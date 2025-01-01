文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasFontSizeSet 

FontSizeSet

设置字体大小。

bool  FontSizeSet(
   int  size      // 大小
   );

参数

size

[输入]  字体大小。参阅 TextSetFont() 函数描述来了解更多关于大小设置。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false