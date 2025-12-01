TREND LINES PRO helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter.

You see BOS lines Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes.

What the indicator shows:



Real shifts trend (BOS lines)

trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators with repainting, which can provide a signal and then change it, potentially leading to a loss of funds. Now you can enter the market with greater probability and accuracy. There's also a feature that colors candlesticks after an arrow appears until the target is reached (take profit) or a reversal signal appears. Repeated entries and top-ups of major players To improve visual clarity when searching for entry points, a module was created that initially displays the BUY/SELL zone, where the optimal market entry point is searched. Additional intelligent logic for managing the stop-loss level helps to reduce its size over time, thus reducing the initial risks when entering a trade (move SL).

Signal strength levels (BOS)

The indicator uses three levels of significance for trend changes: SL - standard trend change



ChoCH SL - amplified signal with structure breakdown and a high probability of continued movement



MEGA BOS SL - key levels of the largest market participants capable of reversing the price The current trend is determined precisely by these key points.

Displays the exact market structure - button MM-BOS

- button Use signals to trade in the direction of your structure. displays the last change in structure



numbers the points of minimums and maximums



shows the direction of the current structure in the center of the graph All levels and signals remain on the chart, ensuring complete transparency and trust in the data.

Compatibility The indicator reveals its maximum potential when used together with RFI LEVELS PRO, enhancing the accuracy of analysis and inputs.

Simple and effective trend scanner A very compact trend scanner that automatically alerts and sends notifications to your phone when all time intervals converge on the same trend.

Signals without redrawing

Indicator: does not redraw



does not recalculate signals



fixes calculations at the bar's close



All levels and signals remain on the chart, ensuring complete transparency and trust in the data.

X — hide/show panel

S — hide/show trend direction change points

L — hide/show SUPER BOS/MEGA BOS knockdown levels