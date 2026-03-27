Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL

5

KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System


No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart.



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BUYER BONUS

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Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (a $59 value) + the complete PDF manual for free. A $59 bonus comes on top of the product price. Just message me on MQL5 after purchase.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834



Actively used and highly rated for accuracy and ease of use within a community of gold traders.



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YOUR PROBLEM — AND THE SOLUTION

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Gold moves $30–$50 a day. You know the opportunity is there. But does this sound familiar?


- You enter too early, price runs $10 against you, then finally goes your way

- You enter on every MA touch and lose half of them

- With no TP/SL standard, you either hold too long or exit too early

- You trade in dead hours and wonder why nothing works


KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO was built to solve all of this. Not with one filter — with seven.



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HOW TO USE — 3 STEPS

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1. An arrow signal appears on the chart

2. Check the panel for TP price, SL price, quality score, and risk-reward ratio

3. Place the order and wait


No guessing. No complex analysis. Follow the arrow, manage by the numbers.



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NOT JUST ENTRIES — THE FULL EXIT PLAN, DISPLAYED

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Most indicators only show you the entry and leave the rest to you.


This one displays everything the moment a signal fires:


- Arrow: entry direction and price

- Green zone: take-profit target and the exact price

- Red zone: stop-loss level and the exact price

- Panel: TP, SL, risk-reward ratio, and quality score as numbers


Just enter the displayed numbers straight into your order. No calculation needed.



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SEVEN INDEPENDENT FILTERS — THE REAL EDGE

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Before a signal appears, the market must pass all seven filters at once:


Filter 1 — Volatility anomaly detection: blocks signals on ATR spikes and dead markets.

Filter 2 — MA structure check: verifies the SMA 13/21/75/100 alignment.

Filter 3 — Trend direction filter: combines MA slope and price position.

Filter 4 — MA angle filter: measures the actual MA angle. Flat MA = no signal. Eliminates range-market losses.

Filter 5 — Higher timeframe filter (H4): checks the H4 trend before any M5/M15 entry.

Filter 6 — RSI filter: blocks entries at overbought/oversold extremes.

Filter 7 — Penetration block: distinguishes a real pullback from a breakout.


Filter not passed = no signal = no trade. Most XAUUSD indicators on the market use one or two filters. This one uses seven.



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THREE FILTER LEVELS

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SAFE [S] — Maximum filtering. First-Touch filter ON. Fewest signals, highest accuracy.

STANDARD (default) — Balanced mode. The optimal balance of quality and frequency. Recommended.

ACTIVE [A] — Relaxed filters. More signals. For low-spread accounts only. Manual filtering by quality score recommended.


Switch with one click in the parameters. TP/SL calculation is identical at every level.



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A QUALITY SCORE ON EVERY SIGNAL

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★★★ — All conditions perfect. Strong setup. Wider TP.

★★ — Solid setup. Standard TP/SL. Your main trades.

★ — Uncertain conditions. Tighter TP/SL. Reduce lot or skip.


Risk management happens automatically through the score.


[v7.20 NEW] The panel now also shows a win/loss tally per star level. You can see for yourself which quality score is working in the current market.



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[v7.20 NEW] REASON TAGS — WHY THIS SIGNAL FIRED

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Every signal shows the reasons it fired as tags. It's not a black box.


FT — First Touch (the first touch of that MA)

RT — Re-Touch (second or later)

TREND — matches the trend direction

H4 — matches the higher timeframe (H4) direction

PO — Perfect Order is in place

VOL — volatility is in a healthy range


The more tags, the more reasons overlap on that signal. Combined with the quality score, you can make entry decisions with confidence. The tags also appear in the push notification on your phone, so you know the reasoning without even looking at the chart.



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DYNAMIC TP/SL — ADAPTS TO THE MARKET EVERY TIME

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Fixed TP/SL doesn't work because the market changes every day. This indicator recalculates from scratch each time based on:


- Which MA was touched

- The quality score

- Current volatility

- Consecutive signal count


You get a TP/SL that fits the market right now.



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FOUR MAs — FOUR KINDS OF TRADE

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13MA — Shallow pullback. Quick scalp. Tight TP/SL. Perfect Order only.

21MA — Standard pullback. The most frequent signal. Balanced TP/SL.

75MA — Deep pullback. Wide TP/SL.

100MA — Deepest pullback. Major support/resistance. Wide TP/SL.


The panel tells you which MA was triggered.



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THE COMPLETE PANEL — EVERYTHING ON ONE SCREEN

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- The 4 MA values, slopes, and distance from price

- Filter level: [S], [A], or blank

- Trend: Strong Bull / Bull / Range / Bear / Strong Bear

- H4 higher-timeframe context

- ATR (with Normal/Spike/Low status)

- RSI value

- ENTRY ENV: overall judgment of the current entry environment (GOOD/CAUTION/NG)

- Current signal: direction, MA type, quality, reason tags, TP, SL, risk-reward ratio

- Trailing-SL reference based on the 21MA

- Win/loss counter per star level

- Spread monitor: green/yellow/red

- Candle countdown timer



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[v7.20 NEW] AUTOMATIC SIGNAL HISTORY SAVE & RESTORE

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A common complaint with signal indicators has always been "the signals vanish when I restart." Solved in v7.20.


- Every signal that fires is automatically recorded to a file

- After an MT4 restart, chart reload, or re-applying the indicator, the arrows, TP/SL, and zones are restored automatically

- What is restored is exactly the signals that were actually sent

- When you migrate a VPS or change PCs, just copy the history file to carry it over


Because past signals remain, you can verify the track record with your own eyes. No hidden results.


In addition, v7.20 fixes the issue where the same signal was notified again on chart reload. Only new signals are notified.



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SCROLL BACK AND VERIFY

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Every past signal stays on the chart with its TP/SL zones. Reached the green zone = TP hit. Reached the red zone = SL hit. No hidden results. See it for yourself.



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TWO MODES

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SCALP M5 — Fast. Tight TP/SL. Active trading during trending sessions.

DAY M15 — Bigger targets. Stricter filters. Fewer signals but higher quality.


The strongest setup: display both side by side. Confirm direction on M15. Time the entry on M5.



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ALERTS

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Sound alert on PC. Push notification to MT4 mobile. Email optional. A dedicated sound for high-quality signals. Reason tags are included in the push notification too.



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GOLD ONLY. NOTHING BUT GOLD.

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Every filter, threshold, and TP/SL calculation was designed from scratch for XAUUSD only. Session patterns, ATR spikes, pre-news behavior — all accounted for.


This is not an FX indicator with a gold preset bolted on. It is a gold-only indicator.



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AUTOMATIC SESSION DETECTION

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Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York — detected automatically, regardless of your broker's server time.



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SPREAD MONITOR

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Green = GO. Yellow = caution. Red = wait. Always on the chart.



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NO REPAINT IN REAL TIME — AND AN HONEST WORD ON RECALCULATION

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[Real-time behavior]

Once a signal appears on a confirmed bar, it does not vanish or shift position within that bar. The arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked the moment they appear and never move afterward. What you actually trade is this real-time signal. There is no lag and no redraw here.


[On recalculation — stated openly]

When you re-apply the indicator, restart, or switch timeframe, the past bars are recalculated from zero internal state (cooldowns, etc.). At that point, how the past "reference arrows" appear can change slightly. This is not repainting — it is recalculation behavior common to any indicator that tracks internal state, and it is standard across every platform. What matters is that this has zero effect on your real-time trading results. You trade the signal the moment it appears; redrawing past bars never changes any entry, TP, SL, or P/L.


And in v7.20, every signal actually sent is auto-saved to a file and restored to the same position after restart. The notified signal history does not get rewritten.


[A real user's words]

On exactly this point, buyer Violette wrote in her review (from the MQL5 reviews):

"Even if the history repaints after refresh, it's absolutely not a problem as I'm continuously doing profits since 2 weeks. I recommend."

For a real user trading in real time, recalculation is not a problem in practice — that's the verdict from the field.



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TRAILING SL

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The panel shows a 21MA-based trail value. Move your SL to lock in profit. Manual execution.



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THREE RULES FOR BETTER RESULTS

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1. Trade only when M5 and M15 agree on direction

2. Focus on ★★ and ★★★. Skip ★ or use minimum lot

3. Skip when the trend is Range. No trend = no edge



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THE STORY BEHIND THIS INDICATOR — 12 YEARS

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I didn't build it to sell. I built it because I needed it. 12 years trading gold and nothing else. Two blown accounts. Every filter threshold was verified with real money.


I use it in my own trading every day. Now it's your turn.



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SPECIFICATIONS

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Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: XAUUSD only

Timeframes: M5 and M15

Recommended spread: $1.0 or lower



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FAQ

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Q: Can I use it on FX currency pairs? — No. XAUUSD only.

Q: Can I use it on M30 or H1? — No. M5 and M15 only. If you want swing trading, see Gold Signal Swing Pro (M30/H1/H4).

Q: Do I need to adjust parameters? — The defaults are optimized. Only the filter level can be changed.

Q: No signals appear? — The filters are working correctly. Wait for a proper setup.

Q: Does it repaint? — Not in real time. The entry, TP, and SL of a signal that appears are locked on the spot. Re-applying or restarting recalculates the past reference arrows, but this does not affect trading results. Notified signals are saved and restored in v7.20.

Q: Do signals vanish on restart? — No. They are auto-saved and restored from v7.20 on.

Q: Is there a manual? — Yes. Message me after purchase and I'll send the PDF manual and the AI Zone Radar bonus.



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LIFETIME LICENSE BUYER BONUS

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Buy the lifetime license and get the following for free:


- AI Zone Radar (a $59 value): an automatic support & resistance detector with 5-layer strength scoring

- Complete PDF manual: a full guide to setup and trading rules


Rentals are not eligible. Message me directly on MQL5 after purchase and I'll send you both.

AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834



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PRODUCT LINEUP

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An MT5 version is also available: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170916


An M30/H1/H4 swing version is also available — for those who want to catch the bigger waves that M5/M15 can't. Gold Signal Swing Pro (M30/H1/H4). Aim for $20–$80+ per trade.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177643



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REVIEWS

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If you find this indicator useful, please leave a review. Your feedback helps other traders decide.



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RISK DISCLOSURE

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This is a decision-support tool, not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results. XAUUSD is highly volatile and can produce large losses. Trade only with money you can afford to lose. A low-spread environment is strongly recommended.

Reviews 2
Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2026.06.08 19:23 
 

Sniper entrance,High profit exit...Thank you...

mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2026.05.18 19:18 
 

This Indicator like the grail wow

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Indicator function This index buys and sells according to the color, using time is one hour,Please run the test on a 30-minute cycle It is best to use 1H for testing   About update questions In order to be more suitable for market fluctuations, the company regularly updates the indicators   Product cycle and trading time applicable to indicators Applicable mainstream currency pair EUR/USD GBP/USD NZD/USD AUD/USD USD/JPY USD/CAD USD/CHF Applicable mainstream cross currency pair EUR/JPY EUR/GBP E
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Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2026.06.08 19:23 
 

Sniper entrance,High profit exit...Thank you...

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.06.08 21:22
Thank you so much, Melike! "Sniper entrance, high profit exit" — that's exactly the goal. Glad it's working well for you. Happy trading!
mpcedar
157
mpcedar 2026.05.18 19:18 
 

This Indicator like the grail wow

Genki Andou
732
Reply from developer Genki Andou 2026.05.18 22:12
Thank you for the amazing review! Really glad you're finding value in the indicator. If you have any questions, feel free to message me anytime. Happy trading!
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