Quants HL Break

Advanced calculation made by pure price action to find LH and HL breakouts.

It will give you a great reversal points in the market. LH and HL signals can used for the traingle breakouts as well.



Once breakout happens its indicate strong reversal. Nice filter for Moving Averages. I highly suggest to use that with trend indicators.



Can be used as an extra confirmation for support and resistance , supply demand indicators.

The indicator is not repainting.





Buffers :

SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,UpBar); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,UpBar2); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,DnBar); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,DnBar2); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,UpBarTop); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,UpBarLow); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,DnBarTop); SetIndexBuffer ( 7 ,DnBarLow); SetIndexBuffer ( 8 ,NBar); SetIndexBuffer ( 9 ,NBar2); SetIndexBuffer ( 10 ,NBarTop); SetIndexBuffer ( 11 ,NBarLow);

Sincerely,

Quants

