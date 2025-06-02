GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6

The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD, but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability.

Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence.

The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY alert arrows.

PRIMARY signals are White and Black directional Arrows which signal a change in trend direction .

SECONDARY signals are Blue and Red directional 'Diamonds' (Diamonds are the 'default' object - this can be changed in the User Settings) which confirm the direction indicated by the PRIMARY arrows and indicate a potential trade entry point.

Note : Where there is only a single PRIMARY alert arrow after a change in trend direction, please note the default setting will display multiple SECONDARY Blue/Red arrows. These secondary signals will appear after ANY candle which satisfies the signal criteria, therefore for a long trending move there will be many secondary arrows showing on the screen (as you can see from the included screenshots).

If a User feels there is too much 'clutter' having ALL Secondary arrows appearing, this can be changed so that only the FIRST available Secondary arrow appears, and all remaining are removed from view.

These above features can be controlled either in the User Settings or by toggling ON / OFF dedicated buttons.

New Features :

- Bull-Bear Dominance Filter: Using this Filter may result in smoothing out some of the 'noise' typically seen on a 1 minute chart. Some arrows will be prevented from appearing when smaller size 'weaker' candles fall inside a user-defined threshold.

- H1 Filter: Using this Filter has been a game-changer for my own personal trading, and so I encourage everyone to turn this button / user setting ON and see an immediate improvement to Secondary Arrow appearance.

This Filter works in the following way: when ON, Arrow appearance is limited to BUY arrows ONLY when current price is ABOVE the current H1 OPEN price, or to SELL Arrows ONLY when current price is BELOW the current H1 OPEN price.

All other conditional logic remains the same, this is just an additional filter to help keep you on the right side of the 1 Minute trend when it is confluent with price being on the right side of the Current Hourly OPEN.

Key Features:

Time-Based Alerts: Customize signal alerts by setting start and end times, ideal for targeting specific trading sessions like the NY Open.

Customize signal alerts by setting start and end times, ideal for targeting specific trading sessions like the NY Open. Volume Filtering: Filter out low-volume signals, ensuring alerts are based on high-quality price action.

Filter out low-volume signals, ensuring alerts are based on high-quality price action. Precise Alert Gap: Set the gap distance between alert arrows and candles to as little as 1/10th of a pip.

Set the gap distance between alert arrows and candles to as little as 1/10th of a pip. Comprehensive Alerts: Receive notifications across all devices—screen, email, or push alerts—to stay connected.

Benefits:

Optimized for Scalping: Ideal for XAU/USD traders focusing on fast-paced trades during high-volatility periods.

Ideal for XAU/USD traders focusing on fast-paced trades during high-volatility periods. Full Customization: Control signal appearance by selecting the number of available bars to plot arrows, Arrow Size & Colour, Trend Filter, Volume Filter, Time Filter, and adjustable Arrow Gaps.

Control signal appearance by selecting the number of available bars to plot arrows, Trend Filter, Volume Filter, Time Filter, and adjustable Arrow Gaps. Real-Time Alerts Across Devices: Stay informed about market opportunities, whether at your desk or on the go.

Stay informed about market opportunities, whether at your desk or on the go. Clear entry signals: Designed to help with fast-paced decision-making (as part of a broader trading strategy).

Important Notes:

- This indicator is optimized for XAU/USD on the 1-minute time frame and performs best in high-volatility conditions, (i.e. during the crossover period between London and NY).

- The indicator should be used with a sound risk management plan and as part of a broader overall strategy.

- Like any indicator, the GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator cannot and does not guarantee profits.

- Your MT4 platform MUST be updated to the latest build for this indicator to work effectively. At the time of writing this outline, the latest MT4 Build is 1440 (June 2025). There are known issues where multiple arrows appear incorrectly on the chart window on older MT4 Build versions, so it is a MUST that your version is the most current version available.

The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal combines precision, customization and powerful alerts, making it an invaluable tool for traders aiming to enhance their existing XAU/USD strategy.





How I trade using this indicator :

There are many ways to use this indicator, however here is how I use it these days:

SETUP CRITERIA

- I look at the Previous Hourly High / Low and I draw horizontal lines at these levels. These will act as my potential TP Target price levels.

- I look further back beyond the Previous Hourly High / Low and find the next Higher High and Lower Low, and draw similar horizontal lines at these price levels. These will act as additional TP Target price levels if price breaks outside of the Previous Hourly High / Low pip range.

- If the previous Hourly price window pip range is at least 500 pips (remembering that XAUUSD usually has a different decimal placing than standard FX pairs, so '500' pips is very achievable), then I will consider placing a trade in the Current Hourly Period.

TRADING STRATEGY

There are 2 possible scenarios I look for when trading using the Previous Hourly High and Low price window - INSIDE TRADES and BREAKOUT TRADES

Scenario 1 - INSIDE TRADE BUY Example (opposite for SELL)

1) check the pip range for the previous hourly period - if greater than 500 pips, trading is ENABLED

2) If we are not already in a PRIMARY BUY Trend State, I wait patiently for a White arrow to appear at the close of a candle, as this indicates there has been a change in Primary Trend Direction.

3) I wait patiently for a Blue arrow to appear at the close of a candle. When this appears, if there is at least 250 pips to the Previous Hourly High, Trade Entry is ENABLED and I enter my BUY Trade, otherwise if there is less than 250 pips to the Previous Hourly High I stand aside and wait for another trading opportunity.

4) I place my TP at the Previous Hourly High, and I place my SL either 200 pips below ENTRY or at the most recent swing point (whichever is the lesser pip distance).

5) I use no more than 0.2% of account equity.

Note : If I am trading NY session I might halve my Risk to 0.1% due to the higher ATR, but I will then double my SL to 400 pips so the Lot Size remains the same as when I use 0.2% of Account Equity with a SL of 200 pips.

6) At the end of the Current Hourly Period if my trade has not hit my TP, or if it has not hit my SL, or if it has not hit my trailing SL, I manually CLOSE regardless of whether I am in PROFIT / LOSS / BREAK EVEN. I always open and close my trades WITHIN the current Hourly period because I don't know what a new hour will do to Price Action. To avoid doubt and the potential for a reversal eating into profits, I lock in profits / cut losses at the close of the hour and wait for a new opportunity in the next hour. Doing this also helps to keep me from spending too long at the screen.





Scenario 2 - BREAKOUT TRADE BUY Example (opposite for SELL)

1) check the pip range for the previous hourly period - if greater than 500 pips, trading is ENABLED

2) If we are not already in a PRIMARY BUY Trend State, I wait patiently for a White arrow to appear at the close of a candle, as this indicates there has been a change in Primary Trend Direction.

3) I wait patiently for price to BREAKOUT ad CLOSE ABOVE the Previous Hourly High and a Blue arrow to appear at the close of that candle.

4) When the Blue arrow appears, if there is at least 250 pips available to the next Higher High, this is my invitation to enter my BUY Trade, otherwise if the next available Higher High is less than this 250 pip range I stand aside and wait for another trading opportunity.

5) I place my TP at the Higher High price level, and I place my SL either 200 pips below entry OR at the most recent swing point (whichever is the lesser pip distance).

6) I use no more than 0.2% of account equity.

Note : Same as with Scenario 1, if I am trading the NY session I might halve my Risk to 0.1% due to the higher ATR, but I will then double my SL to 400 pips so the Lot Size remains the same as when I use 0.2% of Account Equity with a SL of 200 pips.





Trade Management :

If I see my trade is in Profit and is at least half way to my TP, I will move my SL to BE (Break Even) so there is now zero risk.

Once my trade is OPEN I will let it either:

- Hit my TP

- Hit my SL

- Hit my Trailing SL

- CLOSE manually at the end of the current Hour

WIN / LOSE / BREAK EVEN, I always OPEN and CLOSE trades WITHIN the current Hourly period, because I don't know what will happen with Price Action in the following hour. For me it is better to lock in profits / cut losses at the CLOSE of the current hour and wait for a new opportunity in the next hour. Doing this also helps to keep me from spending too long at the screen.