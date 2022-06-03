MetaBands M4

3.5

MetaBands uses powerful and unique algorithms to draw channels and detect trends so that it can provide traders with potential points for entering and exiting trades. It’s a channel indicator plus a powerful trend indicator. It includes different types of channels which can be merged to create new channels simply by using the input parameters. MetaBands uses all types of alerts to notify users about market events.

Features

  • Supports most of the channel algorithms
  • Powerful trend detection algorithm
  • Capability to merge different types of channels
  • Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency (Signal Matrix)
  • All types of alerting functions (Sound, Screen Flasher, Push Notifications, Email, Popup, Arrows)
  • It never repaints

Trend Detection

MetaBands detects trends using a blue line which oscillates inside a channel. When the line meets the upper band of the channel, it indicates the start of a downtrend, and likewise when it meets the lower band it indicates the start of an uptrend. If the blue line moves close to the center line, the market is in consolidation.

This indicator uses a unique method to detect trends. It may seem complicated at first, but if you watch the video tutorial, you will realize how powerful and easy it is. I am always exploring new ideas to predict market trends, and whenever I discover a new effective method or algorithm, I incorporate it into the product. Your support is appreciated, and I hope to continue developing this unique offering.


Entry and Exit Signals

When the trend changes or the price crosses the upper or lower bands MetaBands immediately alerts the trader through different methods which can be enabled in the indicator settings.


Signal Matrix

To monitor multiple symbols from different timeframes and see the signals all in one place, click the upper right button or press M on your keyboard to open the Signal Matrix. This Matrix gives you a quick overview of what’s going on in the selected symbols and timeframes. Use the lower left box to add more symbols to the matrix. Write the name of a symbol and press enter to add it. You can also use regular expressions. For example, if you need to add all symbols that start with USD write usd* and press enter. To browse through history, click the _|_ button and hold down the ctrl key then move your mouse around to see the matrix in different times.


Input Parameters

Channel Type

MetaBands uses different algorithms to draw its base channel. Average True Range, Standard Deviation and regression algorithms. The inputs which have to be adjusted for the selected type are also included in the name of the channel type. Please feel free to contact me if you have ideas for adding to this list.

Period

Maximum window size. This input is a multi-input field which allows you to combine multiple channels into one single channel. For example, if you select ATR for the channel type and enter 100, 50, 100r, 80s, it will combine the four channels. The first "100" and "50" channels are of the type ATR, the third one is a 100 REG channel and the last one is a 100 STD channel. So, you can specify the type by writing the first letter of the name of the channel type at the end of each period.

Degree

Specifies the type of the moving averages used by a channel. 0 = SMA, 1 = EMA, 2 = Double EMA, 3 = Triple EMA, 4 = Quadruple EMA, 5 = Quintuple EMA and so on.

Deviation

Deviation from the center line. This input is equivalent to the deviation input in the Bollinger Bands indicator

Alpha

Defines the behavior of the trend detection algorithm. The bigger the Alpha the faster the Trend line moves. To get a relatively faster trend line, use a negative value for Alpha. A negative Alpha makes the algorithm to predict the future of the price, that’s why it's faster.

Smart Trend

Smart Trend algorithm automatically adjusts the alpha internally to cancel the trend noises. The initial value of Alpha is important.

Smooth [Period, Degree]

It’s a multi-input field for smoothing the channel. A single value will be an SMA. You can write a comma and enter another value for the degree of the smoothing method. For example, the input 100,2 tells the indicator to use a Double EMA with period 100 to smooth the channel.

All input parameters listed in the name of each channel type are multi-input fields. Each field allows for multiple comma-separated values to be entered. For example, if Period = 100, 50, 25, 12 then you may enter 3,2,1 for the Degree. As you noticed the number of degrees is less the number of periods (channels); in this case MetaBands uses the last degree for the rest of the channels.

Reviews 6
Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.11.16 21:43 
 

It is an excellent indicator, it delivers what it promises, I am very pleased with the purchase of this indicator.

Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2023.07.07 20:00 
 

A very good indicator, one of my best purchases on the market, support at a high level

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.04.12 14:07 
 

I've bought and tested so many band and channel indicator, I would have to say this is the BEST! have bought both MT4+MT5, Author is very passionate and constantly update improving now even better with arrow and 3x different alert on the trend change, band and center alert, very unique and innovative band from Author, Best Buy for 2023! Thanks so much Author for the Excellent Support and Communication with your customer, always improving and open minded to idea and suggestion, you rock! :) Super Cool Band indicator deserved more than 5 stars!

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Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicators
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
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Indicators
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal V1.6 The GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal indicator V1.6 continues to provide precise, real-time trend analysis tailored for high-speed, short-term scalpers in XAU/USD , but it now has additional features and improved efficiency and reliability. Built specifically for the 1-minute time frame, this tool displays directional arrows for clear entry points, allowing scalpers to navigate volatile market conditions with confidence. The indicator consists of PRIMARY and SECONDARY
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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5 (9)
Indicators
ENIGMERA: The core of the market (This is a manual indicator and contains features that may not supported by the MetaTrader current testing environment) Introduction This indicator and trading system is a remarkable approach to the financial markets . ENIGMERA uses the fractal cycles to accurately calculate support and resistance levels. It shows the authentic accumulation phase and gives direction and targets.  A system that works whether we are in a trend or a correction.   How It Works Most
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5 (3)
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Market makers' tool. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate and present text-based market analysis for your reference. Calculate targets, support levels, and stop-loss points based on the current trend. Compute the risk/reward ratio for your trades. Determine position size accor
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5 (4)
Indicators
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
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Indicators
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hari2007
70
hari2007 2026.01.12 07:48 
 

Indicator is good when the moving average crosses blue line to middle lines/ when arrow appears no sound alert i have uploaded an attached please check you inbox

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2026.01.28 01:53
Hello, thank you for reaching out.
Make sure the “Trend Alert” input is set to true. Please note that the indicator only triggers alerts when the trend changes in real time. If you expect to receive an alert immediately after adding the indicator to the chart, it won’t work that way—the indicator does not alert on historical data, only on live changes. To see that it actually works, you can test it on the 1-minute timeframe with a very low period so you can see the results quickly.
Osazeme Usen
680
Osazeme Usen 2025.06.13 07:06 
 

The bands lag so much to be useful. I have tried every single variation but its a waste of time.

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2025.06.13 12:06
This is the best channel indicator you’ll find on the market that can be configured to have low lag while still being able to identify trends. A higher degree and lower period result in lower lag, so use these inputs to fine-tune the indicator. Stop looking for zero lag — it's not possible.
Roshan Chacko
352
Roshan Chacko 2025.03.17 17:42 
 

waste of money

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2025.03.17 18:15
I'm really sorry if this tool didn’t meet your needs 😰. If there’s anything I can do to help, feel free to reach out in direct messages.
Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.11.16 21:43 
 

It is an excellent indicator, it delivers what it promises, I am very pleased with the purchase of this indicator.

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2024.11.16 21:59
Thank you for choosing my products and taking the time to share your review.
Stanislav Melnikov
898
Stanislav Melnikov 2023.07.07 20:00 
 

A very good indicator, one of my best purchases on the market, support at a high level

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.04.12 14:07 
 

I've bought and tested so many band and channel indicator, I would have to say this is the BEST! have bought both MT4+MT5, Author is very passionate and constantly update improving now even better with arrow and 3x different alert on the trend change, band and center alert, very unique and innovative band from Author, Best Buy for 2023! Thanks so much Author for the Excellent Support and Communication with your customer, always improving and open minded to idea and suggestion, you rock! :) Super Cool Band indicator deserved more than 5 stars!

Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
4769
Reply from developer Vahidreza Heidar Gholami 2023.04.13 11:23
Thank you for choosing my products and taking the time to share your experience.
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