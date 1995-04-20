Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4

Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 – ICT / Smart Money Concepts Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who use Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and the ICT approach: market structure, Order Blocks, BOS / ChoCH, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), liquidity zones, Kill Zones and Volume Profile – all in a single visual dashboard.

This is not an Expert Advisor and it does not open or manage trades. It is a technical analysis tool that helps you read price structure and build trading plans on Forex, indices and metals (such as XAUUSD).

Main features

  • Automatic market structure reading: detection of swings (HH, HL, LH, LL) with adjustable swing strength.
  • BOS & ChoCH: detection of Break of Structure and Change of Character, drawn directly on the chart with lines and labels.
  • Order Blocks (Supply & Demand):
    • Automatic identification of bullish and bearish Order Blocks.
    • Filtering by volume, candle body size and price impulse.
    • Strength score in % plus number of retests of each zone.
    • Option to remove already mitigated OBs and extend zones into the future.
  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG):
    • Automatic detection of bullish and bearish FVGs.
    • Minimum gap size in pips is configurable.
    • Option to mark / remove FVGs that are filled more than 50%.
  • Liquidity zones:
    • Detection of Equal Highs / Equal Lows ($$$EQH / $$$EQL).
    • Configurable tolerance in points and minimum number of touches.
    • Flagging of zones that have already been swept by price.
  • Kill Zones (trading sessions):
    • Asian, London and New York sessions (can be enabled separately).
    • GMT Offset setting to match your broker server time.
    • Colored session rectangles and live session label on the chart.
  • Built-in Volume Profile:
    • Volume analysis over the last X candles (user defined).
    • Calculation and display of POC, VAH and VAL.
    • Separation of buy / sell volume on key price levels.
  • Stylish MT4 dashboard:
    • Compact panel showing trend, last BOS/ChoCH signal, number of active Order Blocks, FVGs, current session and a confluence score (%).
    • Readable colors on a dark background for day trading and swing trading.

Inputs and customization

  • InpSwingStrength – swing strength for HH/HL/LH/LL detection.
  • InpMaxBars – maximum number of candles to analyze.
  • InpShowBOS / InpShowChoCH – enable / disable BOS and ChoCH.
  • InpShowOB, InpMaxOB, InpDeleteMitigatedOB, InpExtendOB – full control over Order Blocks.
  • InpShowFVG, InpMaxFVG, InpFVGMinPips, InpDeleteFilledFVG – Fair Value Gap settings.
  • InpShowLiquidity, InpEqualTolerance, InpMinTouchesLiq – liquidity zone settings.
  • InpShowKillZones, InpShowAsian / London / NewYork, InpGMTOffset – Kill Zone configuration.
  • InpShowVolumeProfile, InpVPBars, InpVPLevels, InpVPWidth – Volume Profile parameters.
  • InpDashX / InpDashY – dashboard position on the chart.

All elements (colors, font sizes, transparency, number of zones displayed) are designed to be readable in real trading conditions, whether you trade scalping, intraday or swing trading.

How to use this indicator in your SMC / ICT trading

  1. Select your instrument (major Forex pair, index, XAUUSD, etc.) and your working timeframe (M5, M15, H1, H4…).
  2. Let Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 automatically detect structure, BOS/ChoCH, Order Blocks, FVGs and liquidity zones.
  3. Use the confluence score and the active session (Kill Zone) to filter the best areas of interest.
  4. Build your own entry and exit plan according to your risk management rules (stop loss, position sizing, multi-timeframe analysis, etc.).

The indicator does not replace a trading system or risk management plan, but it saves time on market structure reading and on the mapping of key zones.

Recommended symbols and timeframes

  • Major Forex pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, etc.
  • Indices: DAX, US30, NAS100, depending on your broker’s liquidity.
  • Timeframes: M5 to H4 for intraday, H4 to D1 for swing trading.

Risk warning

No results are guaranteed. Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT4 is a technical analysis tool for experienced traders. Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged products involves a high risk of loss. Always test any new indicator on a demo account before using it on a live account, and use a risk management plan that fits your profile.

