WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation

5

This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading!

Case...

Note: I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as pen , the secondary wave band as segment , and the segment with trend direction as main trend segment (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely related to Chaos Theory, so please do not confuse it. It reflects the ever-changing and complex operating rules summarized by my analysis of the market.


The bands are standardized and defined, so that different people no longer have different bands. The drawing methods that cause human interference are eliminated, which plays a key role in the strict analysis of the entry.


Using this indicator is equivalent to improving the aesthetics of the trading interface, abandoning the most primitive K-line trading and taking you to a new trading level. If it is not for trading, it will also improve the customer's perception in publicity.

Indicator content:

1. Basic wave (pen) : First, we find out the basic wave turning point in the price fluctuation process. Of course, its orderliness is low, which provides a basis for the next step of calculation.

2. Secondary bands : Based on the basic waves, the algorithm analysis is used to obtain more obvious secondary bands, which provide the analysis basis for the waves.

3. Waves : have clearer trends and more intuitive directions. To analyze whether a wave continues, we need to look at the secondary band shape. By analyzing the secondary composition, we can get a prediction of the subsequent wave.

4. Channel: Channel calculation uses linear regression method for calculation.

5. Retracement: Two important retracements in the wave will be shown at the end of each wave. The relative strength of these important retracements and the actual retracements obtained in actual combat determines the momentum of the trend.

6. Oscillation range: The oscillation range is marked in the indicator


Indicator practice:

1. The practical theory comes from the basic wave theory and Tao theory.

2. Practical theory comes from practical practice. You can always gain something by reading the pictures a thousand times.

3. I wanted to write some practical experience, but I found that the operation plan has been slightly adjusted for different varieties and strengths. Trading is constantly being written and updated. Trading is like a line buried in the sand. Even if you grab the rope, the sand keeps changing its shape.

4. After defining the waves quantitatively, trading will become simple and effective, the trend will become very clear, and with the general trend in mind, everything will become simple and effective.

5. Whether it is left-side trading or right-side trading, whether it is trend trading or shock trading, this set of indicators has its answer. Everyone needs to feel the rhythm, level, momentum and time point of the trend and shock, which are extremely important.

6. To understand and trade waves, you must analyze at multiple levels and periods.


Practical experience:

1. Although the Wave Theory and the Dow Theory are written into books, they are not completely in line with the natural wave law. In the actual transaction analysis process, many difficult situations will be found.

2. Below we can divide the market into two types, orderly and analyzable market and disordered market.

3. Orderly and analyzable market trends and fluctuations can be analyzed by us, that is, the part that can be plotted and traded. Once the orderliness of this part is established, it will continue to have the orderly characteristics, so we can get enough profit from it.

4. In a disorderly market, fluctuations will appear disorderly. Different from shocks, you cannot participate in a disorderly market. Make money in an orderly market and avoid it in a disorderly market.


It is more suitable for gold, crude oil, pound sterling, bitcoin and other trend-oriented products.

Reviews 6
Erwin Fonke
583
Erwin Fonke 2026.01.02 15:59 
 

This is by far the best indicator ive bought in years! In just 1 week i made 10% on my 10k account. I rented this indicator for 1 month but i will 100% buy it after this month. Thanks for sharing this indicator with us @Kaijun Wang

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.04 09:25 
 

I like your indicator but I need to know more on the answer to my question, appreciate your answer to all my question in the comment page so that I can decide to buy your MT5 soon, Thank you.

*Author is very fast he immediately made all the improvement and updated to new version 6.8* the new version 6.8 latest is Amazing, we can diy to customise what information to display and hide on chart, it is 3-in-1 with Support/Resistant + Zig Zag + Trend Channel + all the useful information like Daily Range, Fibo Golden Ratio, it is the indispensable swiss knife multipurpose for trading! very powerful tool, worth every penny Best Buy for 2023! Big Thank you to Author for being so passionate and dedicated to his indicator, deserve more than 5 stars!

Qilin
30
Qilin 2021.05.18 14:01 
 

Reviewing this at the moment. The indicator looks pretty cool and the developer is really helpful.

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MagicTrigger MT4
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
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Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicators
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Gold Scalper Indicator
Jeremy Nicolaj Van Hoorn
Indicators
GoldScalperX V2 PRO Institutional-Style Gold Scalping for Serious Traders Gold doesn’t forgive hesitation. GoldScalperX V2 PRO was built for traders who operate with speed, discipline and structure. This is not a “random arrow indicator.” This is a precision scalping framework engineered for XAUUSD volatility. Why Most Gold Traders Fail They: Enter too early Chase breakouts Trade noise Ignore volatility expansion Blow prop challenges GoldScalperX V2 PRO filters the chaos. It highlights onl
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Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
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Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
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Kaijun Wang
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Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Strongly recommend trend indicators,   automatic calculation of wave standard   and   MT5 ver
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Kaijun Wang
4 (1)
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Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO The homeopathic indicator is also called the CCI indicator. The CCI indicator was proposed
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Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
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Erwin Fonke
583
Erwin Fonke 2026.01.02 15:59 
 

This is by far the best indicator ive bought in years! In just 1 week i made 10% on my 10k account. I rented this indicator for 1 month but i will 100% buy it after this month. Thanks for sharing this indicator with us @Kaijun Wang

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.04 09:25 
 

I like your indicator but I need to know more on the answer to my question, appreciate your answer to all my question in the comment page so that I can decide to buy your MT5 soon, Thank you.

*Author is very fast he immediately made all the improvement and updated to new version 6.8* the new version 6.8 latest is Amazing, we can diy to customise what information to display and hide on chart, it is 3-in-1 with Support/Resistant + Zig Zag + Trend Channel + all the useful information like Daily Range, Fibo Golden Ratio, it is the indispensable swiss knife multipurpose for trading! very powerful tool, worth every penny Best Buy for 2023! Big Thank you to Author for being so passionate and dedicated to his indicator, deserve more than 5 stars!

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2023.03.04 09:37
q1: You can ignore this setting, I use legacy for internal testing trendline algorithm accuracy. q2. 2 and 3 are intervals of 10 seconds to set the time to switch varieties, and the sequence of varieties is the second parameter setting, separated by "|", the first parameter is the switch q3. Trend line and channel line touch alarm q4. Vibration frame touch reminder. q5. 31 refers to the spread, $5 refers to the margin required for trading 0.01 lot q6. pre-W refers to the black WAVE, M refers to the main trend band, S refers to the minimum unit structure, and the value represents the calculated average length.
Qilin
30
Qilin 2021.05.18 14:01 
 

Reviewing this at the moment. The indicator looks pretty cool and the developer is really helpful.

연나라
751
연나라 2021.04.15 14:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kaijun Wang
184053
Reply from developer Kaijun Wang 2021.04.15 14:58
谢谢!希望你的交易系统可以因此变得更完美
Hao Wu
766
Hao Wu 2021.03.04 07:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

cnbluse
47
cnbluse 2020.12.21 05:28 
 

妈妈再也不担心我犯低级错误了。

Reply to review