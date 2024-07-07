Volume Champion is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT!

The indicator can be used with absolutely any time frame. Also the indicator can be used with any currency pair, but there are currency pairs with which this indicator works best. I will provide a complete list of the best currency pairs for the indicator after the purchase.

Please contact me after purchase! I will share my trading tips with you and great bonus indicators for free!









