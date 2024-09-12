Dynamic Forex28 Navigator

4.43

Specials Discount now.

The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool.

Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one:

  • Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) +
  • Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) +
  • CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus)

Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844


What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer?

  • Everything you loved about the originals, now enhanced with new features and greater precision.

Key Features:

  • Proprietary Currency Strength Formula

    • Smooth and accurate strength lines across all time frames
    • Ideal for identifying trends and precise entries

  • Dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels (Market Fib)

    • Unique feature exclusive to this indicator
    • Fibonacci applied to currency strength, not price charts
    • Adapts to real-time market activity for accurate reversal zones

  • Real-Time Market Momentum

    • 9th line shows whether the market is active or passive
    • Essential for timing trades

  • Comprehensive Alerts and Display

    • Strongest BUY & SELL Momentum for each currency
    • Dual Momentum Buy & Sell for 28 pairs
    • Overbought/Oversold warnings Outer Range and STOP
    • Reversal and pullback alerts
    • Special Crossed Levels pattern notifications

  • Optimized Performance

    • Reduced data calls for faster broker feeds
    • Automated support charts for enhanced reliability

  • User-Friendly Interface

    • Quick chart-switching buttons
    • Intuitive layout with clear signals and information

Who It's For:

  • Suitable for all traders—beginners to experts
  • Ideal for those looking to leverage currency strength in their trading strategy

Get Started:

Elevate your trading with Dynamic Forex28 Navigator. Gain the insights and tools you need to stay ahead in the Forex market.

User manual: click here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844


Dynamic Forex28 Navigator New Display Overview

  1. Momentum Change Trigger 23

    • Description: Indicates the current Momentum value input is set at 23, which triggers the BUY & SELL Momentum Arrow when the specified conditions are met.

  2. BUY Momentum

    • Description: Displays the currency with the strongest upward momentum (e.g., NZD 27 BUY Momentum), showing the value in green.

  3. SELL Momentum

    • Description: Displays the currency with the strongest downward momentum (e.g., USD -29 SELL Momentum), showing the value in red.

  4. Market Activity

    • Description: Provides real-time and entire market conditions with five possible statuses, including warnings like "Market Volatile!!" for high volatility periods.

  5. Absolute Currency Momentum

    • Description: Highlights the currency with the most BUY & SELL Momentum, either the strongest or the weakest, giving traders a quick overview of significant market movements.

  6. Dual Momentum Signals on Closed Bar BUY/SELL (with Alert)

    • Description: Lists multiple signals that meet the specified conditions, indicating Dual Momentum. Each signal includes the currency pair, action (buy/sell), and confirmation of conditions met ("Crossed Levels" and "Outer Range"), where currencies have crossed or reached Outer Ranges. Clicking on a signal opens the corresponding chart.

Trade on close of the bar, never repaints!

Key Input Parameters for Dynamic Forex28 Navigator

BUY & SELL Momentum Settings

  • BUY SELL Momentum Trigger on Fib slope (18-26)
    Sets the BUY & SELL Momentum Market Fibonacci level (23 slope) to indicate momentum.
  • Draw BUY & SELL Momentum Arrow (sub-window)
    Displays arrows in the chart sub-window to indicate strong currency BUY & SELL Momentum.

Dual Momentum Alert Settings

  • Draw Arrow for Dual Momentum (main window)
    Displays arrows for all detected Dual Momentum signals (Strong momentum for base and quote currencies).

  • Draw V-Line on Dual Momentum
    Draws vertical lines on confirmed Dual Momentum signals with filters.

  • Alert Dual Momentum

Dual Momentum Filter Settings

  • Show Outer Range Info
    Displays Outer Range information in the chart for better analysis.

  • Outer Outer Range Max Level (100-161)
    Sets the outer Outer Range max level for oversold/overbought zones.

  • Show CS Crossed Levels Info
    Displays Crossed Levels alongside Outer Range info.

CS Alert Settings

  • Alert Outer Range Trigger HIT
    Alerts when currency strength reaches the Outer Range Market Fibonacci levels.

  • Alert Outer Range Trigger HOOK
    Sends alerts for pullback/reversal when currency strength drops back from the Outer Range.

Settings Reversal or Exit

  • Alert Outer Level HIT
    Alert when Outer Range Fib is hit.
  • Alert Outer Level HOOK (reversal)
    Alert reversal HOOK for potential reversals.
  • HOOK Outer Fib Trigger Level (161-262)
    Fib level for above
  • Hook min Dual Momentum (20-48)
  • Draw Reversal HOOK Arrow (Thumb)
  • Draw Outer Fib Stop
    Indicates outer Market Fibonacci stop levels on the chart.
  • Outer Fib Stop value (100-261)
    Minimum Fib for above.


CS CROSS Alert Settings

  • Activate Currency Crossed Levels Functions
    Enables currency Crossed Levels signs for key market signals.

  • Cross Fib Slope (20-46)
    Minimum dual momentum.

  • Alert Currency Crossed Levels
    Alerts for currency Crossed Levels events when enabled.

General Alert Settings

  • Enable Popup Alerts
    Turns on popup alerts for key market events.

  • Send Email Alerts
    Sends email alerts for currency strength signals.

  • Send Push Notifications
    Sends push notifications to your phone for alerts.

Other Settings

  • Quick Chart Open in New Window
    Allows quick chart switching by clicking on two currency names or the alert buttons, opening the new pair in a separate window.

  • Open Support Charts
    Opens support charts to keep broker feeds updated and reliable.

  • Exclude Pairs from Alerts
    Specify pairs to exclude from alerts using a comma-separated list.

  • Use PIN for Experts (EAs)
    Sends Expert Advisors a PIN for enhanced performance.


Tips
  1. Use my template. Send me a message to ask for the starter pack!
  2. Use “open chart in new window” if you do not want to interrupt the indicator.
  3. Stay within the trend (Momentum) of the higher time frame.
  4. Look for the currency Dual Momentum as trade setup.
  5. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history 7 support charts will be opened (see manual)! This function can be deactivated.
  6. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard



Reviews 7
hirojeon
30
hirojeon 2025.11.05 05:54 
 

I found too difficult to use it properly.

Bernhard Schweigert
85767
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2025.11.05 09:49
Let me help you. Beginners usually start with the Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator, it’s more basic. It seems you didn’t request the starter email pack yet — I don’t automatically know who buys on MQL5. I’ll send you a private message.
m7m7 mo
83
m7m7 mo 2025.08.06 16:42 
 

The most powerful indicator that gives you insight into seizing opportunities and enjoying profits. Thank you, Bernhard.

Koji
393
Koji 2025.03.21 02:01 
 

Outstanding Product – Reliable and Effective!

Oitan
176
Oitan 2024.12.16 15:01 
 

Excellent !!

Gusse8460
101
Gusse8460 2024.12.16 07:05 
 

"Hallo, ich habe mich für den Dynamic Forex28 Navigator entschieden, da ich während meines Studiums die jahrelange Entwicklung und ständige Optimierung von Bernhards Indikatoren mitverfolgen konnte. Die vielen positiven Rückmeldungen und das Fehlen einer vergleichbaren Alternative zu diesem Konzept und Preis am Markt haben mich letztendlich zum Kauf überzeugt." Gerne gebe ich Ihnen später meine Erfahrungen weiter.

Tony Born
371
Tony Born 2024.10.26 04:12 
 

I’m thoroughly impressed by Bernhard and his indicators; it’s evident that he has dedicated a significant amount of time and expertise to their creation. His trading approach is refreshingly simple yet remarkably effective. Benhards indicators offer that vital advantage that every trader aims for! This review is more than warranted. He has been exceptionally supportive, and always quick to respond and assist, especially post-purchase. Highly recommended.

bollie15
34
bollie15 2024.10.04 13:09 
 

I like this seller his indicators and I instantly see the thousands of hours of experience he has and has put into creating these indicators. I must also add to the fact that this strategy he uses in trading is super simple, something I never tought of, but once you apply it in practice with this indicator it just works. It provides an edge and that is what we need as traders, EDGE! So this review is well deserved. He helped me out a lot with anything I needed and still does, even after the sale is done. I will never trade another strategy!

Bernhard Schweigert
85767
Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.10.04 13:52
Thank you so much for the excellent review, my friend! 🌟
Your kind words mean a lot, and I truly appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. If you ever need anything or have any questions, don't hesitate to reach out. Wishing you continued success and many green pips ahead! 💹😊
Reply to review