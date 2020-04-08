Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT4

CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT4



The CISD-CSD & BPR combined Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful technical tool designed around the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology. This indicator integrates the principles of CSD, CISD, and BPR to highlight key trading zones and generate entry signals at optimal moments.

The CISD model consists of four key phases: consolidation, impulse, swing movement, and divergence. Essentially, price often enters phases where it moves within a confined range without a clear direction, attracting liquidity in the process.

Based on the CISD concept, when the price exits these consolidation phases, it tends to experience strong momentum (Impulse). The indicator detects these patterns and marks them as reference lines on the chart. Whenever the price breaches a CISD zone, a trade signal is triggered.

Meanwhile, the CSD concept focuses on order flow transitions and shifts in market direction. CID acts as a complementary signal to CISD, making it essential for identifying potential reversals or trend continuations.





Indicator Specifications



Category ICT – Smart Money – Signal & Forecasting Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Trend-following – Reversal – Range Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market All Markets

Overview of the Indicator



The BPR (Balanced Price Range) represents market areas where price fluctuates within a defined range, maintaining equilibrium between buyers and sellers. ICT-based traders recognize these zones as significant trade entry points since breaking out of a BPR zone frequently results in strong directional moves.

In the chart example below, green zones highlight bullish BPR areas, red zones indicate bearish BPR areas, and blue zones represent invalidated ranges.

CISD-CSD & BPR Buy Signal

In the Cardano (ADA) price chart, using a 30-minute timeframe, the market initially reached the broader CISD line before initiating an upward move. If the price subsequently breaks through a smaller CISD level, the indicator generates a buy signal via a green arrow, indicating a long position opportunity.

CISD-CSD & BPR Sell Signal

Analyzing the AUD/USD currency pair on a 1-hour timeframe, the indicator displays a sell signal following a corrective price movement. As illustrated in the chart; after interacting with a key CISD zone, the price began a downtrend. If this downward move extends beyond a minor CISD level, a red arrow appears, signaling a short trade entry.

Customization & Settings



Light theme: Adjusts the chart’s visual settings

Adjusts the chart’s visual settings Show BPR: Toggles the display of BPR zones

Toggles the display of BPR zones Show CISD zones: Enables or disables CISD levels

Enables or disables CISD levels BPR CISD Limit: Sets the ratio of BPR zones to CISD levels, defaulting to 4

Conclusion



The CISD-CSD & BPR Indicator enhances trading accuracy by combining multiple analytical components, including Consolidation, Impulse, Swing Movement, Divergence, and Balanced Price Ranges (BPR).

Additionally, this tool provides clear buy and sell signals using arrows, helping traders execute positions with confidence. Designed for ICT strategy practitioners, it integrates seamlessly into MetaTrader 4 and complements advanced market analysis techniques.