    B. Why we prefer to use A2SR?

    1. SR levels here are an actual level, and not obtained from the time frame as usual.
    2. It is leading indicator, the SR levels are available before price reach there, and it is not repaint and not lagging either.
    3. A2SR have been designed for creating trade plan for any currency pairs, metals, and stocks in the MetaTrader.
    4. Basics of using A2SR are also available in user's guide in .pdf file, and you will get further training from the author as necessary.
    5. You will no longer need in busy drawing on the chart, because A2SR help you to work automatically and all instruments are completed.
    6. A2SR will help you to select which SR for Short-Term and/or Swing trades.
    7. Finally, you will have plenty of time to review the market, including market sentiment and creating trades plan.

    C. The author understands quality.

    For sure A2SR has been built with an efficient concept in logic and programming,
    so that the process of analysis does not overload your computer's CPU.

    Processes at the same time for 28 currency pairs is actually not a small process.
    (reading 30 currency pairs - including USDSEK and EURSEK)
    Please do not use low-quality computers when running large processes like this leading indicator.

    Minimum system requirements:
    i3 / Ryzen 3 processor or equivalent, apps and data on SSD, 8GB RAM, OS Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 or above.

    D. Input Parameters

    'input parameters' are provided at:
    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225#!tab=comments&page=29&comment=43980702

    E. Installation/Updates
    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16522671

      Reviews
      Максим Земницкий
      90
      Максим Земницкий 2023.06.25 15:28 
       

      Very good indicator, I'm satisfied. May the Lord bless Yohana

      Maksim Olekhno
      224
      Maksim Olekhno 2021.10.16 13:42 
       

      Very powerfull tool. Thanks for your brilliance & wonderful support, Yohana. But my activation end. I use different computer I dont know about 8 activation. Yohana could you give me 1 activation I use one computer one treminal or only another buy???

      TheChosenOne29
      19
      TheChosenOne29 2021.04.07 19:04 
       

      Excellent indicator, and responsive support team. Highly recommended

      Filter:
      liaosir996
      34
      liaosir996 2023.07.09 12:49 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2023.07.10 04:23
      Thank you very much, - I really appreciate it.
      I will support and assist you with all the best. Kind regards.
      Максим Земницкий
      90
      Максим Земницкий 2023.06.25 15:28 
       

      Very good indicator, I'm satisfied. May the Lord bless Yohana

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2023.06.25 15:50
      Thank you very much, Максим.
      I really appreciate your kindness and your great spirit. May God bless you too.
      Suleiman Alhawamdah
      36210
      Suleiman Alhawamdah 2023.06.06 17:42 
       

      Please fix the problem of the delay in indicator appears when moving from pair to another. Sometimes it causes the mt4 platform to freeze. Please fix this problem.. I only use the indicator to show the trend areas and break it, and I have hidden rest of the options for indicator contains to make its performance faster, but the same problem remains. Many thanks for this indicator

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2023.06.07 04:50
      Greeting Suleiman, thank you very much for using A2SR. I will send you additional guidance to solve it through private message. We can also discuss about your issue there. - Kind regards, Yohana (update ) Guidance : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516
      CryptagonAG
      457
      CryptagonAG 2023.02.19 15:48 
       

      I love the product,good indicator..the only thing is that its sometimes laggy and freezing my mt4

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2023.02.19 16:11
      Thank you very much, I really appreciate it. Maybe you need to reduce the chart that contains Major Currency Strength (MCS) and/or Market Sentiment (MS).
      You can actually use it on 1 or 2 charts is enough.
      No need to load MCS/MS on all charts. It also depends on your broker's server speed. There is also good news about me keeping working on updates for free. Thank you for your good review.
      Maksim Olekhno
      224
      Maksim Olekhno 2021.10.16 13:42 
       

      Very powerfull tool. Thanks for your brilliance & wonderful support, Yohana. But my activation end. I use different computer I dont know about 8 activation. Yohana could you give me 1 activation I use one computer one treminal or only another buy???

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2021.10.17 22:25
      Thank very much, I really appreciate your kindness.
      Actually I want to help you about activation, but I have no right to send additional activations to anyone. Only the Service Desk can do that.
      https://www.mql5.com/en/contact With all my respect,
      Yohana.
      TheChosenOne29
      19
      TheChosenOne29 2021.04.07 19:04 
       

      Excellent indicator, and responsive support team. Highly recommended

      turky7713
      466
      turky7713 2021.02.27 15:04 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2021.02.27 15:49
      🙏 Thank you very much,
      - I really appreciate your kindness to use my product
      - may God bless you. Step by step on how to use A2SR, please find the URLs link in the product description : 1. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516
      - - including the video. 2. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog I also provide premium service, a support team for users as assistance & discussion - for free. Please find this information at :
      https://c.mql5.com/1/193/mywall-A2SR-Support-700px.jpg Surely that we will assist you with all our best. Thank you,
      Yohana.
      fxgoblins
      150
      fxgoblins 2021.02.18 15:16 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      jpenjerry
      563
      jpenjerry 2020.12.20 13:05 
       

      i used this for almost two months, at first it's very hard to used if you don't have knowledge in support and resistance but day by day by used you will be amazed what the indicator will improve your performance in trading. it complement my old style in trading. thanks to author. need diligent reading following the post about the documentation, hopefully the author will compile it in a orderly for a new user of this system.

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2020.12.21 07:16
      Thank you, I really appreciate your kindness,
      and your suggestions are useful. Yes, in the near future, I will write a guidebook,
      for a very beginner level. Guidelines that are currently available can be found at:
      https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- 🙏 Many thanks.
      jmhuang
      3146
      jmhuang 2020.11.17 08:47 
       

      overpriced overhyped. just get the usd30 version. seriously overrated.

      Yohana Parmi
      11497
      Reply from developer Yohana Parmi 2020.11.17 13:02
      Dear Jmhuang,
      greetings. Thank you very much,
      I appreciate your kindness. Yes, you have right to submit your own opinion in the review.
      I will always appreciate that. Fyi, for years I have prepared a budget and expenses to help users to use the A2SR properly through support team. I provide a free premium support team to serve you better for any assistance including live trade plan.
      Please check this out:
      https://c.mql5.com/1/193/mywall-A2SR-Support-700px.jpg Have you used the facility?
      Please do not hesitate to contact my support team, we will serve you with all the best. Kind regards,
      Yohana
      Hoi Ling Chan
      274
      Hoi Ling Chan 2020.11.09 14:20 
       

      Very accurate and excellent support team, highly recommended!

      Andrey Friptulyak
      42
      Andrey Friptulyak 2020.09.19 05:30 
       

      Thanks for your support and help! I recommend this product!

      Stephanie Nicole Chavez
      1334
      Stephanie Nicole Chavez 2020.09.17 16:07 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      jcastillo117
      412
      jcastillo117 2020.09.07 01:56 
       

      A2SR is a very powerful and complete tool for my day trading. I highly recommend this indicator to anyone who is serious about trading.

      Denis Moisei
      167
      Denis Moisei 2020.08.25 17:00 
       

      I bought this product by mistake but the fact that the seller is so kind and educated I started to study the user's guide and all the info in the seller's blog about this instrument and I found something interesting for me, so I'll leave it for me and give a stong 5+ stars to the seller!

      Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
      4192
      Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2020.08.24 17:53 
       

      Thanks Yohana. You can't imagine how much I will learn with this tool. Keep on doing this wonderful work. EA works well with this indicator as well. Of course, buy both.

      RDI
      1482
      RDI 2020.08.17 20:59 
       

      Very Helpful . Thanks for this work!

      ZJYY9788
      160
      ZJYY9788 2020.08.17 11:41 
       

      Great indicator, talented foreign exchange designer.

      Stefan Marjoram
      1553
      Stefan Marjoram 2020.08.13 13:58 
       

      This indicator is pretty amazing, what an incredibly smart person to create this.

      Lianggono Tejo Bunarto
      247
      Lianggono Tejo Bunarto 2020.07.30 04:54 
       

      A2SR is amazing indicator ... would answer my trading style from scalper to swing trade, can't wait longer for Expert A2SR Reader to release !!!!!!.... piece of art from Yohana & Team.

