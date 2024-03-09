The Seismograph Marketquake Detector

The Seismograph

No matter way you trade, you definitely want to avoid entry in the low liquidity market.

- The seismograph will help you the right time to enter the market before market rally.

However, even though you have made sure to entry at market times that should be busy,

the fact is that many people are often trapped in markets with low liquidity.

After several hours of waiting, the market suddenly became busy, but...

it turned out that many people were now in the opposite direction of the market.



It's really tiring if people have to wait for the floating minus to take a long time,

or even people have to cut-loss or get stopped-loss.

MT5 version at https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114637





Please do not rent it before you read the product description.

* After you read the description, you will understand how the seismograph works better for you.

- - - - -

The working basis of the Seismograph is Market Watch .

* The Seismograph cannot be run on the tester because MT4 does not provide Market Watch and OnTimer() function on backtester.

- - - - -

* The Seismograph can only work correctly on regulated brokers.

(!) Unregulated brokers create irrational imbalance on currencies, which can lead to imperfect results for The Seismograph.

(!) If you use an unregulated broker, please do not use the Seismograph .

a. What is The Seismograph.

The inventor of the seismograph was a mathematician and statistician who had an understanding of central banking psychology.

- It was an extraordinary opportunity for me to create the program, - thank you.



A genuine leading indicator.

The Seismograph is leading indicator, authentic and genuine (100% does not use built-in MetaTrader indicators).

* This concept is original and has never been published on the internet.

- - - - -

Leading indicator means knowing the early signs before something happens.

No repaint, no lagging.

- - - - -



Marketquake Detector.

For example with volcanoes, seismographs provide signs before the volcano erupts.

The use of seismographs in the market is to tell you when an marketquake occurs,

even though the bars on the chart appear to be normal.



Like the term we have heard: 'calm before the storm',

- the Seismograph will tell you before the storm arrives.



How to use the Seismograph :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113869#!tab=comments&page=2&comment=52806941

Create an EA :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113869#!tab=comments&page=3&comment=52816509



Pair and time frame.

For the current version, the Seismograph works for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDCHF

with the best time frames at M15 and M30. - But you can use M5 if you want to get more notifications.

- - - - -

a. The time frame here is meant for the distance at each time the Seismograph checks for marketquakes,

* not calculating data bars on that scale.

* Because the Seismograph reads price changes from Market Watch.



b. The time frame you choose is only to show the previous results at each change of bar.

c. The best currencies for entry are EURUSD and GBPUSD according to their movement characteristics .

- or you can try the 5 pairs that are provided in the current version.



d. You can also place the Seismograph in several time frames at once for each pair.

- Example: EURUSD - M5, M15, M30 and H1.



By looking at the vertical line as a marketquake marker in the screenshot,

we can see a bigger opportunity than other methods that are common on the internet.



Note.

The Seismograph is not for sell.

- for rent only.





b. Why is the Seismograph needed by traders.

Regenerating positive confidence in market movements. Reduce risk by building better trading habits.

Because trader will not open a trading position before receiving notifications from the seismograph. High accuracy, easy to use and user friendly.





c. Why can't the Seismograph be backtested.

The inventor of the seismograph was a mathematician and statistician from an international banking services expert.

They have an understanding of central bankers psychology in aligning currencies against other currencies.

Fyi, there are two important things:

The central bank has a 'way' to find out the natural imbalance of its currency.

They will intervene to stabilize it soon or later. For certain reasons, there are other central banks that deliberately act differently first,

thereby creating an imbalance for other currencies, - which ultimately forces other central banks to do something,

intervene. The seismograph closely monitors the movements of all currencies.

* Notifications will be sent immediately as soon as the marketquake occurs.

In general, the candle of bars on the chart looks normal as usual,

- but behind it there is a strong pull like two plates of the earth colliding.



For that purpose :

Unfortunately, tester in MT4 cannot work perfectly for multipair and time frames at the same time .

the S eismograph requires Market Watch , but the Tester on MetaTrader does not provide it.

* Tester does not provide OnTimer() also.



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* Before renting the seismograph and if you want to see the seismograph in real-time,

- you can please ask me.

+ I will send you screenshot in real-time as you requested as soon as I read your message.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



d. First steps before using the seismograph.

Make sure your MT4 has complete data for all pairs and all time frames.



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* For the first time you use the Seismograph, please run a data refresh (28 symbols) first to ensure the data in your MT4 is complete.

the Seismograph provides a feature to refresh data . - Simply click the refresh button then the Seismograph will do it automatically.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



For optimal first processing load, it is best to fill the number of bars option with a reasonable number.

- if you want to see previous results , for example using the default 200 bars or a maximum of 800 bars

* This will affect the first process when you initially place the seismograph on the chart.



Note.

Processing load is reasonable because it does not process every tick the price moves.

The seismograph will only process certain times when needed automatically.

- - - - -

e. Input Parameters.

Scale for marketquake detection, default option is scale 1.

This is a minimum scale you want to get.

If you choose scale 1, then you will get a notification when a marketquake occurs on scale 1 and above.



How many bars to display the graph, default option is 200 bars.

* That is to see previous results.



Chart size, default option is 2.



Auto check suffix of symbol, default option is true.

- But if needed, you can fill in the symbol suffix according to the symbol in your MT4.



Draw vertical line, default option is true.

When the seismograph detects a market quake, a new vertical line will be placed on the last bar as a notification on the chart.



Line thickness, default option is 1.

You can fill with 2 if you want to see a thicker line.



Display button (on chart) to refresh data, default option is true.



Sound, default option is true.

When the seismograph detects a market quake, it will play a sound as notification.



At this stage, notifications can be customized in the options: Push notification, default option is true. Email notification, default option is false. Notification on chart, default option is false.

- - -

Thanks & kind regards.



