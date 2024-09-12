Specials Discount now.

The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool.

Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one:

Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) +

Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) +

CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus)

Details about the indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844





What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer?

Everything you loved about the originals, now enhanced with new features and greater precision.

Key Features:

Proprietary Currency Strength Formula Smooth and accurate strength lines across all time frames Ideal for identifying trends and precise entries





Dynamic Market Fibonacci Levels (Market Fib) Unique feature exclusive to this indicator Fibonacci applied to currency strength, not price charts Adapts to real-time market activity for accurate reversal zones





Real-Time Market Momentum 9th line shows whether the market is active or passive Essential for timing trades





Comprehensive Alerts and Display Strongest BUY & SELL Momentum for each currency Dual Momentum Buy & Sell for 28 pairs Overbought/Oversold warnings Outer Range and STOP Reversal and pullback alerts Special Crossed Levels pattern notifications





Optimized Performance Reduced data calls for faster broker feeds Automated support charts for enhanced reliability





User-Friendly Interface Quick chart-switching buttons Intuitive layout with clear signals and information



Who It's For:

Suitable for all traders—beginners to experts

Ideal for those looking to leverage currency strength in their trading strategy

Get Started:

Elevate your trading with Dynamic Forex28 Navigator. Gain the insights and tools you need to stay ahead in the Forex market.

User manual: click here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844





Dynamic Forex28 Navigator New Display Overview Momentum Change Trigger 23 Description: Indicates the current Momentum value input is set at 23, which triggers the BUY & SELL Momentum Arrow when the specified conditions are met.



BUY Momentum Description: Displays the currency with the strongest upward momentum (e.g., NZD 27 BUY Momentum), showing the value in green.



SELL Momentum Description: Displays the currency with the strongest downward momentum (e.g., USD -29 SELL Momentum), showing the value in red.



Market Activity Description: Provides real-time and entire market conditions with five possible statuses, including warnings like "Market Volatile!!" for high volatility periods.



Absolute Currency Momentum Description: Highlights the currency with the most BUY & SELL Momentum, either the strongest or the weakest, giving traders a quick overview of significant market movements.



Dual Momentum Signals on Closed Bar BUY/SELL (with Alert) Description: Lists multiple signals that meet the specified conditions, indicating Dual Momentum. Each signal includes the currency pair, action (buy/sell), and confirmation of conditions met ("Crossed Levels" and "Outer Range"), where currencies have crossed or reached Outer Ranges . Clicking on a signal opens the corresponding chart. Trade on close of the bar, never repaints!

Key Input Parameters for Dynamic Forex28 Navigator BUY & SELL Momentum Settings BUY SELL Momentum Trigger on Fib slope (18-26)

Sets the BUY & SELL Momentum Market Fibonacci level (23 slope) to indicate momentum.



Draw BUY & SELL Momentum Arrow (sub-window)

Displays arrows in the chart sub-window to indicate strong currency BUY & SELL Momentum.



Dual Momentum Alert Settings Draw Arrow for Dual Momentum (main window)

Displays arrows for all detected Dual Momentum signals (Strong momentum for base and quote currencies).

Draw V-Line on Dual Momentum

Draws vertical lines on confirmed Dual Momentum signals with filters.

Alert Dual Momentum Dual Momentum Filter Settings Show Outer Range Info

Displays Outer Range information in the chart for better analysis.

Outer Outer Range Max Level (100-161)

Sets the outer Outer Range max level for oversold/overbought zones.

Show CS Crossed Levels Info

Displays Crossed Levels alongside Outer Range info. CS Alert Settings Alert Outer Range Trigger HIT

Alerts when currency strength reaches the Outer Range Market Fibonacci levels.

Alert Outer Range Trigger HOOK

Sends alerts for pullback/reversal when currency strength drops back from the Outer Range. Settings Reversal or Exit Alert Outer Level HIT

Alert when Outer Range Fib is hit.

Alert when Outer Range Fib is hit. Alert Outer Level HOOK (reversal)

Alert reversal HOOK for potential reversals.



HOOK Outer Fib Trigger Level (161-262)

Fib level for above

Fib level for above Hook min Dual Momentum (20-48)

Draw Reversal HOOK Arrow (Thumb)

Draw Outer Fib Stop

Indicates outer Market Fibonacci stop levels on the chart.



Outer Fib Stop value (100-261)

Minimum Fib for above.

CS CROSS Alert Settings Activate Currency Crossed Levels Functions

Enables currency Crossed Levels signs for key market signals.

Cross Fib Slope (20-46)

Minimum dual momentum.

Alert Currency Crossed Levels

Alerts for currency Crossed Levels events when enabled. General Alert Settings Enable Popup Alerts

Turns on popup alerts for key market events.

Send Email Alerts

Sends email alerts for currency strength signals.

Send Push Notifications

Sends push notifications to your phone for alerts. Other Settings Quick Chart Open in New Window

Allows quick chart switching by clicking on two currency names or the alert buttons, opening the new pair in a separate window. Open Support Charts

Opens support charts to keep broker feeds updated and reliable.

Exclude Pairs from Alerts

Specify pairs to exclude from alerts using a comma-separated list.

Use PIN for Experts (EAs)

Sends Expert Advisors a PIN for enhanced performance.





Tips

Use my template. Send me a message to ask for the starter pack! Use “open chart in new window” if you do not want to interrupt the indicator. Stay within the trend (Momentum) of the higher time frame. Look for the currency Dual Momentum as trade setup. SPECIAL: To update the MT4 chart history 7 support charts will be opened (see manual)! This function can be deactivated. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

I wish you many green pips in the future.

Best Regards, Bernhard







