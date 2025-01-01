文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasDescriptorUpdate 

DescriptorUpdate

更新序列描述符的值（指定位置）。

 bool  DescriptorUpdate(
   const uint    pos,    // 索引编号
   const string  descr,  //值
   )

参数

pos

[in] 序列索引 ― 从0开始的添加序列号。

descr

[in] 描述符值。

返回值

如果成功返回true，否则―false。