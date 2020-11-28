Quants HL Break
- Indicators
-
Ferhat Mutlu8+ Years trading experience. A decent understanding of the market and free consulting for strategy development.
Everything can be coded. Good skills to turn into code price action strategies.
Development of EA, Indicators. Guaranteed debugging and errorless delivery.
- Version: 13.0
- Updated: 8 January 2026
Advanced calculation made by pure price action to find LH and HL breakouts.
It will give you a great reversal points in the market. LH and HL signals can used for the traingle breakouts as well.
Once breakout happens its indicate strong reversal. Nice filter for Moving Averages. I highly suggest to use that with trend indicators.
Can be used as an extra confirmation for support and resistance , supply demand indicators.
The indicator is not repainting.
Buffers :
SetIndexBuffer(0,UpBar); SetIndexBuffer(1,UpBar2); SetIndexBuffer(2,DnBar); SetIndexBuffer(3,DnBar2); SetIndexBuffer(4,UpBarTop); SetIndexBuffer(5,UpBarLow); SetIndexBuffer(6,DnBarTop); SetIndexBuffer(7,DnBarLow); SetIndexBuffer(8,NBar); SetIndexBuffer(9,NBar2); SetIndexBuffer(10,NBarTop); SetIndexBuffer(11,NBarLow);
Sincerely,
Quants
как бы рынок не менялся, этот индюк будет работать всегда, классика жанра, очень полезен, спасибо))