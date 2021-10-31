Gann Made Easy

4.83

Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT FOR FREE!

Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a very complex thing not only for newbie traders but also for those who already have some trading experience. This is because the Gann trading methods are not that easy to apply in theory. I spent several years to polish that knowledge and put the best principles into my Forex indicator.

The indicator is easy to use. All you need is attach it to your chart and follow simple trading recommendations. The indicator constantly does its market analysis work and looks for trading opportunities. When it detects a good entry point, it provides you with an arrow signal. Also the indicator shows Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

The indicator gives you the best Gann trading recommendations Live when you're trading as if Mr. W.D. Gann personally tells you what to do in this or that moment. But the best part is you do not need to know anything about the Gann trading strategies because the indicator does the whole market analysis work for you. Moreover I also teach how to get the best out of trading with the indicator and I provide various trading techniques which can help you take your trading to a new higher level.

Reviews 201
BogdanZa
523
BogdanZa 2026.01.10 20:27 
 

Wow, the level of support and after care Oleg provides, is amazing, Truly a person that cares, highly recommended.

massi
28
massi 2025.12.18 17:10 
 

first day of use,120 usd tp1 100% safe,tp2 take more time but is equally safe get advice from oleg,dont do it alone i hope to continue liike this and i will buy other indicator i dont know oleg and this is a real review from a small investor,,i didnt get paid but i paid 65 usd which i got back in just one day and earned another 60 usd good

Joan Rosario
270
Joan Rosario 2025.12.17 12:53 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Excellent system with real trading logic Gann Made Easy is not just another indicator with random arrows. It is a well-structured trading system focused on market structure, support & resistance, and disciplined entries. What I really appreciate is that the author is very clear about how the system should be used: manual trading first, with a strong emphasis on higher timeframe context, and the EA acting only as an assistant for execution, not as a blind robot. This approach makes a lot of sense and shows real trading experience behind the product. The documentation is very detailed and educational, and the bonus tools provided are genuinely useful for understanding price behavior. On top of that, the author’s support is excellent, very responsive and professional. If you are looking for a serious system to learn how to trade properly, especially on instruments like XAUUSD or indices, this product is definitely worth it. Highly recommended.

Recommended products
Pips forex
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Pips forex - is a ready trading system . This indicator shows with arrows on the chart when and in what direction you need to open an order. If the arrow is green, then we open a buy deal, and if the arrow is red, then we open a sell deal. Everything is very simple and quite effective. TakeProfit set 15-25 points. StopLoss set at the level of points. When the dots move, we immediately override the StopLoss. Recommended timeframe for trading M1 and M5. This is a scalping strategy and works best
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (1)
Indicators
The Moving Average Currency Strength Dashboard is a powerful and comprehensive indicator that provides a deep insight into currency momentum across multiple symbols and timeframes. This robust tool utilizes moving averages to identify the latest crossover points and effectively tracks the strength of currencies up to the current price. With its intuitive design and user-friendly interface, this dashboard offers a wealth of information for traders seeking to make informed decisions. One of the
Dominant Candle Finder
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Dominant Candle Finder   is a significant candlestick on a price chart that stands out due to its size, volume, or price movement compared to surrounding candles. It often indicates strong buying or selling pressure and can be used to identify potential reversal points, breakouts, or continuations in the market. Dominant candles can serve as key indicators for traders to make informed decisions, providing insights into market sentiment and potential future price movements. MT5 Version -  https:
HTF Moving Averages Cross mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "HTF Moving Averages Cross" for MT4. - Upgrade your trading methods with the powerful HTF Moving Averages Cross indicator for MT4.  HTF means - higher timeframe. - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries. - It allows you to attach Fast and Slow Moving Averages from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional method. - HTF MAs Cross has built-in Mobile and PC alerts. - This indicator gives opportunity to get decent prof
Forex Volume MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Forex Volume shows the buying and selling volume of a currency pair in the form of a colored histogram. The volume is made of buying and selling transactions in an asset. In FX market: If the buying volume gets bigger than the selling volume, the price of a currency pair would go up. If the selling volume gets bigger than the buying volume, the price of a currency pair would go down. Features Avoid the bad trades by confirming them using the tick volume data. It helps you to stay on the side
MCP Touch system
Anton Iudakov
Indicators
Multicurrency indicator in table format. Signals appear with confirmation, do not redraw. The indicator works on the current (open) timeframe. Notifications come for an open instrument. The strategy includes: price touching the moving average in the direction of the trend, as well as an extraordinary recalculation of the classic ADX indicator to determine the trend as an additional filtering of entries. Entries are displayed on the chart as arrows and, as mentioned above, the arrows are not redr
ReTest Histogram mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pi
Forex 3d
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Forex 3D is a ready trading system for scalping on any currency pair. Recommended timeframe M5. The average number of transactions that we can open every day is from 5 to 15. This trading system is suitable for trading on all currency pairs, including gold and silver. Forex 3D is a very simple trading system suitable for forex beginners. It does not require additional market analysis using other trading instruments. We can focus exclusively on the technical analysis of this indicator and open o
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as we
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Indicators
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
Comparison
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Comparison indicator can be used as an independent trading system. It is based on the idea that some currency pairs follow each other. The indicator allows you to simultaneously display another chart on the chart of one currency pair, which allows you to anticipate some movements and quite accurately determine the beginning of trends. The principle of trading by indicator signals is also simple: a currency pair, the chart of which is above, should be sold, and the one below, should be boug
Currency Strength Dashboard
Jermaine Wedderburn
Indicators
Currency Strength Currency Strength Dashboard When it comes to currency strengths there are two standard methods to use the currency strength tool: As a trend-following tool. As a trend reversal tool. When using the currency strength meter, we analyze each currency individually rather than as currency pairs. The basic idea is to identify the strongest currency and the weakest currency so one can be able to choose the right currency pair to trade. Some traders use it as a tool to buy strength an
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
4 (4)
Indicators
MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicators
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
TPO Profile MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
Turbo Helper for scalping
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
"Turbo Helper for scalping" is a fully prepared trading system. It shows the trader with an arrow on the chart when to open an order and in which direction. It also indicates to the trader with a square symbol when to close the trade. After that, the indicator displays the estimated number of points for the trade on the chart. This value may vary slightly as the indicator does not take into account the actual spread size and swap of your broker. However, to calculate more accurately, you can spe
MA Alignment Scanner
Benedict Jamora
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator scans and displays currency pairs that have recently aligned moving averages on a given timeframe. You can configure which pairs the indicator will scan. It also includes all types of alert options. Bullish MA Alignment =  MA1>MA2>MA3>MA4>MA5 Bearish MA Alignment =  MA1<MA2<MA3<MA4<MA5 Features Attach to one chart and scans all the currency pairs configured and visible in the Market Watch Window It can monitor all the available timeframes from M1 to MN1 and sends alerts on every
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion** The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success. **Indicator Components:** 1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This comp
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Money Zones
Denys Babiak
Indicators
Description Money Zones is an indicator that determines accumulation/distribution zones in the market. Green zones make it possible to look for buy entry points or sell exit points. Red zones, on the contrary, define the opportunity for selling or closing buys. The indicator has the ability to define money zones for two timeframes simultaneously on the same chart. How to use? Use this indicator to identify market zones as support/resistance zones to determine the best conditions for market e
Advanced Stochastic Scalper
Evgeny Belyaev
4.56 (16)
Indicators
Advanced Stochastic Scalper - is a professional indicator based on the popular Stochastic Oscillator. Advanced Stochastic Scalper is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard Stochastic Oscillator, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Advanced Stochastic Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely mann
Dynamic Power Oscillator m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Power Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4! - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - This is very useful technical momentum indicator. - Dynamic Power Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: above Yellow line. - This indicator is grea
Cumulative Delta MT4
Evgeny Shevtsov
4.86 (29)
Indicators
The indicator analyzes the volume scale and splits it into two components - seller volumes and buyer volumes, and also calculates the delta and cumulative delta. The indicator does not flicker or redraw, its calculation and plotting are performed fairly quickly, while using the data from the smaller (relative to the current) periods. The indicator operation modes can be switched using the Mode input variable: Buy - display only the buyer volumes. Sell - display only the seller volumes. BuySell -
FREE
EURIndex
Jinxiong Yuan
Indicators
The EURIndex is the Europe dollar index, which is integrated for the seven currencies of EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURNZD and EURUSD.  Through this index, the direction of EUR overall trend can be intuitively understood.  The EURIndex works better with other indexes in combination. For example, the combination of EURIndex and CHFIndex can directly reflect the trend of currency EURCHF.  It is easy to understand that the currency EURCHF is split into two indices, one is the EURIndex
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
The "Binary Smart Eye" MT4 indicator is designed to provide trading signals for both binary options and forex markets, operating across a wide range of timeframes from M1 to W1. It employs a proprietary strategy that combines trend levels, an intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to identify potential entry points. Here's a breakdown of its key features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: The indicator's versatility allows traders to utilize it on various timeframes, catering to diffe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (75)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicators
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Indicators
SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (3)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicators
Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
WOW Scalper Signal
Nirundorn Promphao
Indicators
The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame. Example: If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Do
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximiz
Market Steps MT4
Mahdi Ebrahimzadeh
5 (2)
Indicators
Market Steps indicator is designed and built based on Gann Time/Price correlations and optimized by Price Action specific rules for Forex Market. It uses Market order flow concepts to predict potential price zones for high volume of orders.  Indicator Levels can be used for trading itself or as a combination for filtering wrong signals of other Strategies/Indicators. Every trader needs such powerful tool to have multi-time-frame (TF) zones and price movement potentials together on chart. You can
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2247)
Indicators
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicators
[ MT5 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visibl
More from author
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (30)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (35)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. The signals of the indicator DO NOT REPAINT! In
Binary Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
4 (3)
Indicators
Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors s
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame. THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and dra
Apollo Pips
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicators
Apollo Pips is an arrow indicator based on a reversal strategy which can be used with various forex pairs. The indicator can work with currencies, metals, indices and crypto. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as a part of a trading system. Recommended time frames are H1 and H4. The indicator sends out an alert only when the signal is confirmed. It means when you see the alert message, you can consider the signal as valid. The indicator provides you with all types of alerts incl
Pips Generator
Oleg Rodin
4.6 (10)
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
TopBottom Checker
Oleg Rodin
4.9 (10)
Indicators
TomBottom Checker is a leading indicator which predicts tops and bottoms. The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame from M1 up to D1. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or it can be a part of any system which you're currently using. This is because the indicator deals with such market aspects which are very important for any strategy. The indicator's signals can be used for entri
FX Gunslinger
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Forex Gunslinger  is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode.  When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal.   Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original
GT Trend M1
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
GT Trend is a trend indicator specially designed for trading on M1 and M5 charts. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution. The indicator is easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. I will also provide additional indicators to all users of this indicator for free, which will help to use this method as efficiently as possible. Please contact me after purchase to get th
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even c
Trend Cutter
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Trend Cutter   is a trend indicator which can be used with any time frame including the lower time frames like M1 and M5. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading and will be helpful to those who prefer long-term trading as well. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution. The indicator provides non-repaint signals on the close of the current candle. When the signal candle is closed, the signal will stay fixed on chart.
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
BTC BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Bitcoin Predictor   is an arrow based indicator designed to predict price reversals. This tool can be used with BTC and other cryptos. It can also be used with other currencies. But you need to check first what pairs work best. Some pairs and time frames can work really great. Recommended time frame is H1. The indicator is very easy to use. All you need is to follow the arrows. The indicator can work as a standalone system or be a part of any system you are already using. The signals DO NOT REPA
Apollo Striker
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Striker is an effective BUY/SELL arrow indicator that predicts the direction of price movement. This indicator is suitable for absolutely all traders, regardless of the preferred strategy or currency pair, time frame. This arrow indicator can be used with absolutely any trading instrument, be it currencies, metals, indices, stocks or even cryptocurrencies. Moreover, a trader can easily adapt the indicator signals for any trading pair and time frame using a special parameter in the indicat
GOLD ZigZag
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Gold ZigZag  is an arrow based indicator which is actually a BUY/SELL signals tool designed to trade metals and crypto. The indicator was designed specially for the XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But after the recent update you can use the indicator with other pairs too now, though originally the indicator was meant to be used with Gold and Crypto only. The indicator can be used with any time frame but higher time frames like H4 and D1 are recommended. The indicator is easy to use and does not require speci
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Apollo Binary Options Indicator
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Binary Options Indicator is a signals indicator for binary options trading. The signal comes at the opening of the current candle and is valid until it closes. The signal is accompanied by an arrow as well as a signal message right on your chart. The recommended option expiration time is one candle. That is, if the chart is H1, then the expiration time will be 1 hour. If the chart is M5, then the option expiration time will be 5 minutes. But in fact, you are free to use the signals as you
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The in
Apollo Price Action System
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Price Action System is an indicator that is completely based on the Price Action principle. The indicator gives a signal to buy or sell as soon as the conditions for entering the market are formed according to the indicator's strategy. The indicator can be used as a basic trading system or as an addition to your own trading system. The indicator can be used with any time frame but D1 is recommended. This indicator is very easy to use. You just need to follow the signals. The indicator dis
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
Filter:
BogdanZa
523
BogdanZa 2026.01.10 20:27 
 

Wow, the level of support and after care Oleg provides, is amazing, Truly a person that cares, highly recommended.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.01.11 11:02
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued customers! It is a true pleasure for me to know my customer service has been helpful to you. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
massi
28
massi 2025.12.18 17:10 
 

first day of use,120 usd tp1 100% safe,tp2 take more time but is equally safe get advice from oleg,dont do it alone i hope to continue liike this and i will buy other indicator i dont know oleg and this is a real review from a small investor,,i didnt get paid but i paid 65 usd which i got back in just one day and earned another 60 usd good

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.20 20:17
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you. And I am sure it will help you achieve even greater success in the future! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued customers!:)
Joan Rosario
270
Joan Rosario 2025.12.17 12:53 
 

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Excellent system with real trading logic Gann Made Easy is not just another indicator with random arrows. It is a well-structured trading system focused on market structure, support & resistance, and disciplined entries. What I really appreciate is that the author is very clear about how the system should be used: manual trading first, with a strong emphasis on higher timeframe context, and the EA acting only as an assistant for execution, not as a blind robot. This approach makes a lot of sense and shows real trading experience behind the product. The documentation is very detailed and educational, and the bonus tools provided are genuinely useful for understanding price behavior. On top of that, the author’s support is excellent, very responsive and professional. If you are looking for a serious system to learn how to trade properly, especially on instruments like XAUUSD or indices, this product is definitely worth it. Highly recommended.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.18 10:28
That's an absolute pleasure for me reading such a great review!:) Thank You very much for your kind words! I really appreciate this a lot! I am happy to know the Gann Made Easy indicator and my other tools have been helpful to you. I hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading in the future too. Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life! Thank you once again!:)
Gerard Geilen
364
Gerard Geilen 2025.12.05 12:34 
 

I have tested many indicators, and this is surely one of the best. Just download the demo, and test it on H1 without any of the filters. TP1 will easily be reached in most instances. Pull your SL up to BE once TP1 is reached and enjoy the free ride. For optimization purposes, Oleg recently added filtering options, which allow you to finetune your strategy even further. Judging from my tests, it makes this indicator more suitable for lower timeframes as well. Off course, like any indicator, it takes practice to be profitable and confident. Lastly, the developer Oleg is very helpful and extremely friendly. I purchased several indicators by Oleg, and his service is unsurpassed.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.06 11:34
Thank You very much for your kind words and feedback, my dear friend! Also Thank You very much for being among my valued return customers and supporting my work here! I appreciate this a lot! I am happy to know the Gann Made Easy indicator has been helpful to you. You're absolutely right as for the new features of the indicator. Now the indicator is an absolutely universal tool suitable for any time frame and market. And it is now even more suitable than it was before for lower time frames as well. Also Thank You for your kind words about my service:) It has always been and will always be a great pleasure for me to provide you with high-quality support!:) I wish you wonderful trading experience and many-many green pips! May the PROFIT always be with you!:)
Mladen Sopar
345
Mladen Sopar 2025.11.29 21:50 
 

This is one of the indicators that you simply must have...when the arrow appears, with a little patience and waiting for the trend to move in the direction of the arrow...almost every trade can be successful...I bought it a few months ago and am only now giving a review...I use it every day...Thanks Oleg &lt;

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.01 13:55
I am very grateful to you for your great review! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you! I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!:)
Yik Hung Lai
838
Yik Hung Lai 2025.11.13 01:52 
 

This author’s indicators are spot-on—they align perfectly with market moves! The trading methods are clear and actionable, even for beginners. My results improved drastically—highly recommend

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.11.13 19:42
Thank you very much for your feedback! Your kind words mean a lot to me! May success always accompany you in trading! And may my indicators always be good helpers for you on the way to your personal trading success!
Israel Marçal
23
Israel Marçal 2025.10.25 12:58 
 

I bought the indicator a few days ago but I already could see some profits on my account, but the most valuable things are the tips and extra indicators sent by Mr. Oleg. He's been trading and helping the community for a long time and was so supportive with all my queries. Thank you, Mr. Oleg. As I said before, I wasn't expecting such a 5-star post-sale service! Keep up your amazing work. All the best, mey friend.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.25 14:06
It is an absolute pleasure for me to see your valuable feedback! Thank You very much!:) I am happy to know you like the indicator and the service I provide. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
SuperTrader2019
2853
SuperTrader2019 2025.10.19 06:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.19 11:10
Actually THANK YOU VERY MUCH for supporting my work here!:) I appreciate it a lot! It will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you!
krishna7
46
krishna7 2025.10.17 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.17 08:38
Hello! Thank you so much for choosing my services and becoming a valued client! I'm thrilled to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! And I'm very grateful for your appreciation of my work! Thank you once again!
Frankbest
20
Frankbest 2025.10.17 02:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.17 08:37
Hello! THANK YOU so much for choosing my services and becoming my valued customer! It will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! Also I am very grateful to you for your high appreciation of my work! Thank you!
CyrusSHMN
237
CyrusSHMN 2025.10.17 02:20 
 

Gann Made Easy is an accurate and very useful indicator that can be a big part of every trading system. I have it and it has helped me a lot in my trades. Its combination with the right sets of indicators (of which Oleg does offer many) can produce very successful trading systems too. Frankly, I have been always glad buying this seller's indicators. Thanks a lot and keep the awesome work Oleg.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.28 19:42
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you. I hope it will help you achieve even greater success in the future! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued return customers!:)
Vishnuteja Ganapati
71
Vishnuteja Ganapati 2025.10.09 08:36 
 

Thank you so much for your knowledge sharing and tips to take proper tardes.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.09 18:15
You are most welcome! Thank You too for being among my valued customers!:) I wish you great success with your trading!
YMilan
21
YMilan 2025.10.08 11:26 
 

Hi Oleg. I have purchased the Gan Made Easy indicator. Please can you share the tips and bonus? Thank you.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.10.08 11:28
Hello my dear friend! THANK YOU so much for your purchase and the 5 stars you gave me in advance! I appreciate it a lot! It will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you! Thank you once again!
Levent Safak
1233
Levent Safak 2025.09.25 21:18 
 

If you trade and have a job this is the ONE for you. Consistent profits for sure but 1:1R, of course you have the option to trail your take profit levels according to the indicator but you have to be in front of your screen. Using 1H.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.26 18:09
Thank You Very Much for your positive feedback, my dear friend! I am happy to know my indicator has been helpful to you. And I wish you even greater success in trading! THANK YOU!:)
CoderGuru
19
CoderGuru 2025.09.09 11:31 
 

Just amazed how accurate this tiny (in size of course^^) indicator is. 7 trades 5 times profitable. The first 3 tries I stopped the trades because I was kinda scared and thought maybe it will go in the other direction. But NOPE I'ld have had easily reached zone No. 3 but I stopped right before the 1st zone. Спасибо Олег.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.09.09 11:49
Thank You very much for your great review, my dear friend! I am sure this tool will help you in trading a lot and it may even become the core of your trading system like it did for me. This is the indicator which I use a lot in trading as one of my main and most used tools. The more you trade using this tool, the better trader you become actually. I wish you great success with your trading!
martingd87
189
martingd87 2025.08.25 17:24 
 

Oleg is amazing! He is extremely supportive and he really cares about your success. He is always ready to help, and his products are masterpieces!

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.25 19:20
My dear friend, THANK YOU so much for your kind words! You know it is always a great pleasure for me assisting you and it will always be! I wish you the greatest success ever!
Mike S
103
Mike S 2025.08.14 15:28 
 

I really like the indicator and all of the bonus stuff Oleg gives with it. You can set up your chart pretty nice with it all and with some understanding you'll be in good shape. Customer service 10 stars.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.14 17:29
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued customers! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicators and customer service have been helpful to you. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
fineplanning
90
fineplanning 2025.08.06 17:02 
 

If I were to recommend a single indicator that would be helpful for beginners, this would be it. By simply buying and selling based on the signals from the trend line and arrows, you can generate profits.

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.07 08:44
I highly appreciate your feedback, my dear friend! I am happy to know the indicator has been helpful to you. May SUCCESS and PROFIT always be with you in trading!
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos
828
Diego Eduardo Yanchapaxi Bustillos 2025.08.06 14:32 
 

Completely satisfied with the package of indicators that help with trading, quick response from the seller, highly recommended... Thank you...

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.06 14:56
Thank You very much for your feedback! I am truly grateful to you for your kind words! I am absolutely sure the Gann Made Easy indicator and the extra tools I provide will help you achieve your trading goals! I wish you great success with your trading!
Via Cell
58
Via Cell 2025.08.06 09:10 
 

Friend, I bought your indicator, can you send me the configuration and the best way to use it?

Oleg Rodin
28197
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.06 13:53
Thank You very much for your trust and choosing my services! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my knowledge and trading experience with you!
12345678...11
Reply to review