MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFontNameSet 

FontNameSet

设置字体名称。

bool  FontNameSet(
   string  name      // 名称
   );

参数

name

[输入]  字体名称。例如, "Arial"。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false