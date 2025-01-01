文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowValue 

ShowValue

设置值的可视标识(FLAG_SHOW_VALUE)。                                   

 void  ShowValue(
   const bool  flag,  // 标识值 
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 值可见。  
  • false ― 值不可见。