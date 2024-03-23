Atomic Analyst
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.
The Atomic Analyst is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple layers of complex Indicators, the Atomic Analyst scans the chart and turn complex mathematical calculations into simple signals and colors that Any beginner trader can understand and use to take consistent trading decisions.
The “Atomic Analyst” is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders. It combines premium indicators and top notch features all in one trading strategy, making it a versatile choice for all types of traders.
- Intra-Day trading and Scalping Strategy: Designed for fast and accurate day trading and short-term trades.
- Day and Swing Trading Strategy: Can be used as a reliable tool for day and swing traders who aim for the big moves of the price.
- Multi Currencies and Markets: Works on different instruments and markets with its reliable precision.
- Multi Timeframes: Can be used on multiple timeframes with good performance.
- Stability: All indicators are non-repainting, non-redrawing and non-lagging ensuring reliable signals.
- Signal Clarity: Offers arrow signals for clear entry and exit points.
- Real-time Alerts: Keeps traders informed with trade entry, SL and TP alerts.
- Multiple TP levels: Provides up to 5 take profit levels using Fibonacci.
- In-depth Analysis: Provides higher timeframe trend analysis and live trade monitoring.
- Adaptive Color Coding: Utilizes candles color-coding to reflect the strength and momentum of the price.
- Modern User Friendly Interface and Panel: Offers all the basic and advanced trucking of the metrics that Pro traders use on daily basis.
- Non-repainting, non-redrawing and non-lagging indicators
- Max Activations
- MTF Trend Scanner
- Modern User Friendly Interface GUI
- Multiple Indicators all in one
- Intra-day, Day and swing trading strategy
- Prop firm ready
- Entry and exit points and arrows
- Alerts to phone and email
- MTF analysis
- Over all timeframes trend % calculation
- Stop Loss
- Multiple Take Profits
- Trailing stop
- Sell trades and Buy trades Potential Win % Display with Total Number of Trades
- Live trading Time Session
- Live Daily, Weekly and All time Profit
- Live Daily Commission Calculation
- Bid and Ask Price Display
- Live Spread Display
- Candle timer, Local time and Server time
- Terminal Status Connected/Disconnected
- Account Currency Display
- Use the Panel to Change the Timeframes
- Currencies and Pairs: EURUSD, AUDUSD, XAUUSD...
- Timeframe: H1.
- Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
- Apple IOS: The Indicator Might not be suitable for MAC Computers.
- Microsoft Windows: The Indicator Require the latest MT5 version build and windows laptop, for the Panel to function correctly.
It's really a great job. I bought two indicators from him. It's really worth every dollar you spend. He's a decent and respectful person who answers all your questions.