Trading Special – 30% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)

Important Information Revealed

Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply Demand, please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720245

Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of entry or target? Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This is because it graphically shows the strongest supply and demand zones and how it performed in the past (showing old zones). These features were designed to help make it easier for you to find the best entry zones and levels. Now you can optimize and edit the zone strength for your symbol and timeframe!

Advanced Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input! This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not.

The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger. You have the choice of 3 alerts. If the price 1) enters the zone and/or 2) breaks the zone and/or 3) a reversal candle has formed from a zone. You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTrader 4 and/or push and/or email. When you will receive the alert you will know as a trader what to do.

A message will tell you how many demand zones have been broken in a row, so you want to trade with the trend and look for a trend continuation.

The indicator can detect nested S/D zones!

A very powerful feature! The alert will tell if a S/D zone is nested (within) a higher timeframe S/D zone! All alerts can be filtered for nested zones.

Parameters

Supply Demand settings

Min candles before a zone is printed (used for live chart).

Min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) (The higher the number the stronger the zones). OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!

Min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) 2nd Input: The higher the number the stronger the zones. OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!

Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).

MTF settings

Add higher TF

Higher TF period (if MTF is the same or lower than chart TF, the higher one will be used)

min HTF!-candles before a zone is printed

min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) MTF

min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) MTF

Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) MTF (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).

Show inner price labels MTF

Show outer price labels MTF

Chart settings

Show inner price labels.

Show outer price labels.

Show old zones (needed for Sup/Dem counter, see below).

Show yesterdays high/low

Show todays pivot

Show number of broken Sup/Dem in a row (counter)

Show above in corner

draw rectangle extended over live candle

Alert settings

Alert zone hit

Alert zone break

Alert reverse candle from zone

alert only NESTED zones! (within MTF)

Alert Fake Breakout

FBO min bar Size Point

FBO bar close back % (20-90)

FBO pattern bar count (1-3)

Popup Alerts (MT4 popup and sound)

Send email alerts

Send push alerts

Color settings

You know how to use it. Each zone has its own color.

To see the full list click here.

Other settings

use PIN (to use for an EA)

Show max number of supply zones

Show max number of demand zones

To see the full list click here.

Tips

User Manual: Click Here. Use my template (See comments). Optimize Zone Strength for your symbol and timeframe. Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

I will always help you if you have any questions.

Best regards, Bernhard