MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasShowScaleBottom 

ShowScaleBottom

设置底部比例的可视标识值(FLAG_SHOW_SCALE_BOTTOM)。                        

 void  ShowScaleBottom(
   const bool  flag,     // 标识值
   )

参数

flag

[in] 标识值：

  • true ― 底部比例可见。
  • false ― 底部比例不可见。