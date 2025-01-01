文档部分
MQL5参考标准程序库自定义图形CCanvasResize 

调整大小

调整一个图形资源大小。

bool  Resize(
   const int  width,      // 宽度
   const int  height      // 高度
   );

参数

width

[输入]  图形资源的新宽度。

height

[输入]  图形资源的新高度。

返回值

true - 如果成功, 否则 - false

注释

当调整大小时, 以前的图像不会保存。