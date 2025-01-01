- Attach
Attach
从OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象获得图形资源并将其附加到CCanvas类的实例。
|
bool Attach(
为OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL对象创建一个图形资源并将其附加到CCanvas类的实例。
|
bool Attach(
参数
chart_id
[out] 图表标识符。
objname
[in] 图形对象的名称。
width
[in] 资源中的图像宽度。
height
[in] 资源中的图像高度。
clrfmt=COLOR_FORMAT_XRGB_NOALPHA
[in] 阿尔法通道处理方法。默认忽略阿尔法通道。
返回值
成功情况下，返回true，如果附加对象失败，则返回false。