One Minute Gold
- Indicators
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 4 September 2025
-The One Minute Gold is a volume-price action-trend filtered entry arrow signals that help traders take the right side of the market and generates opportunities.
CONTACT IN PRIVATE FOR EA VESION.
( POWERFUL PERFORMANCE ARROWS HERE <)
Why Chose the One Minute Gold ?
1. TP-SL . With a built-in tp and sl objects that come on chart for each signal so the trader can place tp and sl accordingly, the tp and sl logic has two methods : ATR Tp and Sl - Fixed points Tp-Sl.
2.STATS PANEL … An informative panel that displays win and loss stats over the inputted history bars value. the panel show current win rate % alongside giving info such as how many signals went in win - loss streak in the past, and the total net profits won-loss.
3.HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE... While the indicator default settings are fine-tuned, there is almost an infinity periods and settings combos to discover, as the indicator depend on 5 trading rules that need to agree before validating a signal, each of these rules are has its own periods and values that will affect the signal quality and win - loss stats.
4.NO REPAINT … While some indicator promise best results, our indicator focuses on confusion free experience by making arrows and all features of the indicator NEVER REPAINT!
Definitely one of the best indicators I’ve tried so far—big thanks to the developer! :)