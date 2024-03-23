First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.



The Atomic Analyst is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple layers of complex Indicators, the Atomic Analyst scans the chart and turn complex mathematical calculations into simple signals and colors that Any beginner trader can understand and use to take consistent trading decisions.



The “Atomic Analyst” is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders. It combines premium indicators and top notch features all in one trading strategy, making it a versatile choice for all types of traders.

Features:

Non-repainting, non-redrawing and non-lagging indicators



Max Activations



MTF Trend Scanner





Modern User Friendly Interface GUI



Multiple Indicators all in one



Intra-day, Day and swing trading strategy



Prop firm ready



Entry and exit points and arrows



Alerts to phone and email



MTF analysis





Over all timeframes trend % calculation



Stop Loss



Multiple Take Profits



Trailing stop





Sell trades and Buy trades Potential Win % Display with Total Number of Trades



Live trading Time Session





Live Daily, Weekly and All time Profit



Live Daily Commission Calculation





Bid and Ask Price Display



Live Spread Display



Candle timer, Local time and Server time



Terminal Status Connected/Disconnected



Account Currency Display



Use the Panel to Change the Timeframes

Recommendations:



Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...

Timeframe: H1.

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Important Notes:

Apple IOS: The Indicator Might not be suitable for MAC Computers.

Microsoft Windows: The Indicator Require the latest MT5 version build and windows laptop, for the Panel to function correctly.



