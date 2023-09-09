Smart Price Action Concepts

First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading .
Online course, user manual and demo.
The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Smart Money Concepts providing insights into how big institutions trade helping predict their moves .

It's particularly good at Liquidity Analysis , making it easier to understand how institutions trade . It's great at predicting market trends and analyzing price movements carefully . By aligning your trades with institutional strategies , you can make more accurate predictions about where the market is headed . This indicator is versatile and excellent at analyzing market structures spotting important Order Blocks and recognizing various patterns .

It's skilled at identifying patterns like BOS and CHoCH  understanding shifts in momentum and highlighting key zones where supply and demand are strong . It's also good at finding strong imbalances and analyzing patterns where prices make higher highs or lower lows . If you're into Fibonacci retracement tools, this indicator has you covered . It can also identify equal highs and lows, analyze different timeframes , and show data through a dashboard .

For traders using more advanced strategies , the indicator offers tools like the Fair Value Gap Indicator and recognition of premium and discount zones . It pays special attention to high timeframe order blocks and thoroughly analyzes market structures over longer timeframes .

It even has a handy tool called the Candle Timer , so you won't miss important market movements . You can use it to keep track of market structure and be aware of different time zones , helping you make precise trades during specific market sessions . The indicator also alerts you to important zones , like the London and New York kill zones .

Additionally , it gives insights into previous day , week , and month high and low levels , helping you navigate the market more accurately . The user friendly control panel makes it easy to use , allowing you to control what elements you see on your charts . The elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your trading setup , making it a comprehensive and essential tool for traders looking for advanced insights and analysis .

Features:
  • Smart Money Concepts SMC , Inner Circle Trading ICT , Price Action PA and Institutional Trading IT
  • Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows ( HH , HL , LL , LH )
  • Real time internal and swing supply and demand order blocks
  • Premium , Equilibrium and Discount Zones
  • Automatic Fibonacci Detection with 2 Options ( current swing or previous swing )
  • Equal highs and equal lows patterns
  • Break of structure BOS with Alert
  • Change of Character CHoCH with Alert
  • Higher timeframe BoS and CHoCH with Alerts
  • Multi-timeframe BOS and CHOCH dashboard
  • Weak and Strong Swing, High and Low Swing
  • Fair Value Gap ( FVG )
  • Candle Timer
  • All trading time sessions London , New York , Tokyo , Sydney and Frankfurt sessions
  • London Kill Zone and New York Kill Zone with Alerts
  • Previous day , week and month Highs and Lows
  • Smart Panel


Reviews 14
Kennedy
136
Kennedy 2025.11.21 07:54 
 

First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.10.13 09:44 
 

more than great

amnonwr2 Waskar
372
amnonwr2 Waskar 2024.11.30 18:59 
 

very good indicators

Reply to review