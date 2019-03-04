MTF Supply Demand Zones

4.82
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market.


AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines"


If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the" Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals.

You will be able to see how i am evaluating setups and how i manage my trades. You can send me a DM and i will give you access to the service.


TWO TYPES OF ALERTS -->  1)WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE    2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED 

You don't get one more useless indicator. You get a complete Trading Strategy with Proven Results.

   

New Features:


    Alerts when price hits Supply/Demand Zone

    Alerts when a new Supply/Demand Zone is created

    Push notifications alerts

    Zone width labels in pips

    One more timeframe on MTF. So now instead of 2 timeframes above the current you will be able to see 3 timeframes above the current

    Buttons to enable/disable the Alerts/Zones/MTF functions



Advantages You Get :

    Remove emotions from your trading.

    Objectify your trading entries.

    Elevate your profits taking high probability setups.

    Save time from drawing zones.

    Trade financial markets like a professional.

    Instant multitimeframe analysis of any market.





What You See On Chart?

    The Blue and Red Rectangles are the Supply and Demand Zone of the Current Timeframe.

    The Dotted Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 1st Timeframe above Current.

    The Solid Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 2nd Timeframe above Current.

    Also you have the possibility to see  the Supply and Demand zones from 3rd Timeframe above Current.

    The Dashed Style lines are the Supply and Demand Zones from 3nd Timeframe above Current.



    You can change the rectangle's color and the Style/Width of the lines from Indicator's Input Parameters.




Is This indicator The Same With Other Supply and Demand Indicators?

No,this indicator is not just an enhancement of the preexisting free indicator.

The way that this indicator creates the zones is different from all the other supply and demand indicators of the market.
It is a completely new tool. You can check the photos below.





Main Differences from other Supply and Demand Indicators:

1. MTF Automated SD Zones indicator is multitimeframe indicator. From the current chart you can see the zones of the two upper timeframes.For example if your current chart is 1hr you can see the Supply/Demand zones of 4hr and daily timeframes.


2. The algorithm is completely new and it was created from scratch. You can see zones that are not even drawn with other indicators.The zones are more accurate and you can find better entry points.


3. All zones are being created dynamically according to the price action of the market. That means that zones are changing their width according to market dynamics.


4. It is designed by professional trader for newbies and experienced traders that want to take their trading to the next level.



If you need any further information on how to use this indicator to take your trading to the next level i would be glad to help you.

All you have to do is to send me a Personal Message on my Profile.

Reviews 27
Matthias Roland Heins
254
Matthias Roland Heins 2024.07.26 21:27 
 

Best S&D indicator on the market, accurate, the alerts work across all instruments and the support has been quick and responsive, thankyou!

rhendin
180
rhendin 2024.01.08 18:12 
 

Without a doubt, this is the best supply and demand indicator I have ever used, and I have used so many! At first, I was hesitant to pay for something that I can get for free from many other websites. The difference in accuracy and flexibility is worth twice the price easily!

aodthth
440
aodthth 2023.11.02 07:11 
 

This is the best supply demand. Very accurate.

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Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
Indicators
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
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Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply Demand EA Pro MT5
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5 (3)
Experts
SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO MT5 is offering a new way to trade any Financial Instrument you want. It is based on MTF Supply Demand indicator with much more features that are going elevate your trading experience and skyrocket your profits. You have the posibility to place Limit & Market Orders by ONE-CLICK . The EA is going to adjust the Lotsize of any trade automatically and it is going to manage the StopLoss at half or at BreakEven. My intetion was not to create an EA that will place random trades on
Supply Demand EA ProBot
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4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
Golden Ideal Pro
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Ideal Pro is an advanced trading system that utilizes a sophisticated algorithm to identify high probability entries, prioritizing trade quality. This expert advisor is designed for traders who require a stable, low-drawdown solution that performs consistently in live market environments. It operates using a highly optimized core strategy designed for maximum capital efficiency, risk distribution, and long-term stability. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773130   <-- +174%% over the las
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
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5 (1)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" TWO TYPES OF ALERTS -->  1) WHEN PRICE HITS A ZONE    2)WHEN A NEW ZONE IS FORMED  If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where 
Automated Trendlines
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5 (16)
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn through the lowest swing-points of the price move. Connecting at least two "lowest lows" will create a tr
Supply Demand EA Pro
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.95 (20)
Experts
SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO is offering a new way to trade any Financial Instrument you want. It is based on MTF Supply Demand indicator with much more features that are going elevate your trading experience and skyrocket your profits. You have the posibility to place Limit & Market Orders by ONE-CLICK . The EA is going to adjust the Lotsize of any trade automatically and it is going to manage the StopLoss at half or at BreakEven. My intetion was not to create an EA that will place random trades on all
Automated Trendlines MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Trendlines  are the most essential tool of technical analysis in forex trading.  Unfortunately, most  traders don’t draw them correctly. Automated Trendlines indicator is a professional tool for serious traders that help you visualize the trending movement of the markets . AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" There are two types of Trendlines Bullish Trendlines and Bearish Trendlines. In the uptrend, Forex trend line is drawn throu
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Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.6 (15)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
ACRON Supply Demand EA
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.5 (4)
Experts
ACRON Supply Demand EA is a fully automated expert advisor built around Supply and Demand concepts combined with price action filtering logic. Every strategy configuration logic is embedded within the EA as a unique STRATEGY ID. All trading filtering and logic execution are handled internally based on this ID.  R eal and honest results .  No curve-fitting, no optimization tricks, and no misleading backtests. Performance is based solely on your broker’s past market data, giving realistic expectat
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Matthias Roland Heins
254
Matthias Roland Heins 2024.07.26 21:27 
 

Best S&D indicator on the market, accurate, the alerts work across all instruments and the support has been quick and responsive, thankyou!

rhendin
180
rhendin 2024.01.08 18:12 
 

Without a doubt, this is the best supply and demand indicator I have ever used, and I have used so many! At first, I was hesitant to pay for something that I can get for free from many other websites. The difference in accuracy and flexibility is worth twice the price easily!

Xavier Willis
94
Xavier Willis 2023.11.06 11:21 
 

Been testing the zones, and I must say they are very accurate. Good job in designing this Indicator.

aodthth
440
aodthth 2023.11.02 07:11 
 

This is the best supply demand. Very accurate.

Gabor Bocsak
3304
Gabor Bocsak 2023.04.01 14:21 
 

Looks great and very accurate! Congrats!!

JayBFX
76
JayBFX 2023.02.07 15:45 
 

An excellent indicator I have been backtesting and forward testing and it marks up S/D zones the same as I would. It is very accurate and the multi-timezones are definitely a big help and add confidence to getting into trades.

Bushido77
241
Bushido77 2023.01.26 15:15 
 

Its an excellent indicator. Marks up accurate zones over multiple timeframes , saves alot of time manually marking up the supply and demand zones. The author has done an outstanding job. I recorded multiple sessions with this indicator and watched them at 4-5x speed to get a better appreciation of the timeframes and zones that work best and see how the indicator worked with price action and it has definitely made me many times the purchase price in my first week of using it If your already a supply and demand trader this is an excellent tool

Eldy Yakin Sinit
949
Eldy Yakin Sinit 2022.12.30 23:11 
 

Marvelous Indicator!! I have a few indicators, but this HPZ Supply and Demand the best so far for me, it is giving me high probability trades, thumbs up and recommended...

En Shahdi
299
En Shahdi 2022.10.25 14:39 
 

Best supply and demand indicator ever. Save me a lot of time!

dxiong30
49
dxiong30 2022.03.24 13:32 
 

Best supply demand indicator out there, the zones very clean and when I put this with price action, definitely gives me more confidence on my zones. If you like this product, go check out his EA for this product, it's even nicer for for easy risk management

Alvin Chin
585
Alvin Chin 2022.03.07 04:39 
 

I have used few Supply&Demand indicators, so far this is the best MTF SD indicator that I have experience with. It is been designed in such a manner that you can easily spot high probability trades easily. I am very impress with the alert features that been incorporated where I have no problem setting up 20+ charts and the system still perform remarkably with no performance issue. The scanning of the potential trades are across all timeframes on the charts that I have setup. Amazing indicator !! Must have indicator !! Well done George. Thank You.

Terrence Brannon
351
Terrence Brannon 2021.06.16 08:19 
 

I fell for the marketing hype on Forex Factory. Selective screenshots of highly lucrative days instead of long term 3rd party verified track record. The instructions on how to profit are sold separately. Even though there is a YouTube video which gives General guidance, if it truly were as easy as that video then it would be simple enough to coat into an expert advisor.

sixbuttons
121
sixbuttons 2021.05.24 15:46 
 

Fantastic tool - you can utilise this and George's other tool (Automated Trendlines) as the basis of a combined all-in-one trading. Definitely come armed with a knowledge of S&D theory, but also George offers loads of support and really does want to see everyone fly. I've owned these indicators for 2 years and learn more and more about how to use them with every trade, win or loss.

bla0018
77
bla0018 2021.02.16 22:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

VRobin
92
VRobin 2021.01.04 16:24 
 

Wow! really great indicator. If you love supply and demand this is a must have! thanks to the multitimeframe you will be able to spot more qualitative setups. You need some practice to get used to it but it's worth it. I would recommend this indicator to everyone !

schoe
173
schoe 2020.09.09 19:07 
 

I have been using this indicator now for a month along with the Trend lines. They have been hugely beneficial to my trading and my bottom line. Highly recommend.

SMM Trader
23
SMM Trader 2020.08.27 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CrudeOil Best Strategy
487
CrudeOil Best Strategy 2020.08.21 07:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gaved
234
Gaved 2020.06.01 13:27 
 

Very accurate and reliable when compared to other S&D zones. I can recommend!

Nigel Woodworth
51
Nigel Woodworth 2020.05.27 15:34 
 

Superb indicator to have which goes hand in hand with the trend line indicator.

Assists in judgement with auto generated trend line indicator.

Would highly recommend!

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