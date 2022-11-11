Scalper Vault
- Indicators
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Oleg RodinHello!
I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 20
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5.
The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels.
The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.
PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!
I wish you happy and profitable trading!
It is a great indicator, highly recommended. I like the indicator that does not repaint, so it is reliable and accurate. Furthermore Oleg provides few more indicators to use in conjunction with this indicator which helps you understand the market and the chart for confirmation. His support is also amazing that I am very very impressed! 5+stars for everything!