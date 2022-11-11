Scalper Vault

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (500)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.9
  • Updated: 3 August 2026
  • Activations: 20

Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5.

The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels.

The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

I wish you happy and profitable trading!

Reviews 50
MMrai
167
MMrai 2026.08.14 19:32 
 

It is a great indicator, highly recommended. I like the indicator that does not repaint, so it is reliable and accurate. Furthermore Oleg provides few more indicators to use in conjunction with this indicator which helps you understand the market and the chart for confirmation. His support is also amazing that I am very very impressed! 5+stars for everything!

Roman Tikhonin
187
Roman Tikhonin 2026.06.01 15:38 
 

Этот индикатор лучшее что может предложить вам MLQ5, очень простой и понятный.

Ayako Yamamura
313
Ayako Yamamura 2026.02.19 12:25 
 

I used to be very poor at day trading and struggled for a long time. But since I started using Scalper Vault, everything has changed. It has made it incredibly easy for me to generate consistent profits. The signals are so clear and reliable that my previous struggles feel like a thing of the past. Honestly, if you are serious about day trading, there is no reason not to buy this indicator. It is the most effective tool I have ever found.

Recommended products
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (2)
Indicators
️ SHOGUN Trade  MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176531 We are currently focusing on further product optimization. To gather valuable user feedback, we are offering a limited-time discount in exchange for your review. The Secret of "Loss-Small, Profit-Large" via Market Structure SHOGUN Trade is not a "black box" bot. It is a robust market structure utility that uses Dow Theory to automatically identify swing highs and lows, logically pointing you toward the true direction of the mar
XFlow4
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
XFlow shows an expanding price channel that helps determine the trend and the moments of its reversal. It is also used when accompanying transactions to set take profit/stop loss and averages. It has practically no parameters and is very easy to use - just specify an important moment in the history for you and the indicator will calculate the price channel. DISPLAYED LINES ROTATE - a thick solid line. The center of the general price rotation. The price makes wide cyclical movements around the
Market Sentiment Meter
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Market Sentiment Meter indicator calculates the saturation levels of the price chart. A signal to exit the oversold zone indicates a buying opportunity, and a signal to exit the overbought zone indicates a selling opportunity. Typically, for this indicator you need to set relative values for the overbought (Top) and oversold (Bottom) levels. Often a good trend can be seen visually on the price chart. However, an experienced trader must clearly understand the current distribution of forces
Market voleum profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile & Volume Profile Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to visualize market activity and price distribution over specific timeframes. Unlike standard technical indicators that focus solely on price over time, th
Binary Smart System
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
**Introducing the Binary Smart System: Your Ultimate Trading Companion** The Binary Smart System is not just an indicator; it's a sophisticated trading tool meticulously designed to empower traders with pinpoint accuracy and timely signals across various markets. Built on a foundation of cutting-edge algorithms and an exhaustive collection of technical indicators, this system is your key to unlocking trading success. **Indicator Components:** 1. **Moving Average Percentage (MAP):** This comp
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Indicators
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
FairValue Gap
Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
Fair Value Gap is and MT4 Non Repaint and Non Lagging indicator which give alerts upon a signal is detected. It can be used for both scalping and swing trading.  The indicator is based on Trend following strategy and inbuilt trading algorithms of pure price action  Has alerts and also push notifications to your phone with signals to buy or sell. Works on all Time-frames and MT4 brokers. It is as well a Multi-Currency Indicator, including Gold, Nasdaq and US30 pairs  Take advantage of this wond
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Indicators
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Binary Smart Eye is a professional MT4 trading indicator designed to deliver clear and high-probability trading signals for both Binary Options and Forex markets , operating smoothly across all timeframes from M1 to W1 . It is built on a proprietary smart-trading logic that combines dynamic trend levels, an adaptive intelligent moving average, and optimized trading periods to detect strong market opportunities with improved accuracy. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on fixed or lagging pa
Simple Anchored VWAP
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity. This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155321/ Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and s
FREE
Rhino NW
Sergei Shishaev
Indicators
Нестандартный индикатор определения текущего тренда. Альтернативный подход к определению текущей рыночной тенденции. В основе лежит уникальный алгоритм. Не используются   скользящие средние , осцилляторы , супер-тренды и прочие стандартные индикаторы. Для таймфреймов:   от M15 до D1 . Для стилей торговли:  интрадэй, свинг, долгосрок . Может стать готовой торговой стратегией совместно с любым канальным индикатором. Например таким, как индикатор   "Snake" . Внимание! Это индикатор, а не советник,
Round Levels Psychological Zones
Mostafa Ghanbari
Indicators
Unlock the power of "Psychological Numbers" with RoundLevel . Large financial institutions, banks, and hedge funds don't place orders at random prices; they prefer round numbers (e.g., 1.1000, 105.00, 2000). These levels act as invisible magnets for price action, serving as high-probability support and resistance zones. Key Features: Universal Compatibility: Works perfectly on Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Stocks. Clean Visualization: Automatically draws horizontal levels without cluttering
Easypippin Collector
Peter Francois J Thijs
Indicators
Telegram Channel & Group :https://t.me/joinchat/sdHZOjGc9V0xYjQ0 V.I.P Group Access: Send Payment Proof to our Inbox https://easypippin.com/ The Easypippin collector indicator gives u a indication of direction,based on several settings all put together to make it Easy to detect where the market possible is going to. The indicator gives u a X inthebox and a X , if u see them painting together the possible direction is strong. The indicator also can be used as a support and resistence zone.  Sc
RUL simple virtual lock
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
Description of the Expert Advisor: You can trade with any strategies and any Expert Advisors, but there comes a time when trading comes to a standstill. All dogmas and rules are violated and you do not know what to do next. My hands drop and I want to take a break, but there are several thousand dollars at stake, which is so insulting to leave to the mercy of fate. You can of course just put a lock, go on vacation and then calmly sort everything out, and you can entrust all this to the adviser
Market Structures Pro MT4
Andrei Novichkov
5 (1)
Indicators
The Market Structures Pro indicator finds and displays 5 (five) patterns of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system on the chart, namely: Break Of Structures (BoS)       Change of character (CHoCH) Equal Highs & Lows Premium, Equilibrium and Discount zones with Fibo grid High-high, Low-low, High-low and Low-high extremes Patterns are displayed for two modes - Swing and Internal and are easily distinguished by color on the chart. Internal mode features higher contrast colors, finer lines, and smal
SuperSignalsX
Mykola Pavliuchenko
Indicators
SuperSignalsX is a modern indicator designed to simplify market analysis and make it more visual and effective. Its main function is to automatically detect local highs and lows based on Average True Range (ATR). At these points, the indicator places clear marks in the form of circles with arrows, allowing traders to quickly navigate even in highly volatile market conditions. Using SuperSignalsX significantly increases efficiency, as it removes routine calculations and eliminates the need to man
ADX Shark Scalper
Maxwell Ndzoyiya
Indicators
ADX Shark Scalper – The Ultimate Hybrid Indicator for Precision Scalping Dive into the markets with the ADX Shark Scalper , a powerful and versatile tool designed for traders who seek precision in every trade. This cutting-edge indicator seamlessly combines multiple advanced technical signals into one streamlined system, allowing you to spot good buy and sell opportunities with ease. At its core, the ADX Shark Scalper leverages the power of trend and momentum detection through the integration of
Demarker pull back system MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.  When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color. These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullis
Axiom Stats MT4
Issam Kassas
Indicators
AXIOM STATS LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Stats is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive free gift bonus. Axiom Stats is a professional account statistics and performance-analysis dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It reads your trading account data and transforms it into a complete visual breakdown of your performance, statistics, trades, risk, con
PipFinite Impulse PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.94 (62)
Indicators
Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
Blahtech VWAP
Blahtech Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Was: $69    Now: $49   Blahtech VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is the ratio of price to total volume. It provides an average price over a specified time interval.  Links [  Install  |  Update  |  Documentation   ] Feature Highlights Configurable VWAP Line Sessions, intervals, anchored or continuous Previous day settlement line Standard Deviation bands Alerts at bar close or real time Automatic Broker or Tick volumes Significantly reduced CPU usage Input Parameters Expert Advisor
Market Profile With Dashboard
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Market Profile with Dashboard Indicator - Complete User Guide xau only Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis The Market Profile with Dashboard is a comprehensive trading analysis tool for MetaTrader 4 that displays market profile data, volume analysis, and key market structure informa
Supply and Demand Zones MT4
Peter Mueller
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicators
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Time Bubble
Ahmed Mohamed
Indicators
Time Bubble ***Specialized for GBPJPY 1H time frame*** (tested for two years with success rates about 82%) Time Circle's smart algorithm detects the price circles with time . give strong signals at the right time as result of combine the price and time. our team spent months to develop this indicator specially for GBPJPY ..with high success rates about 82% win trades over two years .tested from December 2016 to November 2018. *** in last two years total signals 1012 with 829 Wins and 183 Lo
Scalper gun
Mikhail Nazarenko
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Scalper gun   - the main weapon for trade in scalping and swing, with visualization and alert of entry points. The indicator works in both trend and non-trend market conditions. Suitable for beginners and experienced traders. SCALPER GUN surpasses popular top indicators of this site in speed, quality of visualization and accuracy of entry !!! Before buying, download the Scalper gun demo and compare it with similar indicators for scalping in the MT4 tester. Features This is a complete trading sy
Multi TimeFrame Three Line Strike Finder
Thomas Christopher Johnson
Indicators
A huge overhaul and improvement on the highly successful Three Line Strike Finder https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60396?source=Site+Profile+Seller This fantastic tool will scan your selected timeframes, and display new three line strike patterns as they appear.  No more having to flip through different timeframes to check if a new three line strike pattern has emerged. The supported timeframes are, the current timeframe, 15 minute, 30 minute, 1 hour, 4 hour and Daily, all of which can be
Ma Speedometer Dashboard
Davit Beridze
3.5 (2)
Indicators
There is No use in the Testing Demo. You will understand nothing from running flashing numbers. It is a Dashboard. Just try to understand idea, get it and I will help in everything further. Symbols must be separated by commas (,) and entered into the parameters exactly as displayed by your broker to ensure they are recognized in the dashboard. These symbols will be used for analysis by the indicator. With one click open any pair any timeframe directly from dashboard The MA Speedometer Dashboard
Simple QM Pattern
Suvashish Halder
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Simple QM Pattern is a powerful and intuitive trading indicator designed to simplify the identification of the Quasimodo (QM) trading pattern. The QM pattern is widely recognized among traders for effectively signaling potential reversals by highlighting key market structures and price action formations. This indicator helps traders easily visualize the QM pattern directly on their charts, making it straightforward even for those who are new to pattern trading. Simple QM Pattern includes dynamic
FREE
PriceDensity mt4
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
PriceDensity – Professional Price Density Indicator for Accurate Market Level Detection PriceDensity is a smart, non-volume-based indicator that analyzes historical price action to determine key price levels with the highest frequency of occurrence . It automatically detects where the market has spent the most time – revealing hidden areas of support and resistance based on actual market behavior, not subjective drawing. This tool is ideal for traders using price action, support/resistance conce
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Currency Strength Matrix
Raymond Gilmour
4.5 (26)
Indicators
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS This indicator  reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends. For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.75 (8)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
More from author
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
M1 Arrow MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Apollo Volume Profile
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Volume Profile is an indicator that determines the direction of the market movement using volume analysis. The indicator is very easy to use. This indicator clearly shows the ratio of sellers and buyers in the market, depending on the time frame used. The indicator can be used as a basis for any trading system. The indicator does not repaint! This indicator can be used to trade any financial instruments such as currencies, metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies. Please contact me after
Binary Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Binary Trader Master is an arrow based indicator that predicts the close of the candle. It does its analysis within one candle only. When the candle opens it requires a few moments to make the analysis and predict the close of the candle. Then it generates a signal. The indicator also allows you to apply time limits that it can use for the analysis which means that you can actually tell the indicator how much time it is allowed to have for the analysis within the candle. The indicator monitors s
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (21)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
Pips Generator MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Pips Generator  is a channel based indicator which provides entry signals in the direction of the trend. The indicator provides multiple entry points so you can always find a trading opportunity to profit on. The tool also provides you with clear exit signals in a form of stars. ALL SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with any forex pair and time frame. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING IN
Scalper Vault MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Scalper Vault   is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME A
Forex Breath System MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Breath System   is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use
Apollo Global Trends
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
Apollo Global Trends is a trend indicator that was created to predict the movement of a market trend on any currency pairs, as well as absolutely any trading instruments, including metals, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies and other trading instruments. This indicator can be used for any time frame. The indicator is suitable for both long-term and short-term trading. The indicator can act as the main system or as a filter for your indicators. This indicator perfectly filters market noise. The in
Universal Swing Arrows
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Universal Swing Arrows is an arrow based indicator designed to provide swing trading signals. It can be used for any trading pair and any trading time frame. THE ARROWS APPEAR ON CURRENT (0) CANDLE. THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system or as a part of your personal trading strategy. The indicator's arrow is not only a signal but it is also your possible stop loss level. The indicator automatically calculates the best stop loss level for you and dra
PowerBall Signals
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even c
Apollo Supply Demand Zones
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. The
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all typ
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Apollo Secret Trend MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Apollo Secret Trend   is a professional trend indicator which can be used to find trends on any pair and time frame. The indicator can easily become your primary trading indicator which you can use to detect market trends no matter what pair or time frame you prefer to trade. By using a special parameter in the indicator you can adapt the signals to your personal trading style. The indicator also shows current signal strength which helps with choosing better signals. The indicator provides all
FX Gunslinger
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Gunslinger  is a BUY/SELL reversal signals indicator designed around the idea of combining support/resistance, crossovers and oscillators in MTF mode.  When everything is aligned the indicator generates a BUY or SELL signal.   Though the indicator is based around the MTF idea, the algorithm is very stable and generates reliable reversal signals. This is an MTF type indicator where it can use a higher or a lower time frame to calculate the signals for your current chart. Though the original
Apollo Supply Demand Zones MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
Apollo Supply Demand Zones   with ALERTS   is an indicator that calculates support and resistance levels. The indicator will be helpful to absolutely all traders, regardless of what strategy they use. This indicator can become one of the main elements of your trading system. The indicator calculates levels both on the current time frame and can work in MTF mode, displaying levels from a higher time frame. This indicator can be used absolutely on any time frame and with any trading instrument. Th
Volume Champion
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Volume Champion   is an indicator that analyzes market volume and displays data in the form of a histogram. You do not need to delve into the theory of market analysis. You can just follow the volume bars. The bars of the indicator show the potential direction of price movement based on the analysis of the market volume structure. The indicator will work with any time frame but higher time frames are recommended.  THE SIGNALS DO NOT REPAINT! The indicator can be used with absolutely any time fra
Gold Buster M1 System
Oleg Rodin
5 (10)
Indicators
Gold Buster M1 System is an easy to use tool for the XAUUSD pair. But, despite the fact that the system was originally developed exclusively for trading gold, the system can also be used with some other currency pairs like GBPUSD, USDJPY and some others. After the purchase, I will give you a list of trading pairs that can be used with the system in addition to XAUUSD, which will expand your possibilities for using this system. Moreover the system can be used with various time frames. ALL INDICAT
Market Strength Panel
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
Market Strength Panel  is a multi-timeframe indicator which can be helpful to forex and binary options traders. The panel represents market conditions on several time frames from M1 up to H4. The indicator provides info on three important market aspects. They are Trend, Force and Impulse. If all these 3 components align, the indicator will provide you with a BUY or a SELL signal depending on the market direction. The indicator plots signals right on your chart. You can choose what time frames it
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
Filter:
MMrai
167
MMrai 2026.08.14 19:32 
 

It is a great indicator, highly recommended. I like the indicator that does not repaint, so it is reliable and accurate. Furthermore Oleg provides few more indicators to use in conjunction with this indicator which helps you understand the market and the chart for confirmation. His support is also amazing that I am very very impressed! 5+stars for everything!

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.08.15 09:51
It is a true pleasure for me reading such a great review!:) Thank You very much for sharing your experience with other traders! I am happy to know my trading tools have been helpful to you. I hope my trading indicators will continue being a great help to you in your everyday trading in the future. Thank you once again!:)
Roman Tikhonin
187
Roman Tikhonin 2026.06.01 15:38 
 

Этот индикатор лучшее что может предложить вам MLQ5, очень простой и понятный.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.06.01 19:07
Я очень благодарен вам за ваши добрые слова! Большое спасибо за ваше доверие и за то, что вы являетесь моим постоянным клиентом! Мне очень приятно!:) Желаю вам больших успехов и процветания во всех сферах жизни! И большого профита!:)
Collective1
361
Collective1 2026.02.23 05:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.23 12:46
My dear friend, it is a great pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!:) Thank You very much for your new purchase! It will be a great pleasure for me to provide you with training material and great extra tools for free!:)
Ayako Yamamura
313
Ayako Yamamura 2026.02.19 12:25 
 

I used to be very poor at day trading and struggled for a long time. But since I started using Scalper Vault, everything has changed. It has made it incredibly easy for me to generate consistent profits. The signals are so clear and reliable that my previous struggles feel like a thing of the past. Honestly, if you are serious about day trading, there is no reason not to buy this indicator. It is the most effective tool I have ever found.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2026.02.20 19:00
I am very grateful to you for your feedback! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicator has been helpful to you in trading. And I am sure it will help you achieve even greater success in the future! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued return customers! Wishing you great success and prosperity in all areas of your life!
robyca
94
robyca 2025.12.28 14:22 
 

I purchased this indicator a few days ago. I would like to personally thank Mr. Oleg for giving me excellent advice on its use and a very useful bonus

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.28 19:44
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! It is always a great pleasure for me assisting you! And it will always be! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many green pips in your trading accounts!
Vishnuteja Ganapati
72
Vishnuteja Ganapati 2025.12.22 14:34 
 

This is the second indicator I pursched from Oleg. I see good signals if we combine this trend line with the Gann made easy indicator. I tested BTC and Gold 5 mins. Results are good, Weekends it may not hit targets but its ok we dont have much volume during weekends.. Thank you.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.12.26 12:56
I am very grateful to you for your kind words! It is a true pleasure for me to know my trading indicators have been helpful to you. I hope my tools will help you achieve even greater success in the future! Thank You very much for your trust and for being among my valued return customers!:)
Varfolokrist
58
Varfolokrist 2025.08.02 20:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.08.04 15:59
Я очень признателен Вам за добрые слова и высокую оценку! Мне очень приятно. Я желаю Вам всего самого наилучшего! Пусть успех всегда сопутствует Вам в торговле! А мои индикаторы пусть Вам всегда будут хорошими помощниками на пути к успеху!
Ctsummers
96
Ctsummers 2025.05.29 14:52 
 

I've been testing the indicator for a while, the results, simply amazing.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.05.29 19:49
Thank you so much for your wonderful feedback! I am very pleased to hear that my trading system helps you achieve good results. Your words are a source of inspiration for me. May SUCCESS in trading always be with you! Thank You once again!
andrzejcislak
186
andrzejcislak 2025.05.19 08:47 
 

as always reliable, but that's what I like the most

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.05.21 13:18
My dear friend, I am grateful to you for your kind words! You know it is always a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! I am happy to know you find this indicator reliable. I truly wish it brings you great success in trading!
BEYHUDE
115
BEYHUDE 2025.04.20 22:20 
 

Master, I am grateful to you for your quick response, taking your time to share your experiences and also sharing your generous gifts. Thank you very much. I am so glad you exist.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.04.23 18:04
I deeply appreciate your kind words! It's been a true pleasure for me assisting you. THANK YOU for being my valued customer! I wish you great success with your trading!
Gellidus
43
Gellidus 2025.03.14 15:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.03.15 17:20
I appreciate your kind words! I am very glad that you are satisfied with the indicator and my support. It has been a great pleasure for me assisting you. I am sure this system will help you make your trading more accurate and profitable. I wish you great success with your trading!
Trade2023
101
Trade2023 2025.03.08 10:32 
 

This indicator is good ,But the arrow signal is delayed sometimes,But sometimes it is confusing.

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.03.09 12:53
Thank you for your kind words! I truly believe my trading indicator will help you achieve your trading goals whatever they are. I wish you great success with your trading!
Viachaslau Kulakou
402
Viachaslau Kulakou 2025.02.18 10:22 
 

Good indicator, profitable. Made an EA icluding this and some other things and it's profitable. Really exciting

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.02.18 17:54
It is a great pleasure for me to see your valuable feedback! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and many-many green pips in your trading accounts!
Rodrigo Soares
38
Rodrigo Soares 2025.02.17 13:32 
 

I have to come once again to give a review of an Oleg product. I seriously believe that better than Oleg as support is difficult to find. It's already the second indicator I buy and technically they are spectacular, it's worth the amount requested, even more. Regarding the seller, I only have good things to say, the support and availability ais phenomenal. I seriously believe that it will not be my last purchase of Oleg products. Big hug

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.02.17 16:18
I am happy to know I have been helpful to you, my dear friend! And I am even happier to know that my trading tools do really help you make your trading better. This is actually the reason why I continue working helping other traders. I always feel happy if I manage to help someone change their trading for the better. That's my goal here. I am very grateful to you for your kind words! And of course that's an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!
Tieyan Tieyan
91
Tieyan Tieyan 2025.02.09 05:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2025.02.09 12:57
Thank You very much for your new purchase, my dear friend! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you regarding this system.
Srnec_trading
514
Srnec_trading 2024.12.09 10:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.09 13:18
Thank You very much for sharing your experience! I appreciate this very much. I truly believe my indicators will help you achieve your trading goals whatever they are. It is an absolute pleasure for me to see you among my valued return customers!
miloud chiguer
132
miloud chiguer 2024.12.06 10:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.12.06 15:29
Merci beaucoup d'avoir partagé votre expérience! Je suis heureux de savoir que vous aimez l'indicateur. Je suis sûr que cela vous aidera à atteindre tous vos objectifs commerciaux. Je vous souhaite beaucoup de succès dans le trading et dans tous les aspects de votre vie!
Bao Long Nguyen
189
Bao Long Nguyen 2024.11.15 04:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.11.15 08:33
Thank You very much for choosing my services! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my new valued customers! And it will be a great pleasure for me to share my trading knowledge and experience with you!
Vargacento
80
Vargacento 2024.08.30 07:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.08.31 20:19
I am glad you like the indicator! Thank You very much for your kind words! I wish you great success with your trading!
Wissanu Sinprasert
146
Wissanu Sinprasert 2024.06.05 16:36 
 

I am happy when using these indicators. It is quality work.

It is true that there is risk in the market.But The indicator that he developed strives to make that risk less...^^

Oleg Rodin
32576
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.06.05 21:23
Thank You very much for your positive feedback! It is a true pleasure for me to see you among my valued customers! I wish you the greatest success with your trading and I will do my best to help you become a better trader!
123
Reply to review