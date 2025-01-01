文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasAccumulative 

Accumulative

设置序列的值累计标识。                                           

 void  Accumulative(
   const bool  flag=true,  // 标识值
   )

参数

flag=true

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 当前序列值由之前全部值的总和来代替。
  • false ― 绘制序列的标准模式。 