Advanced Supply Demand

4.91

Trading Special – 30% OFF

Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader!

This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :)

Important Information Revealed

Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply Demand, please visit https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/720245 

Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of entry or target? Built on new underlying algorithms it makes it even easier to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. This is because it graphically shows the strongest supply and demand zones and how it performed in the past (showing old zones). These features were designed to help make it easier for you to find the best entry zones and levels. Now you can optimize and edit the zone strength for your symbol and timeframe!

Advanced Supply Demand Indicator works on all products and timeframes. It is a new formula, and the very new features are two zone strength functions adjustable by user input! This is a great advantage in trading. When you learn how to use the proprietary features such as the zone strength with min X-factor of price travel away, you will be able to tell whether the zone is strong or not.

The supply and demand zones are used as an alert trigger. You have the choice of 3 alerts. If the price 1) enters the zone and/or 2) breaks the zone and/or 3) a reversal candle has formed from a zone. You can use popup alert with sound on MetaTrader 4 and/or push and/or email. When you will receive the alert you will know as a trader what to do.

A message will tell you how many demand zones have been broken in a row, so you want to trade with the trend and look for a trend continuation.

The indicator can detect nested S/D zones!

A very powerful feature! The alert will tell if a S/D zone is nested (within) a higher timeframe S/D zone! All alerts can be filtered for nested zones.

Parameters

Supply Demand settings

  • Min candles before a zone is printed (used for live chart).
  • Min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) (The higher the number the stronger the zones). OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!
  • Min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) 2nd Input: The higher the number the stronger the zones. OPTIMIZE HERE FOR YOUR SYMBOL AND TIME FRAME!
  • Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).

MTF settings

  • Add higher TF
  • Higher TF period (if MTF is the same or lower than chart TF, the higher one will be used)
  • min HTF!-candles before a zone is printed
  • min X-factor of price travel away (ATR) MTF
  • min Y-factor of price travel away (zone size) MTF
  • Limited size of a big zone. Max factor (ATR) MTF (Oversized big zones will be reduced. The higher the number the larger zones are allowed).
  • Show inner price labels MTF
  • Show outer price labels MTF

Chart settings

  • Show inner price labels.
  • Show outer price labels.
  • Show old zones (needed for Sup/Dem counter, see below).
  • Show yesterdays high/low
  • Show todays pivot
  • Show number of broken Sup/Dem in a row (counter)
  • Show above in corner
  • draw rectangle extended over live candle

Alert settings

  • Alert zone hit
  • Alert zone break
  • Alert reverse candle from zone
  • alert only NESTED zones! (within MTF)
  • Alert Fake Breakout
  • FBO min bar Size Point
  • FBO bar close back % (20-90)
  • FBO pattern bar count (1-3)
  • Popup Alerts (MT4 popup and sound)
  • Send email alerts
  • Send push alerts

    Color settings

    • You know how to use it. Each zone has its own color.
      To see the full list click here.

      Other settings

      • use PIN (to use for an EA)
      • Show max number of supply zones
      • Show max number of demand zones
      • To see the full list click here.

        Tips

        1. User Manual: Click Here.
        2. Use my template (See comments).
        3. Optimize Zone Strength for your symbol and timeframe.
        4. Stay within the trend. The indicator is mostly used with one of my other specialized indicators of currency strength.
        5. Check my news and blogs on profile for trading system and trade examples.

        I will always help you if you have any questions.

        Best regards, Bernhard

        Reviews 358
        51006081
        83
        51006081 2026.07.12 13:32 
         

        The indicator is excellent, and the support is very helpful. Thank you.

        Jodche
        516
        Jodche 2026.07.01 12:03 
         

        Za dva dni vrátená cena indikátora na minimálnom účte 1300 €.

        StephenStocker
        69
        StephenStocker 2026.05.05 20:49 
         

        This is the best Supply and Demand indicator for MT4 I have found. I really like the customizable features and the multiple time frames. And it looks clean on the charts!

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        Filter:
        51006081
        83
        51006081 2026.07.12 13:32 
         

        The indicator is excellent, and the support is very helpful. Thank you.

        Jodche
        516
        Jodche 2026.07.01 12:03 
         

        Za dva dni vrátená cena indikátora na minimálnom účte 1300 €.

        StephenStocker
        69
        StephenStocker 2026.05.05 20:49 
         

        This is the best Supply and Demand indicator for MT4 I have found. I really like the customizable features and the multiple time frames. And it looks clean on the charts!

        Chapa
        599
        Chapa 2026.03.08 13:55 
         

        Best Supply N Demand in the MQL5 store bar none with great support from the author. He is always refining and updating it. Ohh if only it had a on/off toggle button... Thanks Bernhard!

        Edit:

        Robin: Holy crap Batman, this guy delivers better than Santa Claus!

        Batman: LEGENDARY!

        Chapa: Best got BETTER!.... Thanks again!

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2026.03.24 13:46
        Thank you very much for your kind words, Chapa — I really appreciate it! 😊 Good news: I’ve just released a new update that includes exactly what you mentioned.
        Version 8.2 now comes with a Hide/Show button and even a keyboard shortcut (default: H) for quick switching. You can download the update for free — just install the latest version 8.2. Enjoy the new feature! 💹
        manasvi.sriram
        1747
        manasvi.sriram 2026.02.04 17:08 
         

        This is one of the efficient SD indicators in the Market! Thank you Author!

        Levon SY
        89
        Levon SY 2025.08.24 10:23 
         

        At first, I was disappointed after renting this indicator. It didn’t meet my expectations right away, and I questioned its value. But after spending time exploring its features and optimizing the settings especially for gold trading I realized how powerful it truly is.

        Now, I can confidently say this is one of the most reliable and robust tools in my arsenal. The zone detection is precise, the alerts are timely, and the nested zone feature adds serious depth to my analysis. What amazed me most is how some trades barely even float ,they go straight into profit. That level of accuracy is rare and incredibly valuable.

        This indicator has become a core part of my strategy. It’s absolutely super for supply/demand-based trading. Highly recommended for serious traders willing to invest time in understanding how it works

        Obinna Nwaneri
        302
        Obinna Nwaneri 2025.06.18 13:45 
         

        Great indicator

        richard lindstrom
        249
        richard lindstrom 2024.10.02 13:10 
         

        Great indicator & great support.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.10.02 14:55
        Hi Richard, Thank you so much for your kind words! We're happy to hear that you're enjoying the indicator and that our support has met your expectations. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
        jrrichardson83
        425
        jrrichardson83 2024.08.01 21:16 
         

        Talk about being scumbags. I purchased this indicator a little over a year ago. Maybe longer. I have several computers and I went to update the indicator on one of them only to find out I 1) had no more activations, which is fine, whatever. But then 2) the indicator is no longer able to be purchased, only rented. Literally acting like a landlord for an indicator. Rubbish. Greedy.

        Edit: The seller is a clown. Yes, I lost my activation on one of my computers due to a change in hard-drive. However, I also lost an activation recently due to MT4 not loading the indicator properly on my other machine. This has happened before for other indicators, which I've solved by just uninstalling and reinstalling the indicator. However, when I did that this time, lo and behold, I lost another activation. So, yeah, totally grounds to complain.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.08.04 18:54
        Initially, our indicators were available only for rent. The purchase option was a temporary offer. I understand your frustration, but don’t worry, I can find a solution for you. Please check your messages for further assistance.
        Edit: The customer lost an activation due to changing a hard drive, which is expected in such situations. He still has the product active on other computers, meaning he has access. No reason to to complain!
        tgkaranja74
        132
        tgkaranja74 2024.06.21 00:22 
         

        Loving this indicator so far. Excited at the possibilities.

        MILLION MONEY
        24
        MILLION MONEY 2024.06.11 12:40 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Darryl Brown
        353
        Darryl Brown 2024.05.26 16:48 
         

        This indicator is the best on MQL5 in my opinion. The reason why I believe that is because when you can combine it with other indicators it will improve your trading. If you want accurate entries and exits this is the indicator for you. Bravo Bernhard.....Bravo.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.05.29 12:50
        I appreciate your feedback! I'm happy to know the indicator helps with accurate trading decisions. Thanks for the support! 💖
        Fregatt888
        587
        Fregatt888 2024.04.10 23:15 
         

        Отличная поддержка, Bernhard спасибо за хорошие индикаторы. Я являюсь постоянным клиентом. Все супер

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.04.27 12:23
        Thank you for your loyal support and kind words! We truly appreciate having you as a valued member of our community over the years. 💖
        egoli55
        64
        egoli55 2024.02.29 08:40 
         

        After over 5 years of being an active MT4/MT5 user, this is arguably the most accurate Supply and demand indicator I have ever used. I just love it; and for the most part, price react at the levels printed by this wonderful indicator, especially when a higher and lower timeframe S/D lines insect. I wish I have been using it over the years. The author gave a very good illustrations and description of how to adjust the indicator for optimum settings.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.03.07 11:57
        We appreciate your review of our Supply and Demand indicator. It's gratifying to hear that after over 5 years of trading experience, you find it to be one of the most accurate indicators you've used. We're glad the illustrations and descriptions have aided in optimizing its settings. 💖 💖
        Ravi Chandiran
        772
        Ravi Chandiran 2024.02.08 01:12 
         

        Excellent Indicator in terms of Entry, Exit& Risk Avoidance!!!

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.02.20 13:45
        Thank you for review 🙏💖
        Baban_1970
        30
        Baban_1970 2024.01.08 21:47 
         

        I just purchased the indicator, and so far so good

        uvstockstrades
        339
        uvstockstrades 2024.01.05 12:27 
         

        Saves Time. Helps a lot. Thanks and keep it up.

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.01.26 14:03
        Thanks for the review! 👍
        Ottaviano De Cicco
        7011
        Ottaviano De Cicco 2023.12.21 10:50 
         

        Simply the best S&D indicator in the market, it gets super powers when used as a fundamental part of the CS Strategy. Now it became pretty easy to spot where the price action is going to move when approaching a POI. Thanks Bernhard!

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2024.01.12 13:52
        I'm glad that you're finding the S&D indicator to be a valuable tool in your trading arsenal, friend. Your success is my success. 💖
        denisjohn
        299
        denisjohn 2023.12.18 22:04 
         

        Hi, just an update on my experience with bernhards indicators. I started a couple of years ago with 3 of his indicators - CS28, Impulse and S & D with alerts. I had mixed results. This was probably due to inexperience and not studying the products enough. I then gave up for over a year. Came back and decided there was definitely something in this so I studied and tested it properly and my results have improved massively. So, great job Bernhard .

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.12.21 13:15
        It's great to hear that thorough study and testing have led to a significant improvement in your trading results. 💖
        JAMEEL ZAKI J ALFAQIH
        603
        JAMEEL ZAKI J ALFAQIH 2023.11.30 04:15 
         

        Very bad

        Bernhard Schweigert
        86928
        Reply from developer Bernhard Schweigert 2023.12.21 12:56
        It was evident in our conversation that the issues in your trading were not related to the accuracy of the indicator but rather resulted from engaging in high-risk trading with elevated lots. Hundreds of traders have found great success with this product.
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