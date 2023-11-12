Enigmera

5

ENIGMERA: The core of the market

(This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment)

Introduction
This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets. ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the
authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction. 

How It Works
Most of the indicator’s functionality is controlled through buttons on the left side of the chart, allowing rapid response to different market conditions.

Buttons

  1. ON/OFF - Shows or hides the entire indicator.
  2. Channel - Activates the support channel, indicating an acceptable range of deviation.
  3. Dev1 (First Deviation) - Indicates price movement within the support deviation, signaling market consolidation or strength accumulation.
  4. Dev2 (Second Deviation) - Shows price movement between deviations, signaling trend formation and direction.
  5. Dev3 (Third Deviation) - Indicates significant trend acceleration and high volatility.
  6. 45deg (45 Degrees) - Shows market pace and movement stability relative to the 45-degree line.
  7. Tgt1/2 (Half Target) - Represents half of the trend’s target line, used in the market’s final phase.
  8. Tgt (Target) - The trend’s target line, indicating levels to close positions.
  9. Tgt Dev - Channel whithin which the market target can vary
  10. Vol (Volume) - Displays volume dots on candles to indicate significant changes in market volume.
  11. X - Displays an “X” when the market reaches the target line.
  12. Lbls (Labels) - Shows or hides the labels on the lines.
  13. RandC (Random Colors) - Changes the indicator’s lines and labels to random colors for better visualization.
  14. TF/SYNC - In TF mode, the indicator stores a separate analysis for each individual time frame. If SYNC mode is enabled, all time frames display the same analysis.

The system provides a complete picture of the present—unlike typical market indicators that merely extrapolate past data into the present and future. If you’re on support, it’s genuine support; if you’re on resistance, it’s genuine resistance. A broken level indicates a change in trend.

ENIGMERA is designed for financial analysts and consultants who need dependable insights to share with clients, as well as investors who demand the utmost precision and confidence.

It stands out for its optimal precision, enabling traders to evaluate their options with clarity and confidence.

Combining 20 years of trading expertise and knowledge into one comprehensive package, ENIGMERA is both intuitive and user-dependent. Its effectiveness relies on proper configuration by the user to maximize performance.


Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: All pairs, all markets
  • Timeframe: All timeframes
  • Minimum Deposit: No minimum deposit
  • Account Type: No limitations
  • Brokers: No limitations

This sophisticated indicator is ideal for effective day trading and scalping strategies. Optimize your discretionary trading with Enigmera’s advanced algorithms, suitable for Forex, stocks, indexes, and crypto markets. Designed for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and TradingView, Enigmera streamlines stop-loss and risk management in trading.

All the tools you need to become a successful trader. Enigmera works on every market and every timeframe—with no redrawing.


Before you buy:
This product can be tested directly in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester.
I highly recommend that you explore how it behaves with your preferred instruments, timeframes, and market conditions before making a purchase decision.

Have questions or need clarification?
Feel free to send me a private message here on MQL5.
I’m available to assist and provide clear guidance to ensure you fully understand what the product offers.

Unlock a world of trading wisdom. Are you ready to take your financial decision-making to the ultimate level?

Full support, setup guidance, and bonus materials are available after purchase.
Enigmera is available for MT5
Reviews 10
onermentes
19
onermentes 2025.06.17 18:57 
 

Yaklaşık olarak 10 yıldır forex piyasasında işlem yapmaktayım. Pek çok indikatör taradım ve aldım. Neredeyse bir çoğu çöptü diyebilirim. Enigmera indikatörden ziyade bir starteji yapmamı sağlamakta. Girmiş olduğum pozisyonlarda korkumu yenmeme katkı sağladı. Daha önce erken kapatmak zorunda olduğum pozisyonlarda bearish veya bullish hedefler neredeyse tam anlamıyla doğru çalışmakta ve buna bağlı olarak pozisyonlarımı daha uzun tutabilme güvenini sağladı. Özellikle support line çok ciddi olarak destek veya direnç olarak çalışmakta. Para yapmanıza kesinlikle katkı sağlayacaktır. Ivan teşekkür ederim.

TANJU2690
529
TANJU2690 2025.03.05 13:37 
 

I have never and ever seen any system like Enıgmera. What ever you want, you can find on it. İt is incredible system. And Cretor of aenıgmera, Mr.Ivan is more and more helpfull to understant of logıc Enigmera. Fistly, I want sent all thankfull to Ivan because he teach me Enıgmera Logıc and also share this marvelous product with market

smso9466eiou
167
smso9466eiou 2025.02.23 15:38 
 

a very good indicator that composes all in one, entry, exit and reverse. Great!

Recommended products
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicators
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
Gartley Projection D
Oleksandr Medviediev
3.71 (7)
Indicators
The indicator identifies the harmonic patterns (XABCD) according to developments of H.M.Gartley ( "Profits in the Stock Market" , 1935г). It projects D-point as a point in the perspective projection (specify ProjectionD_Mode = true in the settings). Does not redraw. When a bar of the working timeframe closes, if the identified pattern point has not moved during Patterns_Fractal_Bars bars, an arrow appears on the chart (in the direction of the expected price movement). From this moment on, the ar
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicators
MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
Super Powers Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
OFFER! OFFER! NEXT Price Will be 650$ and the rental option will be removed after this. Don't miss the current price offer before it is too late. Dear Traders I am so glad to introduce my Super Powers Indicator.  The purpose of this trading tool is to help serious traders who want to make trading one of their main source of income.  I know trading is not an easy task but if you have the right tools, knowledge and motivation to trade then you are ready to go in this industry. My role is to help y
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicators
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
Stochastic Visual MTF for MT4
Naththapach Thanakulchayanan
Indicators
This MT4 indicator, Stochastic Visual MTF, summarize the oscillator values in color graphic for both  Main and Signal in current market emotion stage which will show you in multi timeframes (9) and sum of the total Main and Signal oscillator values which is an important information for traders especially you can see all oscillator values in visualized graphic easily, You can add more by Shift, Hope it will be helpful tool for you for making a good decision in trading.
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (4)
Indicators
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Voenix
Lorentzos Roussos
4.58 (12)
Experts
Harmonic patterns scanner and trader . Some Chart patterns too  Patterns included :  ABCD pattern Gartley pattern Bat pattern Cypher pattern 3Drives pattern Black Swan pattern White Swan pattern Quasimodo pattern or Over Under pattern Alt Bat pattern Butterfly pattern Deep Crab pattern Crab pattern Shark pattern FiveO pattern Head And Shoulders pattern Ascending Triangle pattern One Two Three pattern  And 8 custom patterns  Voenix is a multi timeframe and multi pair harmonic pattern scanner ,sup
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
ON Trade Harmonic Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Indicators
Harmonic Patterns Indicator: Enhancing Harmonic Trading Analysis The Harmonic Patterns Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify harmonic patterns on your trading chart using both manual and automatic detection methods. Main Features and Functions: Manual and Automatic Detection: This indicator empowers you to identify harmonic patterns through both manual and automatic methods. Whether you draw the patterns yourself or let the indicator do it for you, it's a versatile tool to enhance y
The Serpent Rider Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Indicators
Embark on the pinnacle of Binary Options evolution. Our indicator isn't just adaptive—it's relentless. Picture a ninja riding a serpent, shadowing its every move; that's how this tool trails the market trend, unwavering till the end. Built upon the foundational prowess of the Ichimoku indicator and honed with an array of fine-tuned oscillators, it epitomizes accuracy and precision. Dive deep without getting lost in the Ichimoku's intricacies—our indicator simplifies the process for you. Perhaps
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Indicators
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
Reversal Pattern Pro
Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
Indicators
Reversal Patterns Pro Reversal Patterns Pro is a Price Action (PA) analytical tool that scans the reversal patterns.  - Finds and marks the most dependable Japanese candlestick patterns in real-time. - Supports all time frames (Best for Scalping) - Doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. Input parameters : - Support & Resistance Mode ( true or false ) for enabling advanced filtering - Donchian Period - RSI Period - RSI Oversold Level - RSI Overbought Level - Al
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicators
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Night ghost
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Night Ghost - Arrow indicator for binary options. This is a reliable assistant to you in the future! - No redrawing on the chart -Works great on EUR/USD currency pairs! -Indicator accuracy up to 90% (Especially at night) -No long setup required (Perfectly set up for Binary Options) - Not late signals - The appearance of a signal on the current candle -Perfect for M1 period (No More!) - Eye-friendly candle color (Red and Blue) -Installed Alert Working with it: - Blue arrow shows signa
Harmonic Butterfly
Sergey Deev
Indicators
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zone of
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicators
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Auto Trendline indicator MT4
Sathit Sukhirun
Indicators
This system is very useful for trading because it solves several classic problems: 1. Objectivity & Precision Benefit: It eliminates the trader's personal bias. Every trader might draw a trendline slightly differently, but this indicator uses a precise mathematical logic (Fractals) to find the pivot points. The resulting lines are objective and consistent every time. 2. ️ Dynamic Updates Benefit: Your chart is always current. As soon as a new pivot is confirmed, the new trendline is drawn
Sensitive Volume
Harun Celik
Indicators
The Sensitive Volume indicator is an indicator designed to generate trading signals. The purpose of this indicator is to generate signals from the highest probability of trading. Using a number of price movements and a set of indicator properties to generate these signals.  Easy to use, simple and understandable to the user. With alert features, user signals can be reached quickly.  Visually the user can easily recognize the signals. This indicator will not repaint. Parameters Trend_Period - pe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicators
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
Scalping Master M5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
This indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool based on the combination of an adaptive exponential moving average and volatility filters calculated through the Average True Range (ATR). It is designed to accurately identify the current price direction, highlight key trend reversal areas, and visualize potential turning zones. The algorithm is built upon the dynamic construction of a trend ribbon using two levels of volatility — outer and inner ranges. The outer boundaries serve as i
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
Indicators
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
TrueTrendStarM TTSm25
Ramthailu Alice
Indicators
This is a mini One pair version of Advanced Detector of Trend Reversal and Continuance known as TrueTrendStarM(TTSm25). It is a sensitive and Predictive indicator of Price Trends for Professional traders.  ( ATTENTION BUYERS:-Now the indicator is available for UNLIMITED TIME ONE TIME buy of just $500 ). Avail the Opportunity.    It detects high odds changes in Price Trend direction long before other indicator detects it. I have been working on it since 2019.    This is possible due to fractal
Dual Momentum
Adolfina Denysenko
Indicators
Dual Momentum is a modern arrow indicator for MetaTrader 4, created specifically for the accurate detection of market reversals and strong impulse movements. The indicator is based on a combination of two powerful oscillators – Williams %R and RSI, which allows you to filter noise and generate more reliable signals. Thanks to this, Dual Momentum indicates only key entry points when the probability of a successful trade is highest. Key advantages: No redrawing – signals remain on the cha
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
Lineverse Trendlines
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
Automatic, live & interactive picture of all trendlines. Assign push, email and sound alerts to the lines of your choice and be informed about price rollback, breakout, rollback after breakout, number of rollbacks, line expiration by double breakout. Correct, drag or delete the lines and interactively tune the line system. https://youtu.be/EJUo9pYiHFA . Chart examples https: //www.mql5.com/en/users/efficientforex Price Interaction Events All events are effective immediately and only after one
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
Indicators
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
Trend Signal All Time Frame
I Nyoman Suryasa
Indicators
This indicator allows you to see the strength of the trend on all timeframes. It can be used for all currency pairs. The indicator can be displayed in the form of a column (from left to right): status buy / sell / strong buy / strong sell, strength of the trend in percentage, pips last candle, body candle now, remaining time, and the timeframe of M1 to MN. Information contained below (from left to right): total trend percent, sell percent, buy percent.
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
RSI Divergence Alert Simple
Arkady Segal
5 (1)
Indicators
A simplistic indicator informing a user on RSI divergence by sending messages to mobile device and email. The indicator draws 2 vertical lines, marking two RSI extrema that formed the divergence. You get the alert, open the charts and make a decision. The indicator does not show past divergences, thus when you attach it to a chart for the first time you see nothing. Graphics and alerts will appear as soon as divergences do. Drop it in Tester to see how it works. Parameters: RSIPeriod - number of
More from author
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system. (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average volu
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line   - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line   - serve as a target. -   A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and s
Meravith AUTO MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Meravith Auto is an automated version of the Meravith trading system.  (The price is prоmotional) The indicator consists of: Trend line that changes its color. When bullish it is green, and when bearish it is red. This is the trend support line. Liquidity line, where bullish volume is equal to bearish volume. Triple bullish deviation line. Triple bearish deviation line.  Purple and blue dots that indicate high volume. The purple dot indicates volume greater by two deviations from the average vol
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator accurately identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price movements and the MACD histogram, using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) periods of 5 (fast), 34 (slow), and a signal line period of 5. The indicator highlights points where momentum weakens, signaling potential trend reversals.  Rules for Correct Divergence Identification Bullish divergence is valid when price forms lower lows and the MACD histogram simultaneously forms higher lows above the zero line. Bearish d
FREE
Elliott Wave Labeler
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
This indicator is an interactive Elliott Wave labeling tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5. It allows the user to manually place wave labels directly on the chart by selecting a label size, color, and wave type (ABC corrections, 5-wave impulses, or WXY structures) from an on-chart menu. With a single click on the chart, the indicator sequentially places the appropriate wave labels at the chosen price and time, helping traders visually map and organize Elliott Wave structures. Rate it if you like it!
FREE
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calculates
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator measures the imbalance between bulls and bears over a chosen period and shows a straight line in color between the two points right on your chart. Additionally indicator's window shows how exactly the volume developed in time. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) If the bulls have more volume than the bears, the line turns green.  If the bears have more volume, it is red. The line also shows
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
2 SNAKES  is a first class scalping system. As the entries are quite precise, you are likely to become addicted to this system very quickly.  You have 2 snakes. When you see a candle above or below them that does not touch them - that is your scalping signal. Then buy or sell at the green line or close. If you use a larger time frame, scalping can become trend following. The snakes are calculated precisely in relation to the current state of the market. They ARE NOT moving averages.  You decide
Elliott Wave Labeler MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
This indicator is an interactive Elliott Wave labeling tool for MetaTrader 4 and 5. It allows the user to manually place wave labels directly on the chart by selecting a label size, color, and wave type (ABC corrections, 5-wave impulses, or WXY structures) from an on-chart menu. With a single click on the chart, the indicator sequentially places the appropriate wave labels at the chosen price and time, helping traders visually map and organize Elliott Wave structures. Rate it if you like it!
FREE
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Market makers' tool. The indicator analyzes volume from every point and calculates exhaustion market levels for that volume. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Meravith main lines: - Bullish volume exhaustion line - serves as a target. - Bearish volume exhaustion line - serve as a target. - A line indicating the market trend. It changes color depending on whether the market is bullish or bearish and serves
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Legendary William Gann levels in a fully automated MT5 indicator. GANN Master pinpoints key zones where price is most likely to reverse or continue its trend based on daily, weekly and monthly figures. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) Key Features: One-click time period buttons. Click Daily, Weekly or Monthly to instantly plot the zones for today, the current week or month. Automatic and Manual modes. In a
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
SENSE is an automated fusion of  GANN target levels combined with fractal trend support lines. Mighty powerful combination. The system tells us where to open and close our trades. No redrawing.  No more wasting time on complex calculations— SENSE does it all for you. Just insert the indicator. Key Principles: Market is bullish when price is above the white lines - Buy above the white lines, stop below - Green lines are bullish targets Market is bearish when price is below the white lines - S
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator effectively separates the tick volume in the forex market into bullish and bearish categories. Additionally, it provides the functionality to calculate and display the sum of bullish and bearish tick volumes for any selected period of your choice. You can easily adjust the period by moving the two blue lines on the chart, allowing for customizable and precise volume analysis tailored to your trading needs. If you find it usefull your reviews will be appreciated! Happy trading!
FREE
Balance Levels MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even l
Most visited level PRO
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is based on practical experience.  Triple click on the chart and the indicator auto will calculate the most visited market level from this point to the most current moment and will draw a line. It updates automatically with each new candle. The length is always plotted from the beginning of your period to the present. Recommendations: Currency pair: All pairs, all markets Timeframe: All timeframes Minimum deposit : No minimum deposit Account type: No limitations Brokers : No limi
FREE
Balance Levels
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Balance Levels is an easy-to-use trading indicator that provides clear buy and sell signals along with dynamic price levels, helping traders plan their entries and exits with more confidence. The tool is highly flexible – it can be used as a standalone strategy or integrated into any existing trading system. It works on all timeframes and across all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, or Stocks. Balance Levels suits every trading style – from scalping and intraday, to swing trading and even
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
The LEVELSS indicator shows: - Daily bullish and bearish zone. It is visible everyday from 00:00 to 23:59.  - The weekly bullish and bearish zone. It is visible from Monday 0:00 to Friday 23:59 every week. - Specially calculated channel from a specific timeframe that is displayed on all other timeframe. By default, this is the 4-hour timeframe that you can change to whichever other timeframe you wish to trade. It is calculated non-stop. At the top left of the screen there is an indication of t
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
Master GANN’s precise targets are calculated based on his time-tested methods and presented right in front of you. This tool is designed to make trading smoother and more intuitive. By adjusting the white line upwards or the green line downwards, you’ll immediately see the reason GANN's techniques remain influential in the world of trading. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment ) GANN’s strategies revolve around p
Stefanov
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint. After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it. The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Horizont
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Horizont is a trading system that provides a full trade setup: Entry Point, Target 1, Target 2, and Stop Loss – all calculated automatically. Trend Identification The system automatically detects market tops and bottoms, connecting them to define the current trend. You select which trend to trade, and Horizont generates the corresponding entry, target, and stop levels. Risk and Position Management The system includes automatic risk management. It checks your account balance, calculates your ris
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the   financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels.   It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.    A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Work
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
One of the very few indicators that calculate levels solely based on price. The indicator is not affected by time frames, trends, or market cycles. One of the most logical indicators ever made. The indicator automatically calculates the daily levels of interest for market participants based on the activity from the previous day. It also calculates weekly, monthly, and yearly levels based on the activity from the previous week, month, or year. Combining everything this way, every day you know exa
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
SPECULATOR is a manual trading system and indicator that helps you identify key support zones and market direction. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom! This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment . You choose any top and bottom on the chart, and the indicator draws: A support zone for your trend. For a bullish trend, a green zone appears; for a bearish trend, a red one. The support zone's sensitivit
Time Zones 50
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Time Zones 50 - time and price united! The indicator solves one essential problem: How should we count time? Which zones should we use, how, and why? It is entirely based on logic. ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) Applying Time Zones To apply time zones, we need a starting moment. This starting point must be logically defined, not chosen at random. Some people start from: the first day of the year, the first day of
Volume Equilibrium
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
Volume equilibrium is an indicator that shows lines where the bullish volume equals the bearish volume. It can calculate this for each day, week, month, and year. When the market is above the line, it means we are in bulls volume territory, so the market is bullish. When the market is below the line, it means we are in bears volume territory, so the market is bearish. The indicator uses the 'Meravith' indicator algorithm to calculate the lines. The volume levels are calculated very precisely. Th
Filter:
onermentes
19
onermentes 2025.06.17 18:57 
 

Yaklaşık olarak 10 yıldır forex piyasasında işlem yapmaktayım. Pek çok indikatör taradım ve aldım. Neredeyse bir çoğu çöptü diyebilirim. Enigmera indikatörden ziyade bir starteji yapmamı sağlamakta. Girmiş olduğum pozisyonlarda korkumu yenmeme katkı sağladı. Daha önce erken kapatmak zorunda olduğum pozisyonlarda bearish veya bullish hedefler neredeyse tam anlamıyla doğru çalışmakta ve buna bağlı olarak pozisyonlarımı daha uzun tutabilme güvenini sağladı. Özellikle support line çok ciddi olarak destek veya direnç olarak çalışmakta. Para yapmanıza kesinlikle katkı sağlayacaktır. Ivan teşekkür ederim.

TANJU2690
529
TANJU2690 2025.03.05 13:37 
 

I have never and ever seen any system like Enıgmera. What ever you want, you can find on it. İt is incredible system. And Cretor of aenıgmera, Mr.Ivan is more and more helpfull to understant of logıc Enigmera. Fistly, I want sent all thankfull to Ivan because he teach me Enıgmera Logıc and also share this marvelous product with market

smso9466eiou
167
smso9466eiou 2025.02.23 15:38 
 

a very good indicator that composes all in one, entry, exit and reverse. Great!

Ivan Stefanov
5186
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.02.23 18:12
Thank you! Wishing you profits!
Rutt Tungkiratichai
2700
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.02.01 00:11 
 

This is very good and accurate indicator.

Ivan Stefanov
5186
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.02.01 11:30
Thank you for the good words! Brgds / Ivan
Osazeme Usen
617
Osazeme Usen 2024.12.31 12:38 
 

This is probably the best indicator I have seen in marketplace. Fantastic analysis with phenomenal success rates.

Update: Not great for direction, but fantastic for TP and SL.

Ivan Stefanov
5186
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.01.02 16:45
Osazeme Usen 2024.12.31 12:38 # EN
This is probably the best indicator I have seen in marketplace. Fantastic analysis with phenomenal success rates. Thank you for the good words! Brgds/Ivan
vincenzo1964
1109
vincenzo1964 2024.07.11 15:59 
 

Assolutamente straordinario a cominciare da chi l'ha ideato Ivan, Sono assolutamete felice dell'affito/prova fatto, Enigmera è sorprendente, ti accompagna sempre sul lato giusto della tendenza sino alla fine del percorso. Se poi parliamo del dott. Ivan e della sua disponbilità, se potessi postare gli screenshot e la guida passo passo che mi ha concesso, è commovente e sorprendente. Se volete fare buon trading con giudizio e responsabilità potete tranquillamente perdere qualche giorno del vostro tempo a capire la logica ed il ragionamento che c'è dietro enigmera, solo così sarete sempre dal lato giusto del trend sino alla fine, sopratutto quando ci sono le news ed enigmera già vi sta indicando i livelli di tp da raggiungere. Proprio oggi ero già lon su eurusd e sell su usdchf ed entrambe dopo le notizie chiuse in tp. Consiglio anche l'indicatore Speed, leggetene l'utilizzo, la forza e ciò che vi può indicare, io ci sto lavorando sodo seguito da ivan perchè l'unione di enigmera e speed è devastante, alla fine dell'affitto acquisterò engmera mentre affitterò mensilmente speed (il costo è di 30.00€ mentre l'acquisto è di 3000€), ma il suo potenziale per il trend followhing e immenso, saluti e buon trading a tutti, grazie Ivan...

Irfan
1407
Irfan 2024.06.21 13:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Stefanov
5186
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.01.02 16:46
Irfan 2024.06.21 13:44 # EN
Enigmera gives you an entirely different way of looking at the market. It does not look into the past, what has happened in the past stays in the past it gives you a picture of what is going on in the market right now and gives you logical understanding for trading. The author is so confident about his product the he gave me a full version of the indicator so that I could try it for a week before I decided to buy it. Ivan spent a lot of time chatting with me, educating me how to use the indicator. He is very quick and replies to your questions. I have already seen good results with this indicator and it has increased my confidence. Thank you for the good words, Irfan!
Sajid Iqubal
184
Sajid Iqubal 2024.06.08 21:59 
 

Enigmera is an exceptional trading indicator that has greatly improved my trading performance. Ivan Stefano offers the best support and guidance, always going above and beyond like an elder brother to me. His guidance and the effectiveness of Enigmera make a winning combination. I highly recommend using Enigmera.

eman11
1410
eman11 2023.11.22 20:29 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ivan Stefanov
5186
Reply from developer Ivan Stefanov 2025.01.02 16:47
eman11 2023.11.22 20:29 # EN
I was an institutional trader for a decade and rarely write reviews or spend more then 50 or a 100 on any indicator as my trading is well established, but always open to something interesting and new. The author is an intelligent and real trader , per many chats with him, and this indicator compliments well existing trading as is from a unique perpective. The price is not cheap , but it it is a legit and unique system, is as decribed, which can be put to good use particulalry with experienced traders who may best integrate multiple styles and ideas successfully. Great work Ivan. Thank you for the good words, Eman11 / Brgds / Ivan
ebel
1221
ebel 2023.11.22 14:41 
 

This indicator is undoubtedly expensive but I believe it to be the Ferrari of indicators and the only one you will ever need. The video in the overview is self explanatory, take the time to find the setups as described and the R:R can be extremely good. I have only been using the indicator for a week but have found several very profitable trades and feel confident that I can make back more than sufficient each month to cover my 6 monthly rental. The author is extremely responsive and helpful and is starting a telegram group so that we can share prospective setups. I believe the indicator is difficult to get to work in Strategy Tester but the author is open to free trials which demonstrates his trust in the product. I can't post images here but I will post a trade I made this morning in the comments. I can't promise it is the perfect setup as I am still learning but just this one trade covered my monthly rental cost. IMPORTANT - do not try to change to a lower timeframe while the indicator is loaded. The code is incredibly complex and trying to recalculate everything on a lower tf over a significant period will freeze your MT4 installation. You will need to delete the indicator from your MT4, force a shut down, restart and re-install. Once you understand the complexity it is not a problem, just open another chart on a lower tf or delete the indicator, change the tf and put it back on.

UPDATE 23/11

I have just seen that the author has been debarred from selling! I have just paid for 6 months rental and this is a good indicator that is making me money. What to I do after 6 months if I can't renew? And why has this happened, the author is very courteous and helpful.

Reply to review