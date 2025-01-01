文档部分
GetDefaultColor

根据索引编号返回预定义的颜色。

static uint  GetDefaultColor(
   const uint  i      // 索引编号 
   );

参数

i

[in]  获得颜色的索引编号。

返回值

颜色。