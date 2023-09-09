Smart Price Action Concepts
- Indicators
- Issam Kassas
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 17 October 2023
- Activations: 20
It's particularly good at Liquidity Analysis , making it easier to understand how institutions trade . It's great at predicting market trends and analyzing price movements carefully . By aligning your trades with institutional strategies , you can make more accurate predictions about where the market is headed . This indicator is versatile and excellent at analyzing market structures spotting important Order Blocks and recognizing various patterns .
It's skilled at identifying patterns like BOS and CHoCH understanding shifts in momentum and highlighting key zones where supply and demand are strong . It's also good at finding strong imbalances and analyzing patterns where prices make higher highs or lower lows . If you're into Fibonacci retracement tools, this indicator has you covered . It can also identify equal highs and lows, analyze different timeframes , and show data through a dashboard .
For traders using more advanced strategies , the indicator offers tools like the Fair Value Gap Indicator and recognition of premium and discount zones . It pays special attention to high timeframe order blocks and thoroughly analyzes market structures over longer timeframes .
It even has a handy tool called the Candle Timer , so you won't miss important market movements . You can use it to keep track of market structure and be aware of different time zones , helping you make precise trades during specific market sessions . The indicator also alerts you to important zones , like the London and New York kill zones .
Additionally , it gives insights into previous day , week , and month high and low levels , helping you navigate the market more accurately . The user friendly control panel makes it easy to use , allowing you to control what elements you see on your charts . The elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to your trading setup , making it a comprehensive and essential tool for traders looking for advanced insights and analysis .
Features:
- Smart Money Concepts SMC , Inner Circle Trading ICT , Price Action PA and Institutional Trading IT
- Real time market structure and swing structure highs and lows ( HH , HL , LL , LH )
- Real time internal and swing supply and demand order blocks
- Premium , Equilibrium and Discount Zones
- Automatic Fibonacci Detection with 2 Options ( current swing or previous swing )
- Equal highs and equal lows patterns
- Break of structure BOS with Alert
- Change of Character CHoCH with Alert
- Higher timeframe BoS and CHoCH with Alerts
- Multi-timeframe BOS and CHOCH dashboard
- Weak and Strong Swing, High and Low Swing
- Fair Value Gap ( FVG )
- Candle Timer
- All trading time sessions London , New York , Tokyo , Sydney and Frankfurt sessions
- London Kill Zone and New York Kill Zone with Alerts
- Previous day , week and month Highs and Lows
- Smart Panel
First, in 2024, SPAC assisting me significantly in learning and trading with ICT SMC. Then two nights ago I decided to add one more useful tool Smart Trend Trading System to incorporate with SPAC in MT5 platform... and those integrations make my streamline live-trading much seamless... it is not only that... Issam's prompt support is extremely invaluable ... once again keep share your best innovation Issam...