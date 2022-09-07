How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account?



You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best!

User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available





A New Way To Look At The Market

RelicusRoad is the world's most powerful and best trading indicator for forex, futures, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices, giving traders all the information and tools they need to grow their accounts. We provide technical analysis and trading plans to help every trader succeed, from beginner to advanced.

It is a key trading indicator that provides enough information to predict future markets. We believe in a complete solution instead of several different indicators on the chart that make no sense. This is an All-in-One indicator that displays signals, arrows + price action information that is unbeatable and very accurate.

RelicusRoad uses Machine Learning (AI) technology to provide traders with the necessary information and tools to become successful and informed traders.

Predicting Future Prices with Leading Indications

Almost all technical indicators lag, which means they can only report what has already happened. So, they only confirm what you can see in the past, where the price has already been. We believe in leading indicators to predict future prices without redrawing and not relying too much on lagging indications that can change and cause redrawing.

If you take a position based only on lagging indicators, it's like gambling with your money. We believe that before you even think about taking a position, you need to understand the market and know where and why the price moves.

RelicusRoad helps you do just that for all symbols including XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), EURUSD, GBPUSD, NASDAQ, GER30/US30, Stocks, Indexes, Crypto etc.

By providing the framework you need to understand where price might go, your entries will become so much more precise, accurate and educated.

User-Friendly Market Analysis & Strategies for Beginners & Pros

RelicusRoad Pro is designed to provide users with complete market information in a single glance. Based on over 10+ years of trading experience and has been developed to be user-friendly and intuitive.

Additionally, RelicusRoad is supported by a community of traders who provide guidance and support to both beginner and professional traders. The community also features a 'Hall of Fame' where positive feedback and daily results are shared to help motivate users.

#Works on MAC and Mobile also so you can have unbeatable analysis on the move, being able to predict the price at any place, any time.

Note for Beginners: Choose from 7 Proven Strategies from our discord group confirmed and validated by thousands of traders.

INDICATORS & FEATURES:



1) Funding Talent / Prop Firms (7 Options) 2) Machine Learning based Liquidity Levels (Volume Analysis, Bollinger, TMA, Price Action) 3) Signal Lines 1 & 2 (Strategy Based) (RSI, Stochastic, MACD, Ichimoku, Parabolic SAR, etc) 4) Price Action Levels (Smart Money Leading Concept) 5) Dynamic Reversal Points (Lagging, High, Lows, HL, LL, HH, LH) 6) Daily High/Low Levels (Leading Analysis, Smart Money) 7) Daily Pivot Levels (Leading based on Fibonacci) 8) Scalping Fibonacci Levels (Market Gap, Fair Value Gap) 9) Supply & Demand (BOS, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gap) 10) Multi-TF Support and Resistance Lines (Order Blocks, Premium, Discount) 11) Signal Cloud (Price Action & Momentum) 12) Fibonacci Reversal Levels (Price Action) 13) Multi-TF Trend Bar (ADX & Parabolic SAR) 14) Auto Market Session Times (New York, London, Tokyo) 15) Candle Timer (Red = Market Closed) ARROWS: 1) Scalping Arrows (2 Types) 2) Reversal Arrows (Liquidity) 3) MAO Trend Arrows (MACD) 4) Candle Pattern Arrows (Price Action) 5) Order History Arrows INFO PANEL: 1) Server Time, Candle Timer 2) Server Connectivity and Response Time 3) Spread, Lot Size Calculation, Open Lots, Open Risk 4) Account Positive Balance % Overall and Per Symbol 5) RSI, Stochastic, Bulls and Bears





