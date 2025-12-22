Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone becomes higher and thus the chance of a successful trade from the SR area also becomes higher. Actually this is the main idea of the indicator.

The SR zones also make it easier to work with Stop Loss and Take Profit. It is possible to use the space above or below SR zone as stop loss depending on the signal direction. Moreover opposite SR zones can be used as potential take profit area.

I also provide my "Apollo Price Action System" indicator FOR FREE to all users of the Apollo SR Master indicator. The combo of these indicators will help you find even better entries.