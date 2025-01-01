文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowDescriptors 

ShowDescriptors

设置描述符的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_DESCRIPTORS)。                        

 void  ShowDescriptors(
   const bool  flag,    // 标识值
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 描述符可见。
  • false ― 描述符不可见。