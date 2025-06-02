GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal

5

GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6

The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD, but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability.

Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence.

The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY alert arrows.

PRIMARY signals are White and Black directional Arrows which signal a change in trend direction.

SECONDARY signals are Blue and Red directional 'Diamonds' (Diamonds are the 'default' object - this can be changed in the User Settings) which confirm the direction indicated by the PRIMARY arrows and indicate a potential trade entry point.

Note: Where there is only a single PRIMARY alert arrow after a change in trend direction, please note the default setting will display multiple SECONDARY Blue/Red arrows. These secondary signals will appear after ANY candle which satisfies the signal criteria, therefore for a long trending move there will be many secondary arrows showing on the screen (as you can see from the included screenshots). 

If a User feels there is too much 'clutter' having ALL Secondary arrows appearing, this can be changed so that only the FIRST available Secondary arrow appears, and all remaining are removed from view.

These above features can be controlled either in the User Settings or by toggling ON / OFF dedicated buttons.

New Features:

- Bull-Bear Dominance Filter: Using this Filter may result in smoothing out some of the 'noise' typically seen on a 1 minute chart. Some arrows will be prevented from appearing when smaller size 'weaker' candles fall inside a user-defined threshold.

- H1 Filter: Using this Filter has been a game-changer for my own personal trading, and so I encourage everyone to turn this button / user setting ON and see an immediate improvement to Secondary Arrow appearance.

This Filter works in the following way: when ON, Arrow appearance is limited to BUY arrows ONLY when current price is ABOVE the current H1 OPEN price, or to SELL Arrows ONLY when current price is BELOW the current H1 OPEN price.

All other conditional logic remains the same, this is just an additional filter to help keep you on the right side of the 1 Minute trend when it is confluent with price being on the right side of the Current Hourly OPEN.

Key Features:

  • Time-Based Alerts: Customize signal alerts by setting start and end times, ideal for targeting specific trading sessions like the NY Open.
  • Volume Filtering: Filter out low-volume signals, ensuring alerts are based on high-quality price action.
  • Precise Alert Gap: Set the gap distance between alert arrows and candles to as little as 1/10th of a pip.
  • Comprehensive Alerts: Receive notifications across all devices—screen, email, or push alerts—to stay connected.

Benefits:

  • Optimized for Scalping: Ideal for XAU/USD traders focusing on fast-paced trades during high-volatility periods.
  • Full Customization: Control signal appearance by selecting the number of available bars to plot arrows, Arrow Size & Colour, Trend Filter, Volume Filter, Time Filter, and adjustable Arrow Gaps.
  • Real-Time Alerts Across Devices: Stay informed about market opportunities, whether at your desk or on the go.
  • Clear entry signals: Designed to help with fast-paced decision-making (as part of a broader trading strategy).

Important Notes:

- This indicator is optimized for XAU/USD on the 1-minute time frame and performs best in high-volatility conditions, (i.e. during the crossover period between London and NY).

- The indicator should be used with a sound risk management plan and as part of a broader overall strategy.

- Like any indicator, the GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator cannot and does not guarantee profits. 

- Your MT4 platform MUST be updated to the latest build for this indicator to work effectively. At the time of writing this outline, the latest MT4 Build is 1440 (June 2025). There are known issues where multiple arrows appear incorrectly on the chart window on older MT4 Build versions, so it is a MUST that your version is the most current version available.

The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal combines precision, customization and powerful alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders aiming to enhance their existing XAU/USD strategy.


How I trade using this indicator:

There are many ways to use this indicator, however here is how I use it these days:

SETUP CRITERIA

- I look at the Previous Hourly High / Low and I draw horizontal lines at these levels. These will act as my potential TP Target price levels.

- I look further back beyond the Previous Hourly High / Low and find the next Higher High and Lower Low, and draw similar horizontal lines at these price levels. These will act as additional TP Target price levels if price breaks outside of the Previous Hourly High / Low pip range.

- If the previous Hourly price window pip range is at least 500 pips (remembering that XAUUSD usually has a different decimal placing than standard FX pairs, so '500' pips is very achievable), then I will consider placing a trade in the Current Hourly Period.

TRADING STRATEGY

There are 2 possible scenarios I look for when trading using the Previous Hourly High and Low price window - INSIDE TRADES and BREAKOUT TRADES

Scenario 1 - INSIDE TRADE BUY Example (opposite for SELL)

1) check the pip range for the previous hourly period - if greater than 500 pips, trading is ENABLED

2) If we are not already in a PRIMARY BUY Trend State, I wait patiently for a White arrow to appear at the close of a candle, as this indicates there has been a change in Primary Trend Direction.

3) I wait patiently for a Blue arrow to appear at the close of a candle. When this appears, if there is at least 250 pips to the Previous Hourly High, Trade Entry is ENABLED and I enter my BUY Trade, otherwise if there is less than 250 pips to the Previous Hourly High I stand aside and wait for another trading opportunity.

4) I place my TP at the Previous Hourly High, and I place my SL either 200 pips below ENTRY or at the most recent swing point (whichever is the lesser pip distance).

5) I use no more than 0.2% of account equity.

Note: If I am trading NY session I might halve my Risk to 0.1% due to the higher ATR, but I will then double my SL to 400 pips so the Lot Size remains the same as when I use 0.2% of Account Equity with a SL of 200 pips.

6) At the end of the Current Hourly Period if my trade has not hit my TP, or if it has not hit my SL, or if it has not hit my trailing SL, I manually CLOSE regardless of whether I am in PROFIT / LOSS / BREAK EVEN. I always open and close my trades WITHIN the current Hourly period because I don't know what a new hour will do to Price Action. To avoid doubt and the potential for a reversal eating into profits, I lock in profits / cut losses at the close of the hour and wait for a new opportunity in the next hour. Doing this also helps to keep me from spending too long at the screen.

Scenario 2 - BREAKOUT TRADE BUY Example (opposite for SELL)

1) check the pip range for the previous hourly period - if greater than 500 pips, trading is ENABLED

2) If we are not already in a PRIMARY BUY Trend State, I wait patiently for a White arrow to appear at the close of a candle, as this indicates there has been a change in Primary Trend Direction.

3) I wait patiently for price to BREAKOUT ad CLOSE ABOVE the Previous Hourly High and a Blue arrow to appear at the close of that candle.

4) When the Blue arrow appears, if there is at least 250 pips available to the next Higher High, this is my invitation to enter my BUY Trade, otherwise if the next available Higher High is less than this 250 pip range I stand aside and wait for another trading opportunity.

5) I place my TP at the Higher High price level, and I place my SL either 200 pips below entry OR at the most recent swing point (whichever is the lesser pip distance).

6) I use no more than 0.2% of account equity.

Note: Same as with Scenario 1, if I am trading the NY session I might halve my Risk to 0.1% due to the higher ATR, but I will then double my SL to 400 pips so the Lot Size remains the same as when I use 0.2% of Account Equity with a SL of 200 pips.


Trade Management:

If I see my trade is in Profit and is at least half way to my TP, I will move my SL to BE (Break Even) so there is now zero risk.

Once my trade is OPEN I will let it either:

- Hit my TP

- Hit my SL

- Hit my Trailing SL

- CLOSE manually at the end of the current Hour

WIN / LOSE / BREAK EVEN, I always OPEN and CLOSE trades WITHIN the current Hourly period, because I don't know what will happen with Price Action in the following hour. For me it is better to lock in profits / cut losses at the CLOSE of the current hour and wait for a new opportunity in the next hour. Doing this also helps to keep me from spending too long at the screen.

Reviews 2
narsi
306
narsi 2025.11.03 08:03 
 

Kirk is an exceptional author and a great professional person.His product is top class.He is very responsive and answers all your queries very patiently.All instructions need to be followed and you will get your results 100%

jjjb
2192
jjjb 2025.08.08 09:59 
 

"With exceptional customer service and a brilliant indicator—one of the best out there—just follow the instructions, and you’ll get the desired results. Well done to the author!"

Recommended products
Energy Signal
Pavlo Stoliar
Indicators
a tool for working with binary options well identifies the trend and possible market reversals can be used for forex scalping it works very well on binary options if used with oblique levels or wave analysis, it will be a good assistant in determining the entry point recommended expiration time from 1-15 depending on the selected timeframe the next update will add the ability to customize the tool.
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
The BB Reversal Arrows technical trading system has been developed to predict reverse points for making retail decisions. The current market situation is analyzed by the indicator and structured for several criteria: the expectation of reversal moments, potential turning points, purchase and sale signals. The indicator does not contain excess information, has a visual understandable interface, allowing traders to make reasonable decisions. All arrows appear to close the candle, without redrawin
Gladiator Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Gladiator Signal indicator for binary options can be used in the forex market... a signal appears when you open a new candle, we need to wait for it to close.. and at the time of opening a new one if the signal is to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe works great on all time frames... in the settings you can enable turn off the alert and sound vision...
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicators
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Binary Scanner PRO
Roman Kucher
Indicators
The newest indicator for binary options. The indicator looks for large market turns and gives out qualitative signals for 2 candles ahead. The indicator also works on Forex, but was developed initially under binary options. After the appearance of the arrow, you receive a notification by e-mail, PUSH notification to the phone or an allert at the terminal. Signals appear at the beginning of the new bar. Timeframe 1 hour. Expiration period 2 candles. More than 75% of signals are closed in posi
Good Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
The indicator is designed for binary options and short-term transactions on Forex To enter a trade when a signal appears blue up arrow buy red down arrow sell signal For Forex enter on a signal exit on the opposite signal or take profit For binary options Enter on 1 candle, if the deal goes negative, set a catch on the next candle Works on all timeframes If you apply a filter like Rsi, you will get a good reliable strategy.. The algorithm is at the stage of improvement and will be further develo
Insider Scalper Binary
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Insider Scalper Binary This tool is designed to trade binary options. for short temporary spends. to make a deal is worth the moment of receiving the signal and only 1 candle if it is m1 then only for a minute and so in accordance with the timeframe. for better results, you need to select well-volatile charts.... recommended currency pairs eur | usd, usd | jpy .... the indicator is already configured, you just have to add it to the chart and trade .... The indicator signals the next candle.
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicators
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Shark Surfer
Roman Sheikin
Indicators
Shark Surfer is a new generation indicator applying a well-established trend-following trading. The product is good both for scalping, as well as medium- and long-term trading. Shark Surfer analyzes a selected symbol and shows the recommended market entry, take profit and stop loss levels. Shark Surfer trades on all symbols and timeframes. It also features email and push notifications concerning the new trading signals. The indicator searches for suitable market entry points on an already formed
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Indicators
Binary Options Trading Indicator: A Reliable Tool for Your Trades This indicator is specifically designed for binary options trading and has proven its high quality, reliability, and adequate accuracy, depending on the dynamics of the chart. Key Points: Signal Interpretation: When a blue cross signal appears, it indicates a potential entry into a trade, though it is considered a weak signal on its own. However, if the blue cross is accompanied by an arrow, it is considered a more reliable buy s
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping and Binary Signal Detector - Scalping indicator that gives directional signals for opening positions along the trend. The indicator is a complete trading system that can be used for Forex and binary options. The system of algorithms allows you to recognize intense price movements in several consecutive bars. The indicator provides several types of alerts for arrows. Works on any trading instruments and time frames (M5 or Higher recommended). How to use for trading The appearance of a
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades. Working Principle and Signals The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryScalping is a professional indicator for trading binary options and scalping. The algorithm of the indicator is based on the calculation of pivot points for each time period separately, the location of the price of the trading instrument relative to the pivot points is analyzed and the probability of a trading operation is calculated. The indicator has a built-in filter of trading signals based on the global trend. The indicator is installed in the usual way and works with any trading inst
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
This tool has proven itself well when tested on the Forex market on the EUR/USD currency pair. We also tested this tool for Binary Options and was able to show good quality signals on the EUR/USD currency exchange. SIGNALS DO NOT RENDERY MOVE THE ARROW BY 1 CANDLE MAXIMUM THIS IS EXTREMELY RARE TO ENCOUNTER  The signals of this instrument are formed during the candlestick. It is worth entering the trade after closing the candle on which the signal was generated. The green arrow indicates the po
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Acc arrow
Christophe Godart
Indicators
This indicator is based on the ADX indicator and gives you safe entry points. You can customize the indicator to your needs: RISK SSP COUNTBARS The only condition that has to be met when entering a trade is, that the arrow faces in the same direction as the Adx color candles. Download the FREE DEMO and test it! The   Acc arrow  indicator is compatible with the other part of the system; the fully FREE  Adx color candles   >>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/33768 ENJOY and check ou
Market Vortex
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Market Vortex.mq4 is a powerful arrow indicator designed to accurately identify reversal points and trend continuations. Built on a smoothed oscillator and adaptive moving averages, it helps traders quickly find market entry and exit points without complex calculations. Key Features: Clear arrow signals: The indicator displays Buy/Sell arrows directly on the chart. Real-time operation: Signals are generated without delays or repainting. Adaptive calculation: The indicator uses a do
Surfboard
Mohammadal Alizadehmadani
Indicators
Benefits of the Surfboard indicator : Entry signals without repainting If a signal appears and is confirmed, it does NOT disappear anymore, unlike indicators with repainting, which lead to major financial losses because they can show a signal and then remove it. perfect opening of trades The indicator algorithms allow you to find the Peak and floor position to enter a deal (buy or sell an asset), which increases the success rate for each and every trader using it. Surfboard works with any asset
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
Sharp Scalper
Mazin Salim Said Ba Abbad
Indicators
The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping trade
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Indicators
This indicator is designed for scalping on low timeframes (M1-M15) in volatile markets like major forex pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD). It generates non-repainting buy (green up arrow) and sell (red down arrow) signals based on EMA crossover confirmed by RSI momentum and MACD crossovers, minimizing false signals in ranging markets. How to Use: Attach the indicator to your MT4 chart. Look for arrows on the chart: Buy on green up arrow, Sell on red down arrow. Signals appear at the open of the new
Dependence mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Dependence arrow indicator for forex, futures and binary options without redrawing. It gives a lot of signals, which requires additional indicators to check them. Works only on opening prices. Therefore, reliable and without redrawing. Often signals that went in the wrong direction are canceled out on the next signal. Unfortunately, most popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's con
BinaryLuckMt4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Indicators
The BinaryLuck indicator is a powerful indicator for trading binary options with any expiration times. This indicator will be especially useful for trading short-term binary options with an expiration time of 30-60 seconds. This is a complete ready, self-contained trading system. The indicator predicts the maximum High and minimum Low for the current candle. Then it calculates the path the price has passed on the current candle as a percentage of the predicted High/Low range ( Range of candles )
Binarium
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
indicator for binary options! open a deal only for 1 - candle The indicator is already set to trade in binary options. The indicator is ideal for trading on martingale since he very accurately combines what the next candle will be if you are trading in a martingale money management, this is the indicator that you were looking for; it is just created for you and your trading style p.s it is much better than relying on the color of the candle as some not very experienced traders do (therefore, the
BinaryFiesta
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
The BinaryFiesta indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
Hidden Cross Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
The latest Binary Options arrow indicator in the Garuda Signals product line. Binary options signal based on multiple time frame cross over analysis. Gets confirmation from the most consistent signals known to man; Ichimoku, SMA, Bollinger Bands; and also uses the 1 Hour time frame as trend confirmation , so you don't have to open up multiple chart and waste time. - Can be used for all time frames up to 1 hour, but is most POWERFUL for 1 and 5 min options. - Place your Call/PUT based on the Arro
Imbalance Volume Trend MT4
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Imbalance Volume Trend is a professional indicator for MetaTrader that combines Fair Value Gap (FVG) / Imbalance zones with volume imbalance analysis and a trend engine based on imbalances . The indicator automatically finds bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps, paints them on the chart as colored rectangles and calculates the percentage of volume domination of buyers over sellers (or vice versa) inside the breakout candle that created the imbalance. On top of that, it builds a trend of imbalance
Buyers of this product also purchase
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Linear Trend Predictor - A trend indicator that combines entry points and direction support lines. It works on the principle of breaking through the High/Low price channel. The indicator algorithm filters market noise, takes into account volatility and market dynamics. Indicator capabilities Using smoothing methods, it shows the market trend and entry points for opening BUY or SELL orders. Suitable for determining short-term and long-term market movements by analyzing charts on any timeframes.
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
Indicators
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicators
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
CountSig
Yin Zhou Luo
Indicators
一款信号统计指标(MT4)——实现基于当前图表周期下的单线MA转向和双线MA金叉/死叉统计 . 转向定义：前一K向下或走平，当前K向上，视为转向向上；反之，转向向下。 金死叉定义：前一K快线在慢线下方，当前K快线在慢线上方，为金叉；反之，死叉。 参数及使用说明： 1、可指定统计K线数。 2、可指定4个不同的日内时间段，格式如"03:00-07:59"，4个时间段可交叉任意输入。 3、可配置ABC三个浮盈区间段点值。如：分界区间统计小点值设为500，即当某转向信 号出现后到下一反向信号止浮盈<=此点值，计入A区间； 若大于此点值<大分界点值时，计入B区间；若大于“大分界点值”计入C区间。 4、最大/最小浮盈统计。显示所有统计区间内的最大浮盈点值和最小浮盈点值(亏损点值)。 5、输出完整信号，按信号出现顺序排列，如“ACCBCA”之类。 6、综合预测。使用概率、周期、趋势、马尔可夫链等综合概算输出预测该信号出现的归类概率值。 7、加载指定MA线。在当前图表自动载入相应设置的MA线。 8、自适应列宽。以完整显示统计信号数。 9、用法:点击相应统计按钮即输出相应的统计表格.
Trend Signal Advanced System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Trend Signal Advanced System - is a trading system that provides trend-following entry signals for short- and medium-term trades. Signal arrows are plotted on the current candlestick, generating signals at the top and bottom of the chart. The trend is based on the "standard deviation" indicator with flexible, customizable parameters for any trading instrument volatility. The trading system includes Take Profit and Stop Loss level planner, allowing you to select appropriate trading result levels
Binary Options Channels Signals
Majeed Odubela
Indicators
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Channels System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
VTrende Pro mt4
Andrii Diachenko
3 (2)
Indicators
VTrende Pro MT4 - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro  MT4 is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 wave
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
Adaptive Stochastic
Rasoul Mojtahedzadeh
Indicators
Stochastic Oscillator is one of the most popular and accurate oscillators widely used by traders to capture overbought and oversold areas of price action. Although the Stochastic indicator works fine for an interval of the market, it fails to generate profitable signals when the market conditions change, and hence it produces wrong signals resulting in big losses. Have you ever thought about an adaptive Stochastic indicator that adapts its period of calculation based on the market conditions? Th
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
More from author
Gold Rush FVG Multiple Time Frame
Kirk Lee Holloway
Indicators
Gold Rush FVG (Multiple Time Frame) - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator Product Description Discover hidden trading opportunities with Gold Rush FVG , a powerful visual tool that automatically identifies Fair Value Gaps on your charts across multiple timeframes. Fair Value Gaps are price 'imbalances' that occur when the market moves so quickly that it leaves "gaps" in normal trading activity. These gaps often act as magnets, with price returning to fill them later - creating the potential fo
Filter:
narsi
306
narsi 2025.11.03 08:03 
 

Kirk is an exceptional author and a great professional person.His product is top class.He is very responsive and answers all your queries very patiently.All instructions need to be followed and you will get your results 100%

jjjb
2192
jjjb 2025.08.08 09:59 
 

"With exceptional customer service and a brilliant indicator—one of the best out there—just follow the instructions, and you’ll get the desired results. Well done to the author!"

Kirk Lee Holloway
403
Reply from developer Kirk Lee Holloway 2025.08.09 06:37
Thanks very much for your review, jjjb. I am so pleased that the indicator is achieving these results for you. V1.4 is around the corner (release date Monday August 11) with many new added features and functions, and I hope this latest version continues to meet (and hopefully exceed) your expectations. Kirk
Reply to review