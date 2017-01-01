文档部分
CHistogramChart

绘制直方图的类。

描述

在这个类中实施使用绘制直方图的全部方法。它们可以用于设置列宽和配置数据序列。包括使用逐渐填充直方图的方法，使数据更清晰的可视化。

声明

   class CHistogramChart : public CChartCanvas

主题

   #include <Canvas\Charts\HistogramChart.mqh>

继承体系

  CCanvas

      CChartCanvas

          CHistogramChart

类函数

方法

动作

Gradient

设置显示是否使用逐渐填充直方图列的标识。

BarGap

设置自原点的直方图偏移值。

BarMinSize

设置直方图的最小列宽。

BarBorder

设置需要为每个列绘制边框的标识。

Create

创建图形资源的虚拟方法。                                      

SeriesAdd

添加新的数据序列。

SeriesInsert

插入数据序列到图表。

SeriesUpdate

更新图表上的数据序列。

SeriesDelete

从图表删除数据序列。

ValueUpdate

更新指定序列的元素值。

DrawData

为指定序列绘制直方图的虚拟方法。

DrawBar

将直方图列绘制为填充矩形。

GradientBrush

为逐渐填充创建笔刷。                                    

方法继承自类 CCanvas

方法继承自类 CChartCanvas

示例

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                         HistogramChartSample.mq5 |
//|                   Copyright 2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "2009-2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        "http://www.mql5.com"
#property description "Example of using histogram"
//---
#include <Canvas\Charts\HistogramChart.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 输入                                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
input bool Accumulative=true;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnStart(void)
  {
   int k=100;
   double arr[10];
//--- 创建图表
   CHistogramChart chart;
   if(!chart.CreateBitmapLabel("SampleHistogramChart",10,10,600,450))
     {
      Print("Error creating histogram chart: ",GetLastError());
      return(-1);
     }
   if(Accumulative)
     {
      chart.Accumulative();
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k*10,-10*k*10,20);
     }
   else
      chart.VScaleParams(20*k,-10*k,20);
   chart.ShowValue(true);
   chart.ShowScaleTop(false);
   chart.ShowScaleBottom(false);
   chart.ShowScaleRight(false);
   chart.ShowLegend();
   for(int j=0;j<5;j++)
     {
      for(int i=0;i<10;i++)
        {
         k=-k;
         if(k>0)
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j);
         else
            arr[i]=k*(i+10-j)/2;
        }
      chart.SeriesAdd(arr,"Item"+IntegerToString(j));
     }
//--- 使用值
   while(!IsStopped())
     {
      int i=rand()%5;
      int j=rand()%10;
      k=rand()%3000-1000;
      chart.ValueUpdate(i,j,k);
      Sleep(200);
     }
//--- 完成
   chart.Destroy();
   return(0);
  }