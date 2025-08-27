-The One Minute Gold is a volume-price action-trend filtered entry arrow signals that help traders take the right side of the market and generates opportunities.

CONTACT IN PRIVATE FOR EA VESION.

( POWERFUL PERFORMANCE ARROWS HERE <)

Why Chose the One Minute Gold ?

1. TP-SL . With a built-in tp and sl objects that come on chart for each signal so the trader can place tp and sl accordingly, the tp and sl logic has two methods : ATR Tp and Sl - Fixed points Tp-Sl.

2.STATS PANEL … An informative panel that displays win and loss stats over the inputted history bars value. the panel show current win rate % alongside giving info such as how many signals went in win - loss streak in the past, and the total net profits won-loss.

3.HIGHLY ADJUSTABLE... While the indicator default settings are fine-tuned, there is almost an infinity periods and settings combos to discover, as the indicator depend on 5 trading rules that need to agree before validating a signal, each of these rules are has its own periods and values that will affect the signal quality and win - loss stats.

4.NO REPAINT … While some indicator promise best results, our indicator focuses on confusion free experience by making arrows and all features of the indicator NEVER REPAINT!