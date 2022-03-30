Day Trader Master

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 2.8
  • Updated: 6 July 2026
  • Activations: 20

Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame.

THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG!

The system is very easy to use. All you need is follow the arrow signals in the direction of the trend which is represented by blue and red colored lines. Blue line - Buy trend. Red line - Sell trend. Blue Arrow - Buy signal. Red arrow - Sell signal. You need the arrow signal to match the trend direction.

The arrow indicator is designed first of all for intraday trading on time frames like M5 and M15. But the system can be used with other time frames too.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

Reviews 19
Varfolokrist
58
Varfolokrist 2025.08.17 18:36 
 

В очередной раз доволен продуктом который приобрел у Олега, он действительно делает хороший продукт, и поддержка на всех этапах. Огромное спасибо разработчику - работаем дальше!!!!

Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.08.04 09:18 
 

I would like to give 10 stars to the author or better 12... He provides extremely meticulous and detailed support. In combination with other indicators of the author ; Day Trader Master gives very good results, super support of the author and a lot of bonuses.I realy thank you so much Oleg... Wish you all the Best..

ABC
231
ABC 2025.08.02 13:09 
 

This is my fifth time purchasing Oleg's indicators. Each time I buy one, I gain new insights into trading. It's fun to combine Oleg's indicators. Oleg's after-sales service is also very thorough. I can see why Oleg's products are so popular.

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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
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reza49
81
reza49 2025.09.18 19:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.18 19:15
Thank You very much for your trust and choosing my services! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my knowledge and trading experience with you!
ulodiaku
172
ulodiaku 2025.08.23 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.23 18:12
It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my new customers! Thank You very much!
Varfolokrist
58
Varfolokrist 2025.08.17 18:36 
 

В очередной раз доволен продуктом который приобрел у Олега, он действительно делает хороший продукт, и поддержка на всех этапах. Огромное спасибо разработчику - работаем дальше!!!!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.17 22:59
Я очень признателен Вам за добрые слова и высокую оценку! Мне очень приятно видеть Вас в числе моих постоянных клиентов! Искренне благодарю Вас за то, что поддерживаете мою работу! Буду и дальше стараться радовать Вас эффективными торговыми решениями. Желаю Вам огромного успеха!
Melike Yalçınoğlu
163
Melike Yalçınoğlu 2025.08.04 09:18 
 

I would like to give 10 stars to the author or better 12... He provides extremely meticulous and detailed support. In combination with other indicators of the author ; Day Trader Master gives very good results, super support of the author and a lot of bonuses.I realy thank you so much Oleg... Wish you all the Best..

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.04 09:31
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! I am very pleased to know that my trading tools and support have been helpful to you. I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many-many green pips in your trading accounts!
ABC
231
ABC 2025.08.02 13:09 
 

This is my fifth time purchasing Oleg's indicators. Each time I buy one, I gain new insights into trading. It's fun to combine Oleg's indicators. Oleg's after-sales service is also very thorough. I can see why Oleg's products are so popular.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.02 19:40
I am very grateful to you for your kind words, my dear friend! You know it is an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
Kenneth Benjamin
283
Kenneth Benjamin 2025.07.07 17:12 
 

I would like to give 10star to author .. i almost purchased all of his indicators… his all indicators are profitable and author is very very supportive and helpful.. God bless him more and more

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.07.07 19:43
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is always a great pleasure for me assisting you! Also I am glad you like the indicators and the trading methods I teach. I am sure these trading techniques will help you achieve all your trading goals. And I wish you great success with your trading! Also that's an absolute pleasure for me to see such wonderful people like you among my valued return customers!:) God bless you too, my dear friend!
Volodymyr Dromov
1012
Volodymyr Dromov 2024.11.18 20:21 
 

В сочетании с другими индикаторами автора даёт очень хорошие результаты , супер поддержка автора и куча бонусов .

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.11.23 15:04
Благодарю за добрые слова! Я очень рад, что Вы довольны индикатором и моей поддержкой. Очень приятно. Я желаю Вам всего самого наилучшего! Пусть успех всегда сопутствует Вам в торговле! А мои индикаторы пусть Вам всегда будут хорошими помощниками на пути к успеху!
Vargacento
80
Vargacento 2024.08.30 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.31 20:12
I am glad you like the indicator! Thank You very much for your kind words! I wish you great success with your trading!
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong
1340
Raoul Paul Xavier De Jong 2024.04.24 19:54 
 

Testing the Indicator now in Demo, and the signals combined with trend trader and supply & demand is FIRE!! Oleg is very kind and customer oriented. I give him and his indicators 10stars!! Believe me you will make money if you follow his instructions!!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.04.26 19:13
It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! Thank You very much for your positive feedback! I wish you great success in every aspect of your life!
Dragos Dinescu
351
Dragos Dinescu 2024.02.24 23:10 
 

In fact, 5 stars are too low for the help provided by Oleg! Maybe 10 or 12 would be most appropriate! :) I have been truly overwhelmed: I just bought a coupe of indies, and Oleg provided me some 2-3 alternative systems ( with free indies ) together with very detailed and competent explanations about using them in order to gain the most advantage. I think Oleg is that kind of person which tries hardly to make a better world around himself! And another technical advantage of his work is the ability to combine his indicators for a clearer market view, easing the trading decisions ( I used until now successfully Day trader Master together with Top Bottom checker, volume profile and supply demand, but I still have some more ideas to backtest ).The only request I can think of is: please port them all to MT5. With the recent turbulences with MT4, it's a good idea to have a backup on MT5. Hats off, Oleg! I will follow your example - a better world!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.02.25 11:59
My dear friend, thank you very much for your positive review with so many kind words!:) It is so much pleasure for me to see such people like you among my valued clients. Being traders we are all in the same boat actually and I truly believe those traders who have some experience in trading and strategies in their arsenal should help other traders become better in trading and help them have a more pleasant and easier way to trade and be profitable in the long run. They say sharing is caring and I believe it is an absolute truth. Forex market is so huge, so I believe brokers will not mind at all if we just get our piece of the whole big pie:) I am happy when I see more and more traders getting success in trading. And this is actually how it should be. We all deserve to be successful. Once again THANK YOU for your trust and being among my valued customers! It is a great pleasure for me.
Nowy12q6411b24
20
Nowy12q6411b24 2024.01.27 14:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.01.27 14:13
Thank You for your positive review! I will do my best to help you succeed in trading. So if you ever need help, simply let me know and I will be there shortly with my personal trading advice. I truly believe this system will help you achieve your trading goals whatever they are. Thank you very much for your trust and being among my valued customers!
Jenny LK
1993
Jenny LK 2024.01.16 08:26 
 

It just works. Especially great accuracy with his Supply/Demand indicator. Recommend! Thanks for the good job, Oleg!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.01.16 13:29
Actually THANK YOU for being among my valued return customers! And THANK YOU for your great review! I wish you great success with your trading!
MT102
877
MT102 2023.07.21 03:36 
 

This is really powerful indicator every trader should have. Oleg is super friendly and generous !!! Absolutely recommend this one of the best seller here on MQL5 !!! I have bought from him 2 indicators and I definitely will soon come back to him again.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.07.22 20:17
Thank You very much for your kind words! I wish you green pips all the way! It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers!
VALERІI SKVORTSOV
165
VALERІI SKVORTSOV 2023.05.27 06:10 
 

Индикатор действительно не перерисовывает сигналы. Автор щедр на подарки. В итоге купив один индикатор, вы получаете целую торговую систему.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.05.27 10:21
Благодарю Вас за отзыв! Я желаю Вам огромных успехов в торговле на Форексе! Для меня большая честь видеть Вас среди своих клиентов!
Denni Muliadi
153
Denni Muliadi 2023.02.14 06:46 
 

FANTASTIC AWESOME!!! I am very happy and satisfied for this indicator and of course my special appreciation for Oleg,you really nice person and always give full support for me,Day Trader Master work so good and you give a lot of bonus to me. Now i really enjoy and confident in my trading, once again thank you very much Oleg you are the best!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.02.15 13:13
It's an absolute pleasure for me to read such kind words! These words mean a lot to me! Thank You very much!
Emmanuel.E
226
Emmanuel.E 2023.02.01 22:29 
 

This indicator works perfectly and delivers what it promesses. More importantly the service that comes with it is beyond your imagination. Oleg is a genuine soul and he really cares about his clients. I highly recommend his Tools. Thank you for your excellent service!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2023.02.02 04:38
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is a great pleasure for me to see you among my customers!
luisfiguei
91
luisfiguei 2022.05.04 14:19 
 

Hello All, The indicators from Oleg are accurate and reliable for trading. His support is top!. Really Recommend. BR, Luis

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.05.04 14:29
Thank you so much for your positive feedback! I wish you green pips all the way!
jabautista
4174
jabautista 2022.04.04 18:45 
 

Very good indicator to trade with the trend. Excellent customer service!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.04.04 18:59
Thank you for sharing your experience with other traders!
jjjb
2192
jjjb 2022.04.04 11:40 
 

Tested the indicator for a week now seems very accurate with the correct currency pair

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2022.04.04 13:31
Thank you a lot for your feedback on the indicator. I wish you great profit all the way.
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