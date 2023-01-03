Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame.

THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT!

The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and draws the arrow exactly at that point where your stop loss should be. It uses a protective type of the stop loss giving the price some space to avoid false stop loss triggering.

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I wish you happy and profitable trading!



