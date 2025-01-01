文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CChartCanvasLegendAlignment 

LegendAlignment

设置图例的文本对齐方式。

 void  LegendAlignment(
   const ENUM_ALIGNMENT  value,  // 标识
   )

参数

value

[in] 获得ENUM_ALIGNMENT枚举值之一：

  • ALIGNMENT_LEFT ― 左对齐。
  • ALIGNMENT_TOP ― 顶部对齐。
  • ALIGNMENT_RIGHT ― 右对齐。
  • ALIGNMENT_BOTTOM ― 底部对齐。