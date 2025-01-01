文档部分
Attach

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象获得图形资源并将其附加到CCanvas类的实例。

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 图表标识符
   const string       objname,                               // 对象名称
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 颜色处理方式
  );

OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象创建一个图形资源并将其附加到CCanvas类的实例。

bool  Attach(
   const long         chart_id,                              // 图表标识符
   const string       objname,                               // 对象名称
   const int          width,                                 // 以像素表示的图像宽度
   const int          height,                                // 以像素表示的图像高度
   ENUM_COLOR_FORMAT  clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA       // 颜色处理方式
  );

参数

chart_id

[out]  图表标识符。

objname

[in]  图形对象的名称。

width

[in]  资源中的图像宽度。

height

[in]  资源中的图像高度。

clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA

[in]  阿尔法通道处理方法。默认忽略阿尔法通道。

返回值

成功情况下，返回true，如果附加对象失败，则返回false。

