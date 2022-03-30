Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame.

THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG!

The system is very easy to use. All you need is follow the arrow signals in the direction of the trend which is represented by blue and red colored lines. Blue line - Buy trend. Red line - Sell trend. Blue Arrow - Buy signal. Red arrow - Sell signal. You need the arrow signal to match the trend direction.

The arrow indicator is designed first of all for intraday trading on time frames like M5 and M15. But the system can be used with other time frames too.